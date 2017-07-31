Trade Deadline Recap: NL East

With today’s trades now in the books, here a look back at what each NL East team has done the past few days.
Nationals: Acquired closer Brandon Kintzler from Twins for pitching prospect Tyler Watson and international spending rights. Acquired IF/OF Howie Kendrick from Phillies for pitching prospect McKenzie Mills and international bonus spending rights. Signed righty Neil Ramirez to a minor-league deal. Promoted top pitching prospect Erick Fedde.
Mets: Acquired closer AJ Ramos from Marlins for prospects Merandy Gonzalez and Ricardo Cespedes. Acquired pitching prospects Gerson Bautista, Jamie Callahan and Stephen Nogosek froom Red Sox for reliever Addison Reed. Acquired relief prospect Drew Smith from Rays for first baseman Lucas Duda. Announced they would promote top prospect Amed Rosario.
Phillies: Acquired Mills and international spending rights from the Nationals for Kendrick (see above). Acquired pitching prospect Seth McGarry from Pirates for reliever Joaquin Benoit and cash considerations. Acquired outfielder Hyun Soo Kim, minor-league pitcher Garrett Cleavinger and international spending rights from Orioles for starting pitcher Jeremy Hellickson. Acquired prospects Jose Gomez, J.D. Hammer and Alejandro Requena from the Rockies for reliever Pat Neshek.
Marlins: Acquired Gonzalez and Cespedes from the Mets for Ramos (see above).
pplama
This doesn’t make sense. The Padres fans were saying they were going to get Soto and Kieboom for Hand. What happened???? HA!
NicknewsomeATL
Braves managed to not trade the vets they should’ve… :/
southi
Yes a very disappointing DUD of a deadline for Braves fans because several vets should have been aggressively shopped at least. Admittedly Suzuki is the only one of the rentals who probably peaked anyone’s interest and with Lucroy and Avila dealt I’m not sure of any other team that needed a catcher (Nationals maybe?). Perhaps Phillips to someone? Really a buyer’s market this deadline.
realgone2
Yeah I’m puzzled on why they did nothing. I don’t buy the AJC spin. They’re like the soviet paper.
2017 Worst Trade Deadline Ever
Are we the only ones not to make a trade? What a joke!
2017 Worst Trade Deadline Ever
Might want to include Cespedes’ first name there….
jt3z
lol was thinking the same thing