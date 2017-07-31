Trade Deadline Recap: NL East

With today’s trades now in the books, here a look back at what each NL East team has done the past few days.

Nationals: Acquired closer Brandon Kintzler from Twins for pitching prospect Tyler Watson and international spending rights. Acquired IF/OF Howie Kendrick from Phillies for pitching prospect McKenzie Mills and international bonus spending rights. Signed righty Neil Ramirez to a minor-league deal. Promoted top pitching prospect Erick Fedde.

Mets: Acquired closer AJ Ramos from Marlins for prospects Merandy Gonzalez and Ricardo Cespedes. Acquired pitching prospects Gerson Bautista, Jamie Callahan and Stephen Nogosek froom Red Sox for reliever Addison Reed. Acquired relief prospect Drew Smith from Rays for first baseman Lucas Duda. Announced they would promote top prospect Amed Rosario.

Phillies: Acquired Mills and international spending rights from the Nationals for Kendrick (see above). Acquired pitching prospect Seth McGarry from Pirates for reliever Joaquin Benoit and cash considerations. Acquired outfielder Hyun Soo Kim, minor-league pitcher Garrett Cleavinger and international spending rights from Orioles for starting pitcher Jeremy Hellickson. Acquired prospects Jose Gomez, J.D. Hammer and Alejandro Requena from the Rockies for reliever Pat Neshek.

Marlins: Acquired Gonzalez and Cespedes from the Mets for Ramos (see above).

