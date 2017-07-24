Trade Rumors: Dodgers, Luhnow, Astros, Pirates, Melky

The Dodgers were reported to be interested in Yu Darvish even before today’s news broke that Clayton Kershaw is very likely headed to the disabled list. Regardless of whether Kershaw’s injury proves to be serious or not, Dylan Hernandez of the L.A. Times argues that the Dodgers should still acquire Darvish or a similar front-of-the-rotation starter. With the team having a legitimate chance at a World Series title, Hernandez feels the time has come for the Dodgers front office to make a bold trade of valued prospects to add an ace that could at least help lessen the postseason load on Kershaw or (worst case scenario) replace Kershaw entirely if his back problems are serious.
Here’s some more trade chatter from around the league…
- In an interview with Astros Radio (hat tip to MLB.com’s Christian Boutwell), GM Jeff Luhnow said that his team’s deadline plans have changed thanks to Collin McHugh returning from the DL and Dallas Keuchel also expected to soon get back in action. “We were thinking we may have [to] go out and get a depth starter — a fourth, fifth starter guy to help us get through the season,” Luhnow said. “That’s no longer the case. If anything, we’ve going to have to put guys in the bullpen.” Of course, Houston has been linked to bigger names than just back-of-the-rotation types, as names like Sonny Gray, Jaime Garcia and Justin Verlander have been mentioned in connection with the Astros’ trade talks. Luhnow added that the ’Stros are still open to pursuing other options that may help them in the postseason, which could hint at pouncing on a bigger name if a good deal becomes available.
- In his weekly radio show on 93.7 The Fan (hat tip to Stephen J. Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette), Pirates GM Neal Huntington said that the team will keep an eye on the outfield trade market with Gregory Polanco on the DL and Starling Marte ineligible for postseason play. Huntington said that asking prices for outfielders in May and June were too high, and the Bucs still won’t “overpay” for a player that may not be much of an upgrade over their internal options, plus the GM is hopeful that Polanco won’t miss much time recovering from his strained hamstring.
- While the White Sox are continuing to trade veterans, Melky Cabrera is hoping to remain with the team, MLB.com’s Scott Merkin writes. “I like this team and I would like to stay here for a long time, not just until the end of the season. But I don’t have control of those decisions,” Cabrera said via a translator. Cabrera wasn’t garnering much trade interest as of a month ago, though the veteran has continued to post solid numbers at the plate. Cabrera is owed approximately $5.2M in salary for the remainder of the season before hitting free agency this winter.
Comments
CursedRangers
Darvish would put the Dodgers in the drivers seat. Prospects come and go. Flags fly forever.
Fred
Bellinger and Seager come and go, man says
CursedRangers
Ha! Nicely done!
holycowdude
Man’s right, though. Bellinger and Seager (among others) are here now. Dodgers have spent the money but also developed the farm to put themselves in a position to win right now. Sage words from @CursedRangers
dodgerfan711
Ranger fans pushing the dodgers for an insane package is funny. Last year Rangers went all in and it blew up in their face. Freidman is smart and wont bite if the price is too high
jekporkins
that’s funny. What’s funnier is the fleecing of your prospects you’ll give for Yu Darvish.
hiflew
It didn’t blow up in their face. The did win the AL West. Division titles still have meaning.
Fred
Gave up Lewis Brinson for Lucroy lmao
Modified_6
It hurts so bad.
Sibert18
Gamble you make for going for a WS. If Lucroy wasn’t having such an off year it wouldn’t be as bad, same with Jeffress
CursedRangers
Kershaw missed 10 weeks last year with pain in the same area. Hope that isn’t the case this time as he is such an asset for MLB. I hate seeing all these injuries to pitchers.
davidcoonce74
Kershaw missed ten weeks with a herniated disc. That’s more serious than this, although nobody will know for sure until he’s actually examined by a doctor.
BlueSkyLA
Monday, though I would not count on knowing much more even then. The Dodgers are pretty cagey about the cards they turn over. It was that way with Kershaw’s trip to the DL last year, and others, with only spare details released on the player’s condition. Would not be shocked if they chose to give him most of August to rest up for the big push, especially if they can land Darvish.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
The Pirates don’t absolutely have to get an OF to shore up the position. If they get an IF they can move Josh Harrison to the OF.
I like the idea of trying to get Matt Moore and Eduardo Nunez from the Giants. Moore would be a guy who had more prior success than any of Searage’s other reclamation projects and two reasonable club options. Also, he would add a lefty to a righty only rotation.
Getting Moore would also push Chad Kuhl to the bullpen where he could throw 100 mph and pitch multiple innings, if needed.
Pb
While Moore makes sense from the Pirates standpoint, why would the Giants give up on Moore after half a season?
TraderRyan9
Because they’re done
TraderRyan9
Verlander will be a dodger soon