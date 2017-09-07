MLB Daily Roster Roundup: Hamilton, Robles, Tapia

ROSTER MOVES BY TEAM
NATIONAL LEAGUE
- CINCINNATI REDS | Depth Chart
- Placed on 10-Day DL: OF Billy Hamilton (story).
- Phillip Ervin batted 1st and played CF in Thursday’s game.
- COLORADO ROCKIES | Depth Chart
- Promotions: OF Raimel Tapia TOP PROSPECT
- Activated from DL: C Ryan Hanigan
- NEW YORK METS | Depth Chart
- Injuries: INF Wilmer Flores (fractured nose) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.
- Asdrubal Cabrera has moved over to 3B while Gavin Cecchini and Matt Reynolds have been playing 2B since Flores’ injury occurred on Saturday.
- PITTSBURGH PIRATES | Depth Chart
- Activated from DL: RP George Kontos
- WASHINGTON NATIONALS | Depth Chart
- Promotions: OF Victor Robles TOP PROSPECT (contract purchased), Rafael Bautista, Andrew Stevenson
- Robles flied out as a pinch-hitter in his MLB debut.
- Transferred to 60-Day DL: SP Erick Fedde
—
AMERICAN LEAGUE
- BALTIMORE ORIOLES | Depth Chart
- Role Changes: P Chris Tillman has been moved to the bullpen. P Gabriel Ynoa will make his 1st start of the season on Sunday.
- Promotions: RP Mike Wright
- CHICAGO WHITE SOX | Depth Chart
- Injuries: SP Carlos Rodon (shoulder stiffness) was scratched from Thursday’s start and replaced by Mike Pelfrey.
- Placed on 10-Day DL: RP Jake Petricka (strained elbow)
- CLEVELAND INDIANS | Depth Chart
- Role Changes: P Danny Salazar has been moved to the bullpen.
—
FUTURE EXPECTED MOVES
- BAL: SS J.J. Hardy will be activated from 60-Day DL no later than Friday September 8th, according to Jon Meoli of the Baltimore Sun. | Orioles Depth Chart
- MIA: 1B Justin Bour could be activated from 10-Day DL as early as Friday September 8th, according to Joe Frisaro of MLB.com. | Marlins Depth Chart
—
NOTABLE REHAB ASSIGNMENTS
- C Willson Contreras, CHC (9/7)
- SP Tyler Anderson, COL (8/27)
- C Evan Gattis, HOU (9/5)
- SP Scott Kazmir, LAD (9/4)
- 1B Justin Bour, MIA (9/2)
- SP Noah Syndergaard, NYM (9/2)
- OF Clint Frazier, NYY (9/6)
*Rehab start date listed in parentheses.
