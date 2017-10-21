AL East Notes: Rays, Jones, Tanaka

In a fascinating article about the potential of a new Rays ballpark in Tampa Bay, Steve Contorno of the Tampa Bay Times gives insight into property trading as a method for acquiring land on which to build a new stadium. The mechanism is fairly simple at its core; Hillsborough County would trade parcels of valuable government-owned land near the downtown area to private property owners in exchange for their land in the Channel District-Ybor City area, where the county would like to build a new stadium. County Attorney Chip Fletcher confirmed with the Tampa Bay Times that the county is looking into these trades as a way to lower the cost of acquiring new property for a ballpark. Contorno’s piece offers a deep look into all the factors the county must consider when deciding whether this method truly makes sense from a business perspective. Rays fans (and Tampa Bay taxpayers) might enjoy learning about the complexities of the situation Hillsborough County faces.
More from around the American League’s Eastern Division…
- While much has been made of stud third baseman Manny Machado’s potential exit from the Orioles after 2018, Rich Dubroff of Pressbox examines the situation of another O’s icon in his final year; center fielder Adam Jones. Jones has manned center for ten consecutive years in Baltimore, thanks to a six-year, $85.5MM extension that made Dan Duquette’s front office look brilliant. Because Jones is a leader in the clubhouse and current franchise icon, Dubroff places a heavy weight on the decision Baltimore faces in whether or not to retain him. Jones has been worth 28.8 fWAR as a member of the Orioles’ organization, compiling 248 home runs and 802 RBI across 6,221 plate appearances while posting a .279/.319/.468 slash line, good for 109 wRC+. As of right now, the only guarantees the Orioles have on the books beyond 2018 are those of Chris Davis, Mark Trumbo and Darren O’Day, the latter two of whom become free agents after the 2019 season.
- Is Masahiro Tanaka pitching his way off the Yankees roster? That’s the question Joel Sherman of the New York Post asked on Friday. Within three days of the conclusion of the World Series, Tanaka can choose to opt out of the final three years and $67MM on his contract. The former Japanese star is strengthening his value with each of his elite postseason starts so far in 2017, but his case for a larger contract goes beyond the postseason alone. While Sherman opines that Tanaka was expected not to opt out before October, that notion seems to entirely ignore the right-hander’s elite second half. After the All-Star break, Tanaka posted a 3.77 ERA with a 1.06 WHIP, with a wicked 10.73 K/9 and 1.65 BB/9. Strong peripheral stats, such as a 2.83 xFIP, point to Tanaka being one of the AL’s best starters during that span. Questions remain about the health of his elbow and his ability to keep the ball in the park, but as things stand right now, it seems likely that Tanaka could earn more than $67MM if he were to opt out and test the open market.
Comments
Leif
He will be gone!
tdaly
If the Yankees can get away with giving Tanaka a two year extension I say go for it. He will only be 33 in the last year of the deal.
cspaced25
His arm is a ticking time bomb. Extending him is probably the last thing they want to do.
thecoffinnail
What most writers are failing to observe with Tanaka is his age.. He will only be 32 when his contract ends with New York in 3 years. If his elbow finally gives out and he has to get Tommy John surgery he will at least finally answer the elbow question.. At 32 he will still command another 4-5 year contract at a high AAV if he continues pitching the way he has. If he opts out and lands a 5-6 year contract (IMO that many years would be questionable unless a Lackey type clause is written into the contract 4 years is more likely) with a high AAV then he will be 33-35 at the conclusion of it. Too old to get another lengthy contract for a high AAV. IMHO to maximize his lifetime earnings he should play out his contract with New York and hit the market again at 32 and sign a final James Shields type contract.. That will put his lifetime earnings well over $200 million.. Just my 2 cents.
aff10
You’re treating it as a positive that he would undergo TJS in this scenario, which just doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. He’s been on that elbow for a couple years now, and it hasn’t hurt him, but any surgery would decrease his value, rather than increase it as though he simply got it out of the way.
FWIW, if he really wanted a chance to hit the open market again in a short amount of time, he could opt out and then sign another contract with an opt-out clause
jacks81x
You have to remember though that Japanese pitchers typically have way more mileage on their arms at a given age than the average MLB pitcher. Pitch count really isn’t a thing over there in Japan. Most Japanese starting pitchers don’t age well into the mid=30s. Kuroda is the only one who’s had some success pitching into his mid and late 30s.
padreforlife
Interesting to see if Tanaka opts out I don’t think he will
Draven_X_23
He should opt out. Starting pitching is at a premium. Rich Hill who had not pitched a full season in years got a 3 year deal for big money. You think a proven ace in NY wouldn’t get at least a 5 year $110 mil deal?
angelsfan4life412
I can see the cubs or angels making a run for him. I don’t see the cubs resigning Arrieta. Angels finally have money coming off the books.
mike156
The Tampa situation is fascinating, because the burden is falling on the city to provide the land at the expense of public assets (money or land, it doesn’t matter), and at the expense of other public priorities. I understand you don’t want to be the elected officials who “lost” the Rays. But how much is too much to give to private enterprise for private profit? You would think the Marlins might be a cautionary tale.
angelsfan4life412
Tanaka is pitching for a contract, he’s been lights out in the post season, I could see him with the cubs to replace Arrieta.
whitemule70
It’s interesting the way people talk about money. $67 million isn’t enough. He needs more than that? How much more? Is there a contest to see who dies with the most money?
bobtillman
……I’m not going to win…….
shane
The entire planet is planet is participating in that contest, not just baseball players. But I get your point.