Baseball Blogs Weigh In: Otani, Mariners, Jays, Cards, Brewers, Tigers

This week in baseball blogs:
- Hardball Via Hardcore sees Seattle as a logical landing spot for Shohei Otani.
- Jays From the Couch believes Toronto should explore a trade for Cardinals outfielder Randal Grichuk.
- Reviewing The Brew tries to find out what Ryan Braun’s trade market could look like this offseason.
- Blessyouboys names Tigers who likely won’t be back with the team in 2018.
- Clubhouse Corner shares potential offseason strategies for the Indians and Diamondbacks.
- LegendsOnDeck compares the seasons of AL MVP contenders Jose Altuve and Aaron Judge.
- The Sports Tank expects Jake Arrieta’s big-game track record to help his cause in free agency.
- Pop Culture Abstract evaluates the Cardinals’ offense.
- MetsMind asks if Matt Harvey’s fastball command will ever return.
- Motor City Bengals regards the Tigers and Nationals as logical trading partners.
- Pirates Breakdown chats with with one of the Bucs’ top prospects, left-hander Taylor Hearn.
- Sports Talk Philly talks with Hall of Fame voters Jayson Stark, Andrew Baggarly, Kevin Cooney and Danny Knobler about Jimmy Rollins’ Cooperstown chances.
- Mets Daddy calls the team’s managerial opening “a dead-end job.”
- Boston Sports Extra recaps Drew Pomeranz’s season.
- Jays Journal lists free agent bullpen targets for Toronto.
- The Point of Pittsburgh examines if Ivan Nova’s arm slot was the culprit for his second-half decline.
- Call to the Pen (links: 1, 2) analyzes the Phillies’ 40-man roster.
- BP Toronto has a post-mortem on the Blue Jays’ season.
- The Runner Sports (links: 1, 2) previews Game 7 of the ALCS and profiles Astros outfield prospect Juan Ramirez, who was part of the Justin Verlander trade.
- The Loop Sports is optimistic about the White Sox’s future behind the plate.
- Pinstriped Prospects highlights the best hitting performances by Yankees prospects in 2017.
- Everything Bluebirds wonders where Dalton Pompey fits on the Blue Jays.
- Ladodgerreport writes about the club’s NLCS-clinching win over the Cubs.
Please send submissions to ZachBBWI @gmail.com.
