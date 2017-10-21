NL Notes: Marlins, Stanton, Phillies, Giants, Cubs

If the payroll-cutting Marlins only trade one of center fielder Christian Yelich or left fielder Marcell Ozuna this offseason, it’s more likely to be the former, Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe writes. Parting with Yelich instead of Ozuna would save the Marlins less money in the near term, but they value Ozuna’s on- and off-field contributions so much that they’re inclined to keep him, per Cafardo. Ozuna is a Scott Boras client with just two years of control remaining and a projected $10.9MM coming his way in 2018. Yelich, on the other hand, will make $7MM next year – the third season of a long-term deal that looks like one of the most team-friendly contracts in baseball. The soon-to-be 26-year-old is controllable for five more seasons, including a 2022 club option for $15MM, at a combined $58.25MM.
Of course, the highest-profile Marlins outfielder is Giancarlo Stanton, who also has the biggest contract ($295MM through 2028, unless he opts out after 2020). While Stanton will be popular in the rumor mill over the next several months, there was “buzz” late in the season that he’d use his full no-trade clause to reject a deal to the Phillies, who are interested in him and Yelich, Cafardo relays. Stanton has made it clear that he’s tired of losing, something the Phillies have done plenty of in recent years, though they’re seemingly trending upward and figure to return to their high-payroll ways in the near future.
More from the National League:
- The Giants are interested in hiring Jim Hickey as their next pitching coach, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN reports (on Twitter). The position opened up Saturday when San Francisco shifted longtime pitching coach Dave Righetti to its front office. Like Righetti, the well-regarded Hickey brings vast experience working with hurlers, having served as the Rays’ pitching coach from 2006-17.
- Hickey is also drawing serious interest from the Cubs, according to Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic (subscription required and recommended). He’d take over for Chris Bosio, whom the Cubs fired Saturday, and would reunite in Chicago with former Rays manager Joe Maddon. Letting go of Bosio may have been a front office-driven move, posits Sharma, who notes that president of baseball operations Theo Epsein was particularly disappointed in the bullpen’s last-ranked walk rate in 2017. The struggles of midseason acquisition Justin Wilson, who was terrific out of Detroit’s bullpen but undependable as part of Chicago’s, likely helped lead to Bosio’s ouster, Sharma suggests. Across 17 2/3 innings with the Cubs, Wilson walked 19 (compared to 16 in 40 1/3 innings as a Tiger) and logged a 5.09 ERA. Consequently, he appeared in only one of the Cubs’ 10 playoff games.
Comments
Brixton
So all we gotta do is try to win to convince Stanton to sign..
Would adding Cobb and Arrieta, plus supplementry guys like Bryan Shaw and Daniel Nava do that?
Idk, very few teams have a money, plus the means to trade for Stanton, if he doesn’t want Philly, NYY can hold out until the Marlins give up Stanton for nothing
Brixton
My beginning part was clearly just wishful thinking, for those you missed the point
Caseys Partner
1) Yelich stunk this year
2) Ozuna was great and the Marlins would love to deal him but no one wants a Boras client with two seasons left
3)Stanton did not reject the Phillies, their few intelligent fans rejected Stanton and his whiffs in favor of Bryce Harper and Manny Machado
Brixton
1. Do you understand baseball?
2. Do you understand baseball?
3. I think you’re confusing “intelligent fans” with “way too optimistic fans”
cxcx
Every team would want Marcel Ozuna. No team would be averse to having a Boras client with two years of remaining control. It’s about the same as having any other agent’s client with two years of remaining control- you’re likely to have the guy for two years. The overwhelmingly main point of trading for someone is to get him for however long he is under control, get his years after that. That is what free agency is for.
eilexx
If the Phillies & Marlins make a deal to send Stanton to the Phillies he’d waive his no-trade clause. Gee, let’s see…a Phillies team that has a lot of young players/prospects and is trending upward, and has a history of spending big dollars, or staying with the Marlins who have made it clear they will not spend money, leaving Stanton as the only quality player on the roster if he stays.
Although I think it would be foolish for the Phillies to trade for Stanton. Yes, he’s great…when he plays. But he’s played 130+ games in 3 of 7 years. Not a good trend. And that $30M per year can be better spent on Harper and/or Machado.
WalkersDayOff
If its between Stanton and Machado thats not even close. Stanton is the far better player
HereComeThePhillies2018
Comparing apples to oranges, but position definitely factors in. If Franco has another season like this one, plus given their OF depth in the minors (and lack of 3B depth), Machado would be much more valuable to the Phillies than Stanton.
Personally I’d much rather see the Phils trade from their deep system to get pitching instead of an OF, but either way I’d like to see them add SOMEONE high profile to entice some of next year’s FA class.
Cubguy13
Overall Machado is the better player. Gold glove defense and has 40+ hr potential and can hit for average. Stanton is got more power than Machado but not nearly as good on the defensive side and injury prone
Cubguy13
Stanton to the Phillies is probably more realistic than Harper or Machado. I think Harper is gonna come to the Cubs and Machado will be a Yankee or go to the White Sox IF they can even afford him by then
Teufelshunde4
Harper will go where he can get paid.. Cubs have money to pay Harper sure.. But that would leave little else for a decent pitching staff. As we all know Cubs cannot develop pitching at all. Combine that with a depleted system there are few prospects to trade for pitching.
outinleftfield
Cafardo says Yelich will be traded? Then I put my money on Ozuna being traded. The only “writer” quoted on this site that is wrong more often than Cafardo is Heyman. Well, maybe Olney is worse, but they don’t quote him often.
24TheKid
What kind of package would it take to get either Yelich or Ozuna? I’m wondering if the Mariners could make something up to get one of them.