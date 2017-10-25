Mets Outright Five Players

The Mets began their offseason roster maintenance on Wednesday, outrighting five players off their 40-man roster, per a club announcement. Among the cuts were right-handers Tyler Pill and Erik Goeddel, outfielders Travis Taijeron and Wuilmer Becerra, and infielder Phillip Evans.
The 27-year-old Pill came up from Triple-A Las Vegas to support an injury-ravaged pitching staff. In 22 innings (four relief appearances and three starts), Pill logged a 5.32 ERA with 6.6 K/9, 4.1 BB/9 and a 49.3 percent ground-ball rate. Pill, the younger brother of former Giants first baseman Brett Pill, posted a solid 3.47 ERA in 80 1/3 innings in Las Vegas’ extremely hitter-friendly environment, though his 5.6 K/9 mark and 2.5 BB/9 mark there suggest that he benefited from some degree of good fortune.
Goeddel, 28, has spent parts of four seasons with the Mets but has not replicated the promise he showed from 2014-15, when he posted a 2.48 ERA with a 40-to-13 K/BB ratio in 40 innings out of former manager Terry Collins’ bullpen. Over the past two seasons, Goeddel has seen his control and velocity worsen, with the ultimate results being a 4.87 ERA in 64 2/3 innings of work. He still averaged 9.6 K/9 in those 2016-17 seasons, but Goeddel also served up 13 homers in that time — an unacceptable average of 1.8 homers per nine innings pitched.
Taijeron and Evans, meanwhile, both received September cameos that marked their respective MLB debuts. The 28-year-old Taijeron mashed in the aforementioned hitters’ haven of Las Veags (.272/.383/.525, 25 homers, 32 doubles) but hit just .173/.271/.269 in 59 big league plate appearances. Evans, 25, batted .279/.341/.418 in Vegas and spent at least 140 innings at each of left field, second base, shortstop and third base. He hit .303/.395/.364 in a tiny sample of 38 MLB PAs.
The 23-year-old Becerra went from the Blue Jays to the Mets alongside Noah Syndergaard and Travis d’Arnaud in the widely panned R.A. Dickey swap and for a couple of years rated as one of the Mets’ more promising farmhands. However, Becerra batted just .267/.332/.335 this past season as a 22-year-old in his second trip through the Class-A Advanced Florida State League.
Comments
ExileInLA
Beverage showed promise last year; I hope he stays with the organization and tries to put it together in AA in 2018. But he’s not worth a spot on the 40.
ExileInLA
*Becerra – not beverage; damn autocorrect!
bosoxforlife
Becerra came in the Syndergaard trade. For a while it looked like he might make the deal even more one-sided than it was.
Leemitt
The Goeddel brothers both showed flashes of success. Hope one or both can make it back to the big leagues.
joeyrocafella
Little surprised that they let Taijeron go… He had some power potential and was a AAA all star 2 years ago
chri
He has a huge issue with strikeouts though, MLB pitchers would make a fool of him.
SimplyAmazin91
Are all free agents now? Kind of thought Evans looked somewhat promising as a backup.
matt41265
same here Taijeron also looked like a solid 5th outfielder
Phillies2017
I believe Evans, Taijeron, Goeddel and Pill can elect free agency due to minor league service time. Beccera can become a free agent next offseason assuming his contract is not purchased between now and then, however he will be up for grabs in the Rule V this December.
kingman1
Thanks for the explanation.
Phillies2017
I’m not surprised by Pill, Evans, Goeddel or Taijeron.
They way I saw it with those guys: the two relievers were pretty much replacement level relievers in their mid-20’s who were deemed expendable and Taijeron and Evans, while potentially good bench pieces, didn’t fit into the Mets’ plans.
Taijeron looks like a power bench bat to me who would hit .190 with 12 home runs. Evans seems like a utility infielder with passable average and defense but no power or plate discipline (see Johnny Giavotella)
Becerra on the other hand shocked me. Obviously he had a bit of a down year, however he hit around .260 with 15 doubles and 16 stolen bases and comes with 2 options years while spending the entirety of 2018 at 23 years old. I’m a little bit surprised that no other teams were willing to give him a shot. I know the floor is that of an organizational depth piece, however the ceiling is incredibly high with his raw power and the speed that he’s shown.
pepesilvia
Why didn’t they fire flexen as well?
Phillies2017
Flexen was great in AA-Binghamton. They probably want to give him another year of minor league seasoning before giving him another shot. The only reason he was called up in ’17 was out of necessity.