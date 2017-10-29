NL West Notes: Morrow, Holland, Rockies, Giants

Brandon Morrow has been a dominant force out of the Dodgers’ bullpen in both the regular season and postseason, though his injury history adds intrigue to his free agent case this winter, the New York Post’s Joel Sherman writes. In a nod to Morrow’s arm health, the Dodgers were careful with Morrow’s workload throughout the season but the veteran righty has become a workhorse in the playoffs, appearing in 11 of the Dodgers’ 12 postseason games. Sherman thinks Ryan Madson’s three-year, $22MM deal from the 2015-16 offseason is a decent comparable to what Morrow could land in free agency — Madson missed all of 2012-14 before returning to post strong numbers for the 2015 Royals, paving the way for a nice free agent payday.
Here’s more from around the NL West…
- Rockies GM Jeff Bridich has said that he’ll in touch with Greg Holland’s representatives about a return in 2018, though Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post breaks down the Rockies’ options at closer next season with or without Holland in the mix. Antonio Senzatela, German Marquez or Carlos Estevez could be internal options to take the ninth-inning job, or the Rockies could acquire another closer via trade or free agent signing. Re-signing Holland is also an option, though that carries the usual risks in committing big money and dollars to a veteran reliever, particularly one with Holland’s injury history.
- In another piece from Saunders, he opines that bench depth will be a need for the Rockies in the offseason. Pat Valaika brought some nice pop and versatility last year, though youngsters Ryan McMahon and Mike Tauschmann don’t have much experience. Saunders doesn’t think the Rockies will exercise their $2.5MM club option on Alexi Amarista, given the utilityman’s poor hitting and overall fielding numbers in 2017. One internal bench option could be David Dahl, if the former top prospect is healthy after missing virtually all of last season due to a rib injury.
- The Giants are looking to fill their remaining coaching vacancies with experienced MLB coaches, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle writes, so minor league promotions don’t appear to be in the cards for the club. A recent shake-up of the coaching staff left the Giants looking for a new pitching coach, hitting coach, and assistant hitting coach. Jim Hickey and Chili Davis were two veteran names considered for the pitching and hitting coach jobs before both men joined the Cubs’ staff.
Comments
cxcx
David Dahl as a bench option…he was considered like the second coming by mlbtr a year ago.
JKB
Cubs beat then to Hickey and Davis. Now the Giants are scrambling!
JoeyPankake
Bobby Evans is secretly a Dodger fan.
bradthebluefish
Rockies should make like they did this year and go heavy on great relief pitchers.