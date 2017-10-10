Projected Arbitration Salaries For 2018

As explained here, Matt Swartz and MLB Trade Rumors have developed an accurate model to project arbitration salaries. This is the seventh year we’ve done these projections, and I’m proud to present the results for 2018. The number in parentheses next to each player is his estimated Major League service time (Years.Days) through 2017 (172 days constitutes a full year of Major League service, per the collective bargaining agreement).

The Super Two cutoff is not yet known, so we’re using a conservative number of 2.120. The players closer to this number may not ultimately be arbitration eligible. We also don’t have official service time information, so our estimates may have inaccuracies.

Angels (12)

Eric Young Jr. (5.163) – $1.1MM

Martin Maldonado (5.156) – $2.8MM

Garrett Richards (5.148) – $7.0MM

Blake Wood (5.131) – $2.2MM

Shane Robinson (5.002) – $600K

Matt Shoemaker (3.166) – $4.4MM

Tyler Skaggs (3.135) – $1.9MM

Blake Parker (3.036) – $1.7MM

Jose Alvarez (3.035) – $1.1MM

C.J. Cron (3.010) – $2.8MM

Cam Bedrosian (2.153) – $1.2MM

Andrew Heaney (2.150) – $800K

J.C. Ramirez (2.139) – $2.6MM

Astros (10)

Marwin Gonzalez (5.133) – $7.7MM (Astros have $5.125MM club option).

Dallas Keuchel (5.089) – $12.6MM

Evan Gattis (5.000) – $6.6MM

Mike Fiers (4.085) – $5.7MM

Collin McHugh (4.085) – $4.8MM

George Springer (3.166) – $8.9MM

Brad Peacock (3.165) – $2.9MM

Jake Marisnick (3.145) – $2.0MM

Ken Giles (3.113) – $5.0MM

Lance McCullers (2.140) – $2.6MM

Athletics (8)

Chris Hatcher (4.146) – $2.2MM

Khris Davis (4.104) – $11.1MM

Liam Hendriks (4.038) – $1.9MM

Marcus Semien (3.118) – $3.2MM

Josh Phegley (3.114) – $1.1MM

Blake Treinen (3.065) – $2.3MM

Jake Smolinski (3.016) – $700K

Kendall Graveman (3.014) – $2.6MM

Blue Jays (10)

Josh Donaldson (5.158) – $20.7MM

Aaron Loup (5.040) – $1.8MM

Tom Koehler (4.090) – $6.0MM

Ezequiel Carrera (4.039) – $1.9MM

Marcus Stroman (3.148) – $7.2MM

Kevin Pillar (3.113) – $4.0MM

Ryan Goins (3.106) – $1.8MM

Aaron Sanchez (3.069) – $1.9MM

Devon Travis (3.000) – $1.7MM

Roberto Osuna (3.000) – $5.6MM

Dominic Leone (2.123) – $1.2MM

Braves (8)

Matt Adams (5.033) – $4.6MM

Arodys Vizcaino (4.168) – $3.7MM

Ian Krol (3.149) – $1.3MM

Danny Santana (3.111) – $1.1MM

Sam Freeman (3.067) – $1.2MM

Jace Peterson (3.024) – $1.1MM

Danny Winkler (3.000) – $800K

Mike Foltynewicz (2.163) – $2.7MM

Brewers (9)

Jared Hughes (5.162) – $2.2MM

Carlos Torres (5.114) – $3.3MM

Jeremy Jeffress (4.104) – $2.6MM

Stephen Vogt (4.084) – $3.9MM

Chase Anderson (3.146) – $5.4MM

Jonathan Villar (3.113) – $3.0MM

Jimmy Nelson (3.107) – $4.7MM

Hernan Perez (3.079) – $2.2MM

Corey Knebel (2.151) – $$4.1MM

Cardinals (4)

Trevor Rosenthal (5.058) – $7.9MM

Michael Wacha (4.062) – $5.9MM

Tyler Lyons (3.070) – $1.3MM

Randal Grichuk (3.034) – $2.8MM

Cubs (8)

Justin Wilson (5.035) – $4.3MM

Hector Rondon (5.000) – $6.2MM

Justin Grimm (4.162) – $2.4MM

Leonys Martin (4.161) – $4.9MM

Kyle Hendricks (3.081) – $4.9MM

Tommy La Stella (3.072) – $1.0MM

Kris Bryant (2.171) – $8.9MM

Addison Russell (2.167) – $2.3MM

Diamondbacks (14)

Patrick Corbin (5.105) – $8.3MM

Randall Delgado (5.100) – $2.5MM

A.J. Pollock (5.052) – $8.5MM

Shelby Miller (4.166) – $4.9MM

J.J. Hoover (4.153) – $1.6MM

Chris Owings (4.027) – $3.8MM

Chris Herrmann (4.001) – $1.4MM

T.J. McFarland (3.165) – $1.0MM

Taijuan Walker (3.142) – $5.0MM

David Peralta (3.120) – $3.8MM

Nick Ahmed (3.054) – $1.1MM

Jake Lamb (3.053) – $4.7MM

Andrew Chafin (3.020) – $1.2MM

Robbie Ray (3.007) – $4.2MM

Dodgers (9)

Yasmani Grandal (5.115) – $7.7MM

Luis Avilan (4.146) – $2.3MM

Alex Wood (4.123) – $6.4MM

Tony Cingrani (4.088) – $2.2MM

Josh Fields (3.162) – $2.2MM

Pedro Baez (3.059) – $1.5MM

Enrique Hernandez (3.054) – $1.3MM

Joc Pederson (3.022) – $2.0MM

Yimi Garcia (3.004) – $700K

Giants (6)

Will Smith (4.155) – $2.5MM

Cory Gearrin (4.136) – $1.6MM

Sam Dyson (3.142) – $4.6MM

Joe Panik (3.100) – $3.5MM

Tim Federowicz (3.022) – $1.3MM

Hunter Strickland (2.163) – $1.7MM

Indians (7)

Lonnie Chisenhall (5.158) – $5.8MM

Zach McAllister (5.077) – $2.4MM

Cody Allen (5.076) – $10.8MM

Dan Otero (4.124) – $1.4MM

Danny Salazar (3.162) – $5.2MM

Trevor Bauer (3.158) – $7.7MM

Abraham Almonte (3.052) – $1.1MM

Mariners (7)

David Phelps (5.156) – $5.8MM

Drew Smyly (5.154) – $6.85MM

Erasmo Ramirez (4.158) – $4.7MM

Nick Vincent (4.067) – $2.7MM

Mike Zunino (3.161) – $3.2MM

James Paxton (3.151) – $5.6MM

Shae Simmons (3.111) – $700K

Marlins (6)

Marcell Ozuna (4.124) – $10.9MM

Derek Dietrich (3.151) – $3.2MM

Dan Straily (3.126) – $4.6MM

Justin Bour (3.064) – $3.5MM

Miguel Rojas (3.043) – $1.1MM

J.T. Realmuto (3.038) – $4.2MM

Mets (11)

Nori Aoki (5.148) – $6.3MM

Tommy Milone (5.113) – $2.2MM

Matt Harvey (5.072) – $5.9MM

A.J. Ramos (5.030) – $9.2MM

Jeurys Familia (5.024) – $7.4MM

Zack Wheeler (4.098) – $1.9MM

Travis d’Arnaud (4.044) – $3.4MM

Wilmer Flores (4.003) – $3.7MM

Jacob deGrom (3.139) – $9.2MM

Noah Syndergaard (2.149) – $1.9MM

Hansel Robles (2.127) – $1.0MM

Nationals (3)

Anthony Rendon (4.130) – $11.5MM

Tanner Roark (4.055) – $7.5MM

Michael Taylor (3.010) – $2.3MM

Orioles (7)

Zach Britton (5.158) – $12.2MM

Brad Brach (5.063) – $5.2MM

Manny Machado (5.056) – $17.3MM

Jonathan Schoop (4.027) – $9.1MM

Kevin Gausman (3.151) – $6.8MM

Caleb Joseph (3.145) – $1.4MM

Tim Beckham (3.134) – $3.1MM

Padres (9)

Hector Sanchez (5.018) – $1.1MM

Brad Hand (4.092) – $3.8MM

Carter Capps (4.077) – $1.3MM

Christian Friedrich (4.046) – $1.79MM

Jarred Cosart (3.113) – $1.3MM

Robbie Erlin (3.078) – $700K

Kirby Yates (3.022) – $1.1MM

Cory Spangenberg (3.017) – $2.0MM

Matt Szczur (2.134) – $800K

Phillies (5)

Freddy Galvis (5.021) – $7.4MM

Cesar Hernandez (3.154) – $4.7MM

Cameron Rupp (3.089) – $2.1MM

Luis Garcia (3.007) – $1.4MM

Maikel Franco (2.170) – $3.6MM

Pirates (4)

Jordy Mercer (5.095) – $6.5MM

George Kontos (4.171) – $2.7MM

Gerrit Cole (4.111) – $7.5MM

Felipe Rivero (2.162) – $3.1MM

Rangers (7)

Jake Diekman (5.050) – $2.8MM

Martin Perez (5.038) – $7.8MM (Rangers have $6MM club option with a $2.45MM buyout)

A.J. Griffin (5.034) – $3.0MM

Jurickson Profar (3.161) – $1.1MM

Keone Kela (2.168) – $1.2MM

Nick Martinez (2.149) – $2.0MM

Ryan Rua (2.126) – $900K

Rays (13)

Shawn Tolleson (5.109) – $1.0MM

Adeiny Hechavarria (5.060) – $5.0MM

Dan Jennings (4.171) – $2.5MM

Brad Boxberger (4.109) – $1.9MM

Corey Dickerson (4.101) – $6.4MM

Brad Miller (4.094) – $4.4MM

Xavier Cedeno (4.060) – $1.4MM

Jake Odorizzi (4.042) – $6.5MM

Jesus Sucre (3.137) – $1.3MM

Chase Whitley (3.123) – $1.0MM

Alex Colome (3.118) – $5.5MM

Steven Souza (3.072) – $3.6MM

Matt Duffy (3.059) – $900K

Red Sox (15)

Robbie Ross (5.099) – $2.0MM

Joe Kelly (5.029) – $3.6MM

Drew Pomeranz (5.013) – $9.1MM

Josh Rutledge (4.090) – $700K

Tyler Thornburg (4.057) – $2.1MM

Brock Holt (4.052) – $2.0MM

Xander Bogaerts (4.042) – $7.6MM

Jackie Bradley (3.150) – $5.9MM

Sandy Leon (3.149) – $2.1MM

Steven Wright (3.089) – $1.2MM

Mookie Betts (3.070) – $8.2MM

Brandon Workman (3.036) – $900K

Christian Vazquez (3.031) – $1.5MM

Carson Smith (3.028) – $1.1MM

Eduardo Rodriguez (2.130) – $2.7MM

Reds (6)

Scooter Gennett (4.071) – $6.1MM

Billy Hamilton (4.028) – $5.0MM

Anthony DeSclafani (3.062) – $1.1MM

Eugenio Suarez (3.061) – $4.4MM

Michael Lorenzen (2.159) – $1.4MM

Raisel Iglesias (2.154) – $2.8MM if he chooses to opt into arbitration. Otherwise, contract calls for $4.5MM in 2018, $5MM in 2019, and $5MM in 2020.

Rockies (5)

DJ LeMahieu (5.128) – $8.8MM

Charlie Blackmon (5.102) – $13.4MM

Chad Bettis (3.096) – $1.5MM

Chris Rusin (3.092) – $1.4MM

Zach Rosscup (3.021) – $600K

Royals (5)

Kelvin Herrera (5.157) – $8.3MM

Brandon Maurer (4.089) – $3.8MM

Mike Morin (3.089) – $700K

Nate Karns (3.033) – $1.4MM

Jorge Soler (2.140) – $1.1MM if he chooses to opt into arbitration. Otherwise, contract calls for $4MM each season from 2018-20.

Tigers (10)

Andrew Romine (5.049) – $1.9MM

Jose Iglesias (5.036) – $5.6MM

Alex Presley (4.056) – $1.1MM

Alex Wilson (4.038) – $2.1MM

Nick Castellanos (4.029) – $7.6MM

Bruce Rondon (3.097) – $1.2MM

Shane Greene (3.075) – $1.7MM

James McCann (3.028) – $2.3MM

Bryan Holaday (3.025) – $700K

Blaine Hardy (2.132) – $800K

Twins (8)

Chris Gimenez (5.163) – $1.0MM

Eduardo Escobar (5.128) – $4.9MM

Kyle Gibson (4.051) – $5.3MM

Ehire Adrianza (3.131) – $1.0MM

Ryan Pressly (3.118) – $1.6MM

Robbie Grossman (3.060) – $2.4MM

Trevor May (3.051) – $600K

White Sox (9)

Al Alburquerque (5.030) – $1.1MM

Avisail Garcia (4.167) – $6.7MM

Zach Putnam (4.135) – $1.4MM

Jake Petricka (4.044) – $1.1MM

Jose Abreu (4.000) – $17.9MM

Danny Farquhar (3.136) – $1.5MM

Leury Garcia (3.025) – $1.2MM

Carlos Rodon (2.168) – $2.0MM

Yolmer Sanchez (2.134) – $2.1MM

Yankees (9)