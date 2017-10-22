Quick Hits: Ichiro, Yankees, D’Backs, Gardenhire

Happy birthday to Ichiro Suzuki, as the future Hall-of-Famer turns 44 years old today. Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald takes a look at Ichiro’s offseason training regimen, though “offseason” may not be the correct term since the outfielder has continued to work out at Marlins Park almost every day since the season ended. Near-daily training has been a staple of almost every offseason for Suzuki — he took a month off in 2005 but tells Spencer via an interpreter that “my body just didn’t feel like my own body. My body was, like, sick.” Ichiro has long been known for his incredible fitness regime, and he doesn’t appear to be stopping anytime soon, as he has said that he hopes to keep playing into his 50s.
- With the Yankees making a deep postseason run this year, Joel Sherman of the New York Post has a few suggestions on what the club must now do to cement itself as a World Series contender. The list includes signing Shohei Otani, cutting down on strikeouts, re-signing CC Sabathia, reinforcing the bullpen by signing Mike Minor, and trading a high-paid veteran to ensure that the team gets under the $197MM luxury tax threshold. Sherman also floats the idea of shifting Gary Sanchez into a part-time DH role with Otani, which then necessitates signing a backup catcher capable of handling a workload of around 60 games.
- The Diamondbacks’ roster is broken down by Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic, who looks at both 2018 salary (hat tip to Piecoro for citing MLBTR’s arbitration projections) and each player’s role on next year’s club. With payroll size still an issue for the D’Backs, players such as Patrick Corbin or even A.J. Pollock could come up in trade talks since both will be free agents in the 2018-19 offseason. Brandon Drury or Nick Ahmed are cheaper but could also potentially be shopped due to a logjam of other infield options. Piecoro predicts Arizona will exercise its $2MM club option on Daniel Descalso since the veteran “was a big part of the clubhouse culture.”
- The Tigers’ choice of Ron Gardenhire as the team’s next manager “was a solid hire. It was a safe one, too,” The Athletic’s Katie Strang writes (subscription required and recommended). Both Gardenhire and Tigers GM Al Avila are under contract through 2020, so there is no small sense that Avila’s own job security will be scrutinized as the Tigers undergo a lengthy rebuild. Strang also shares some details on the Tigers’ managerial search, which included a wide variety of candidates but seemed to wrap up quickly (before even a second round of interviews) once Gardenhire emerged as the top contender.
Mike Minor would be nice
If the Tigers trade controllable players during the off-season, whoever is managing the team will make no difference for the next few years. As of now, no one knows if their “rebuild” will be “lengthy” however either is defined, but it is certain that poor management is the reason for it. The totally unnecessary process itself guarantees it’s re-emergence every 5-10 years, but what it cannot guarantee is a contender, much less a championship. Teams that periodically go through that thoroughly illogical process don’t seem to be concerned about the fan base; they expect them to pay $40 to see a AAA team in Detroit when they can see one in Toledo for $10. Having said all that, it makes no sense to hire Gardenhire unless they plan on keeping what talent that remains in an effort to be competitive in 2018.
Wouldn’t be shocked to see Ahmed non-tendered. Don’t see many teams willing to give up anything of value for Ahmed when Alcides Escobar can be had affordably on the free agent market without giving up any prospects.
I think I may have said this before, but Corbin makes sense in Baltimore.
Yaz kept himself in tremendous shape at age 44 and was still a useful bat, but playing in the field had become a challenge for the one time superb GG HOF’er. Ichiro will need to step it up some with his bat to continue. His glove isn’t what it once was and not sure he’s what any NL team would want as a 4th OF, or PH on a NL team.