Who Will Win The World Series?

Aside from Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton’s pursuit of 60 home runs, the final day of Major League Baseball’s regular season won’t bring much drama. Colorado on Saturday became the last team in the majors to clinch a playoff spot and will be one of 10 clubs vying for World Series glory over the next month-plus. Here’s a rundown of the participants by league and seeding:
National League
1.) Los Angeles Dodgers (record: 103-58; most recent title: 1988): The Dodgers are loaded with stars and depth, which explains how they easily exceeded the 100-win mark despite enduring a 1-15 stretch from Aug. 26 through Sept. 11. They recovered from that nightmarish 16-game showing over the season’s final couple weeks and once again look formidable entering the postseason. While the Dodgers have scored the second-fewest runs of this year’s playoff teams, they’ve still managed to pace all NL clubs in position player fWAR. Plus, with a Clayton Kershaw-fronted rotation and a Kenley Jansen-led bullpen, their staff is atop the NL in pitching fWAR.
2.) Washington Nationals (record: 97-64; most recent title: never): The Nationals cruised to an NL East crown this year despite losing center fielder Adam Eaton in April and having to go without arguably their best player, right fielder Bryce Harper, from mid-August until late September. Harper suffered a knee injury that looked like a season-ender when it happened, and while the missed time derailed his MVP chances, he’s back to lead a lineup that also includes other standouts in Anthony Rendon, Daniel Murphy, Trea Turner and Ryan Zimmerman. On the pitching side, it seems ace and Cy Young candidate Max Scherzer avoided a serious hamstring injury during his start on Saturday. If that’s the case, Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Gio Gonzalez could be the premier starting trio in the playoffs. They’ll hand off to a bullpen that has featured offered plenty of shaky performances in 2017, though midseason additions Sean Doolittle, Ryan Madson and Brandon Kintzler have helped stabilize the Nationals’ relief corps.
3.) Chicago Cubs (record: 92-69; most recent title: 2016): At this time a year ago, Chicago was putting the finishing touches on a 103-win regular season and preparing to enter the playoffs as the odds-on favorite. Ultimately, the Cubs lived up to the billing last fall and broke a 108-year title drought in an unforgettable World Series against the Indians. They haven’t been as sharp this year, owing in part to worse performances from their pitching and defense, but are still laden with talent. There’s no shortage of quality position players on hand, including reigning MVP Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo, but the Cubs will need more from their staff – particularly Jake Arrieta, who’s dealing with a hamstring issue right now, and Jon Lester.
4.) Arizona Diamondbacks (record: 92-69; most recent title: 2001): One of this year’s surprise teams, the Diamondbacks rode an underrated starting staff and a top 10 offense (by runs scored) to a playoff berth. Starters Zack Greinke, Robbie Ray, Zack Godley, Patrick Corbin and Taijuan Walker have all turned in good to great seasons, which is why the D-backs’ starters lead the NL in fWAR. They also have a pair of offensive superstars in first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, though he had a horrid September that likely ruined his MVP chances, and outfielder J.D. Martinez. The latter has been a revelation since coming over from the Tigers in a July trade, having smashed 29 home runs in 61 games and batted .304/.369/.746 in 255 plate appearances. If you’re looking for a potential Achilles’ heel, no playoff entrant has a worse wRC+ (84) against left-handed pitchers than Arizona. That doesn’t seem to bode well for a team that will face the Dodgers, whose southpaws include Kershaw, Rich Hill, Alex Wood, Tony Cingrani and Tony Watson, if it wins the NL wild-card game.
5.) Colorado Rockies (record: 87-74; most recent title: never): Primarily on account of NL MVP candidates Nolan Arenado and Charlie Blackmon, the Rockies are near the top of the league in runs scored, which is what you’d expect from a team that plays half its games at Coors Field. The Rockies managed to break a seven-year playoff skid this season largely because of an improved pitching staff that sits eighth in the majors in fWAR. Still, despite the presence of Jon Gray, their rotation doesn’t look particularly imposing relative to other playoff teams’ staffs. They do, however, feature a few highly capable relievers in Greg Holland, Chris Rusin, Pat Neshek and Jake McGee.
(Poll link for app users)
American League
1.) Cleveland Indians (record: 101-60; most recent title: 1948): At 48-45, the reigning AL champions were a mere three games above .500 on July 18. Since then, they’ve run roughshod over the rest of the league en route to a 53-15 mark, including a historic 22-game winning streak from Aug. 22 to Sept. 14. The Indians lost a meaningless game to the White Sox on Saturday, but that was just their fourth defeat in the past 35 contests. Needless to say, they’re heading into the playoffs on a roll. As you’d expect, Cleveland’s roster is chock-full of excellence. MVP hopeful Jose Ramirez and all-world shortstop Francisco Lindor are at the helm of a talent-rich offense, one that supports what could be an all-time great pitching staff from top to bottom. Ace/Cy Young candidate Corey Kluber, righty Carlos Carrasco and super reliever Andrew Miller, one of the faces of last year’s postseason, deservedly grab the most headlines, but good luck finding any weak links among the other pitchers the Tribe will use in the playoffs.
2.) Houston Astros (record: 100-61; most recent title: never): With a league-high 892 runs and a 121 wRC+, it’s a wonder how anyone gets the Astros out. Much of the damage has come from AL MVP front-runner Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa, the latter of whom missed significant time earlier this season, but ancillary pieces such as Marwin Gonzalez, Alex Bregman, Josh Reddick and Yuli Gurriel have all been no worse than very good at the plate. And then there’s the one-two pitching punch of recently acquired ace Justin Verlander and Dallas Keuchel, not to mention a deep starting staff/bullpen behind them. If there’s one big concern here, it’s that Houston may be the worst defensive team in the playoffs.
3.) Boston Red Sox (record: 93-68; most recent title: 2013): This year’s Red Sox have deviated from past Boston teams that used the likes of David Ortiz and Manny Ramirez to pound opponents into submission. In fact, this is the first playoff-bound Red Sox club since 1995 to qualify for the postseason without scoring at least 800 runs. Nevertheless, they have several especially well-rounded position players (Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr., Andrew Benintendi and the banged-up Dustin Pedroia, to name a few) who have done enough in the field to make Boston an elite defensive outfit. That defense supports the AL’s foremost southpaw, Chris Sale, and superstar closer Craig Kimbrel. Boston is entering the playoffs with some concerns in its rotation, though, including the recent struggles of Sale and the yearlong issues 2016 Cy Young winner Rick Porcello has had. Fortunately for the Sox, starter Drew Pomeranz quelled some late-season concerns with an encouraging start against the Astros on Saturday.
4.) New York Yankees (record: 90-71; most recent title: 2009): Baby Bombers Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez have more than lived up to the hype this season, combining for 85 home runs and 11.7 fWAR in 1,203 PAs. Fifty-one of those long balls have come from Judge, an OPS machine and an AL Rookie of the Year shoo-in whose 8.2 fWAR leads the majors. The rest of the Yankees’ offense isn’t exactly subpar, either, as a laundry list of their other hitters have notched above-average seasons at the plate. And New York’s pitching staff could be built for October, with an incredibly strong bullpen and a rotation that features perhaps the AL’s third-best starter, Luis Severino. One of the major questions regarding the Yankees is which versions of Sonny Gray and Masahiro Tanaka will show up in the postseason – if the team gets by the wild-card game, that is. Gray allowed between four and six earned runs in three of five September starts, while Tanaka was a mixed bag throughout the regular season. He did conclude the slate with a seven-inning, 15-K shutout against the Blue Jays on Friday, though.
5.) Minnesota Twins (record: 84-77; most recent title: 1991): In terms of teams, there probably hasn’t been a better story during the regular season than the Twins, who were 103-game losers and owners of the majors’ worst record a year ago. Adding to the improbability of their Cinderella run to the playoffs, the Twins were sellers at this year’s trade deadline, when they dealt starter Jaime Garcia to their wild-card opponent, the Yankees, and Kintzler to the Nationals. However, Brian Dozier, Byron Buxton, Eddie Rosario, Joe Mauer & Co. were undeterred in the face of those deals and the late-summer absence of slugging third baseman Miguel Sano, who missed over a month with a left shin injury but just returned this week. Given its relatively underwhelming pitching staff, Minnesota is obviously a long shot to claim its first World Series in 26 years. For now, the Twins are focused on the Yankees, who have historically owned Minnesota in the playoffs. But New York’s past triumphs came during series. The wild-card round is a one-off, increasing the odds of an upset. The Twins’ No. 1 starter, Ervin Santana, allowed two or fewer runs in 20 of 33 starts during the regular season. If he’s that stingy against the Yankees on Tuesday – an admittedly tall order – an upset could be in the offing.
(Poll link for app users)
And now for the most important question (poll link for app users)…
Comments
STLShadows
The Padres! XD
redsox for_life
Redsox
Phattey
biloxi shuckers
baseball1005
Indians
EverlastingDave
I have the Dodgers over the Astros, but this would be a fun year for a Wild Card team to go nuts.
Cubbie75
If the Dodgers have scored the second fewest runs out of the playoff teams, who has scored the fewest? I read the whole article, but maybe I missed it. Thx.
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
The dodgers have scored the fewest amount of runs. The red soxs the second fewest.
Cubbie75
the article above says Dodgers second fewest.
Yankeepride88
Red Sox
Joely08
I see the nationals and Indians in the world series with the nationals winning it.
lowtalker1
Why? They cannot get out of the first round ever
ray_derek
The Twins have a better shot than the Nationals. They’re a great regular season team and suck in the playoffs. Don’t see it changing anytime soon as long as old Dusty is around.
TheGreatTwigog
Exactly the same for me, 7 games
bballblk
Cubs
Connorsoxfan
I just want to see a new generation of the Sox and Yanks in the ALCS. Not likely this year, but I’d love to reignite the rivalry ASAP. Not that there’s nothing there now, but it’s not at the level it used to be. An intense 7 game series would change that.
amishthunderak
That would be fine with me.
stymeedone
Yes, it would be so nice to see the bars close before the Yankees/Red Sox finish 9 innings. Those two teams will be playing past midnight, minimum. That would be just fantastic for a sport that has struggled with ratings.
Gary
Oh come on it’s obvious. The Red Sox will win the World Series They have tremendous balance and aside from the Long ball, they do everything very well. They’ve got a fantastic player at every position, great bullpen, adequate starting pitching.
The Yanks don’t have enough weapons and pitching is poor, the Indians are awesome and will probably win I hate to admit, and the Astros pitching is poor.
The Nationals are the strong team in the National League… pitching, offense, they seem to have it all. Dodgers are playoff choke artists, Cubs have unexplainably slipped, Rockies no way never ever, my dark horse is the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Adam6710
I think the author of the article hits the nail on the head about the Yankees: it will come down to which version of Tanaka and Grey they get. They’ve got plenty of hitting, a versatile bench, solid defense, and a deep bullpen.
And if Tanaka and Grey can be the better versions of themselves we’ve seen (not even necessarily the best) they can go deep into the post season.
But if they are on the bad side of the versions of themselves we’ve seen, it will be a quick exit.
Nobby
You are off your meds, my friend.
dodgerfan711
Smh not saying the sox arent good but come on they aren’t more balanced than any of the AL teams besides the twins.
Aaron Sapoznik
Your analysis of the Red Sox sounds very much like one a Cub fan might make of their beloved with one big exception…Chicago can also crush HR’s with the best of any MLB team, trailing only the Yankees and Astros among the playoff teams.
Steven St Croix
Astros pitching is poor? Do you watch anything other than Boston teams?
downeysoft42
lol I’m a Sox Sox fan and I can’t even say that with a straight face.
Brixton
Man, who wouldn’t want a Rockies vs Twins WS though…
eilexx
MLB, FOX, etc.
Brixton
screw ’em.
gomerhodge71
MLB & FOX want Yankees-Dodgers or Nationals. They’ll accept Cubs, Red Sox or maybe Indians. Colorado-Minnesota would be pretty awesome but not realistic.
ray_derek
I don’t think anyone want the Nationals except Nationals fans.
terry
The networks that broadcast he games. Ratings might even hit single digits.
NOPelicanFangirl696969
I want that, i wouldnt mind rockies vs indians that would be fine
SandyAlomar
Cleveland vs everybody.
TheWestCoastRyan
I’ve got the Indians and Diamondbacks with the Indians winning in 5
TheWestCoastRyan
My thought process is thus:
In the AL, I underestimated the Indians every step of the way last year. Predicted them losing to the Rangers, then I predicted them losing to the Blue Jays, then I predicted them losing to the Cubs. I was only right on that last one. This year, I’m not making the same mistake again. They are even better this year and out to redeem themselves for choking away a 3-1 lead in last year’s World Series.
In the NL, we already know the Dodgers and Nats are gonna find a way to choke in the playoffs, so that leaves the Cubs and the two Wild Card teams. Really any of the three could get hot right now and make a push for the pennant but I’m gonna go out on a limb here and say the Diamondbacks win the Wild Card game (which generally goes to the team who can run out the best starting pitcher) and the Cubs do not repeat as National League champions. So it’s the Diamondbacks.
ChiSoxCity
Yeah, pretty fair assessment. I have the Diamondbacks betting the Cubs in the NLCS, and Cleveland’s been the best club in both leagues so far. The Indians beat the Diamondbacks in a nail biter. That said, I’ll still be pulling for the Cubs to win another championship ( and stick it to the hordes of haters in the national media).
xabial
As Yankees fan, if my team’s out of it I hope it’s the Dodgers, Nats (cuz they get criticized for ‘choking’— which I think is unfair because they make the playoffs almost every year — an impressive feat, Astros (tip my hat to the Verlander acquisition who went 5-0 for them and their GM trading the prospects he valued so much for a chance at first WS in franchise history)
TheWestCoastRyan
Don’t cite wins and losses for pitchers. If the Astros hadn’t scored any runs in JV’s starts, he would have gone 0-3 for them. That wouldn’t mean he pitched any worse.
amishthunderak
Yeah, for pitchers it doesn’t matter if you win or lose, it’s the stats that determine who wins the World Series. Crap, I said win again. Clearly that we don’t evaluate success on that.
TheWestCoastRyan
If JV allows 5 runs in 5 innings, but the Astros score 10 runs, he gets the win. If he allows 1 run in 9 innings but the Astros score 0 runs, he gets the loss. Which scenario is a better outing for Verlander? If you say the first one, that tells me all I need to know. You just don’t understand and that’s okay.
xabial
Sure Ryan. Overall Verlander is 5-0 with a 1.06 ERA.
FIP for his last five Astros starts is 3.49, 1.65, 2.58, 2.30, 3.82
His xfip for four out of five Astros starts were all under 3, excluding one game where it was 4.08 (his line for that game was 0.00ERA in 7IP so I’d take that one with a grain of salt)
WHIP in those 5 Astros starts was 0.65, BA .149 and .192 OBP
He Pitched 7IP+ in 3/5 games (other two 6IP) gave up 1ER or less in all but one game. (2ER)
Believe it or not, he’s earned those Houston wins, and the right to have 5-0 in his name. Sometimes it’s just easier to state pitcher wins when they’re earned, in my book, he’s definitely earned them.
link to fangraphs.com
TheWestCoastRyan
In JV’s case, he has earned those wins. But if the Astros had scored no runs in his starts and he were 0-3 right now, your opinion of how he pitched shouldn’t change one bit.
xabial
It would have definitely made me less inclined to look up his stats but I know some guys look at ERA with less importance now, personally ERA is still the biggest indicator for me. I’ll take a look at fip and xfip to see if there’s a deviation in data, but usually ERA wins.
I’d personally never state Wins if they’re not earned. ( Like the year Porcello won the Cy young over our buddy Verlander here with a lot Run support )
EverlastingDave
You make a ton of good points, xabial, but your argument only ends up proving the point that no two pitcher wins are created equal, and that’s what makes the stat useless. In this case, the wins line up with Verlander’s performance in Houston, but that doesn’t legitimize the win stat. It’s still just a byproduct of a good pitcher on a good team.
TheWestCoastRyan
ERA, FIP and xFIP are all good measurements but they’re not perfect. ERA is influenced by how well the fielders play behind the pitcher and FIP and xFIP fail to take into account the fact that several pitchers succeed based on an ability to limit hard contact.
Wrek305
And Scherzer over Hendricks last year too. JV Should have won. Same with Kyle Hendricks.
TheWestCoastRyan
Hendricks falling short of 200 innings last year might have cost him but yeah, I would have def gone with him or Lester for the NL Cy Young.
username
All stats are basically useless with the logic you are all using. If a guys carries a 3.50 ERA for the season but gave up 8 earned a couple times and had 5 shutouts.. whats the difference. It still shows that nothing is a true indicator only innings pitched (more for NL) or more advanced stuff. Early season JV was called old and done.. Now he is someone you dont want to face.. his season stats at this point mean nothing.
stymeedone
My opinion would change, because I expect JV to outpitch his opponent. That would mean he didn’t.
TheWestCoastRyan
Lol. Ludicrous, but expected.
costergaard2
Maybe first AL Pennant, but Astros went to the WS before…
xabial
Astros never won it all man. That’s why they’re one of the teams I want to win. (They became the Houston Astros in 1965)
Rockies never won it all either, but they became the Colorado Rockies in 1993, not 1965, so their fanbase has suffered for less period of time.
xabial
Indians haven’t won since 1948 (currently the longest drought) but at least they can say they’ve won it all before. It’s a shame they lost in 2017, man was that a World Series #1 longest drought vs #2 longest drought Lol
Actually, Nationals never won it all either, (franchise began 1969 as the Expos) but I already included them.
Nobby
I’m a Red Sox diehard but I gotta go with the Tribe as MLB Champions this year. Too strong to beat.
Kayrall
Cleveland blew a 3-1 lead.
darkstar61
That team will this time have a healthy Carrasco, Salazar, Bauer, Gomes, a more involved Clevinger, a deeper Bullpen and has added Encarnacian plus might even have Brantley on the field.
They dominated in the postseason, but the truth is their roster last season was decimated, missing 4 of their most important players and having quite a few young players. This years team has all of that teams key guys plus added about 9 difference makers on top of it that they didn’t have last year in October.
Let that sink in – this years Indians will have around 9 additional difference makers over last years World Series club
darkstar61
Oh, and I forgot they added Bruce, and they have gotten a monster season from the since added Austin Jackson too
JDGoat
But it’s all about who gets hot. I don’t think the Indians were the best team in the AL last year. This year, i do. But that doesn’t mean they can’t get swept by the twins or Yankees in the ALDS
wiggysf
And the emergence of Jose Ramirez
angelsfan4life412
Dodgers are getting knocked out in the first round
mcdusty31
Better than getting knocked out last Wednesday and having the worst farm system ever…enjoy the show pal
angelsfan4life412
The angels had no rotation all season long, plus trout getting hurt didn’t help them either, next year they will be better, I’ve said it since july , the dodgers are not going to have a deep run, Arizona is capable of beating them and so is the rockies offense.
stl_cards16
The Rockies don’t have a good offense.
NOPelicanFangirl696969
Rockies have debatably the best offense in baseball.. just no notable starters
dodgerfan711
Get off the dodgers nuts. Smh dodgers dont care about your peasant angels so why you care about us so much? I love it keep saying they will get knocked out. Lower expectations mean better results
mcdusty31
He probably started watching baseball in 2002
southi
Before the season started I predicted Astros and the Cubs (which was my guess last year too). I’ve got to stick with it while both are still alive in the post season.
gomerhodge71
Cleveland’s play the past month could work against them. Often, a team goes into the post-season on a month-long high (2007 Rockies) and starts losing. It’s how baseball is. Not like basketball or football where a team can go nearly forever without losing.
MooseGueat
Um, this is pretty false. The Rockies went all the way to the World Series that year, proving that finishing hot will lead to success. There are of course exceptions, but the Giants stretch runs also show how much a run is more important that talent.
baseball1005
D-backs are winning the pennant
KCelts
I’m going Astros over Cubs. I think the Dodgers and Nats will choke yet again in the NL and Astros just look like the most complete team in the AL.
xscalabr
Giants, but in all seriousness Cleveland
mcdusty31
I’m a die hard life long Dodgers fan so of course I’m going with the Dodgers…I was at Darvish’s first start in LA and the atmosphere was World Series like…55,000 fans stayed for the whole game and watched Puig hit a walk off double to complete the 9th inning comeback…the fans are hungry and the team is the best we’ve had since we won it last…it will be a tough road and the D-Backs have owned us as of late so it’s scary to look at the playoff pool this year but I really do hope and think this is the Dodgers year to bring a title back to the Ravine
windians
Indians over the Diamondbacks in 6
Wrek305
There couldn’t be a worse world series. I’m not really surprised. I’m sure like 80% of Indian fans you’re on the bandwagon after the 3-1 series lead over the cubs. You want zero, zip, nada to do with the cubs.
mcdusty31
Dodgers fan respectfully disagreeing…the Tribe has the “it” factor and are dangerous to anybody that crosses their path
tad2b13
“There couldn’t be a worse world series.”
So for you it’s all about big cities on the coasts? As a fan of baseball, I don’t care where the teams are from as long as it’s 2 good teams, with exciting players, and the baseball is good. Would you rather see the Yankees sweep the Dodgers in 4, or have 7 one-run games with a 9th inning walk-off in a series between the Twins and D’backs? I know which one I’d rather see.
mcdusty31
I’d rather see the Dodgers sweep the Yankees in 4
mcdusty31
But other than them winning I agree, good baseball is more fun to watch
Byoung5
Easily the Astros
thegreatcerealfamine
If MLB wants the strongest ratings for the NLCS it would be Cubs vs Dodgers…ALCS Yankees vs Red Sox..7 games in both!
Then to make it the best scenario or WS ratings the Cubs vs Yankees..7 games.
My hope would be the Yankees winning in those scenarios…
JDGoat
I don’t think Red Sox-Dodgers would be any different. You could mix and match those 4 anyways and the ratings would be trough the roof
Aaron Sapoznik
Despite my intense and deserved criticism of Joe Maddon during the season I’m still picking the Cubs to emerge from the National League and once again defeat the Indians in the World Series for a second consecutive year.
The Cubs still have the most talented overall roster in MLB and they are also one of its hottest teams entering the postseason. They also appear to be catching a break in their first round match with the Nationals. The one advantage Washington had was a healthier and more dominating starting rotation but that may have taken a hit with Max Scherzer’s hamstring issue on Saturday. Bryce Harper will also be less than 100% when the NLDS begins on Friday.
As per Maddon, he finally seems to be getting his head out of his arse in the second half with much more sensible batting orders. The leadoff position is in better shape with varying combinations that thankfully no longer include Kyle Schwarber who is on a tear in the #5 role, something I was pleading for since spring training. The Cubs will have Schwarber for the entirety of the postseason this year and also have every injured position player back and relatively healthy at the most opportune time of the season. The starting rotation remains a question mark but they have enough depth there and in the bullpen to allow Maddon a quick trigger if needed. I also believe Maddon may finally understand and learn from the many gaffs he made in the 2016 playoffs as evidence from his better decisions during the second half of this season.
The Cubs still remain one of the younger teams in this postseason but they now have a wealth of playoff experience from the past two years when they reached the NLCS in 2015 and won their first World Series in 108 years last season. I truly believe they have what it takes to become the first repeat champion in MLB since the 3-peat Yankees of 1998-2000.
dodgerfan711
Cubs starting pitching is too iffy. Who starts game 1 lester ? Quintanna? Thats very underwhelming compared to the other NL teams. Arrieta is out until game 3 at least.
Aaron Sapoznik
I believe my comment suggested that the Cubs starting rotation might be their one achilles heel heading into the postseason. I countered that with the fact they have an abundance of depth with their choices of starters as well as a deep bullpen which will give Joe Maddon the option of utilizing a quick trigger, something he is prone to do even in ideal circumstances.
Despite some recent struggles from Jon Lester and Jake Arrieta, much of which stemmed from some late season physical issues the Cubs still have Kyle Hendricks, Jose Quintana and John Lackey available as starting options or as a long reliever in the case of the latter. That trio has pitched pretty well down the stretch and the postseason success of veterans Lester, Arrieta and Lackey should never be discounted even with some minor health issues.
Aaron Sapoznik
Per the Cubs official website at mlb.com (link to m.cubs.mlb.com):
The Cubs will unveil NLDS rotation Wednesday with Jon Lester or Kyle Hendricks likely to face the nationals in Game 1.
Reflect
Anyone but the Nats… please
Wrek305
Indians are the most overrated team in the playoffs. I hope they are one and done.
darkstar61
Postseason teams by total WAR
58.6 – Indians
53.9 – Dodgers
53.1 – Astros
52.0 – Yankees
45.3 – Nationals
42.7 – Cubs
42.4 – Diamondbacks
41.4 – Red Sox
33.7 – Twins
31.7 – Rockies
It’s the Nats, not the Indians, which are overrated – the Indians, as well as Dodgers and Astros, are hyped just about right
madmanTX
I’m picking Twins and Rockies as the least offensive playoff teams. The rest can Hoover it.
BronxBombers14
Indians/Yanks winner vs the Nats.
Realtexan
Astros over Diamondbacks….
usafcop
We can all make our predictions but just like the years when the Giants won their 3 titles, it can be any 2 teams standing. The Twins and Rockies are obviously the 2 worst teams in the playoffs, but one or both could reach the WS. Very doubtful that both or even one of them make it past the 2nd round but who knows, the Giants were not picked by anyone except Giants fans to reach the WS in all 3 of their title runs. You need talent to win 95-100 games over the course of a long season. But it takes more luck than talent to win the WS. Everything has to go right for you. Ask the Giants. My money would be on the Indians or Astros vs Dodgers. But I would probably lose that bet. So I will just watch it play out instead of betting on sport based on tons of luck to win the WS.
tad2b13
“But it takes more luck than talent to win the WS. ”
That’s absurd.
stymeedone
Not really. Both teams will have tons of talent, or they wouldn’t be there. A seven game series, with more off days than the regular season, allowing teams to skip their fifth starter, and provide rest for the regulars without using the bench, means luck will play a role.
SoCalBaseballDude
Hoping for the Dodgers and the Tribe in the World Series!
NOPelicanFangirl696969
Id like to see a team knocked off the no world series list, since my team cant make the playoffs(TB), id prefer to see Colorado, Houston or washington grab that WS victory. But im fine with cleveland. I just dont want no boring la vs boston or la vs ny
BlueSkyLA
Season wins by the pythagorean method:
Indians: 107
Dodgers: 101
Yankees: 100
Astros: 98
Nationals: 95
D’Backs: 95
Cubs: 93
Red Sox: 92
Rockies: 87
Twins: 83
mcdusty31
You lost me at Pythagorean
TrustTheProcess
Indians
HarveyD82
Indians
djtommyaces
Cubs vs Indians again.
seamaholic
In the space of one short paragraph, you manage to note that the Rockies pitchers are 8th in baseball in fWAR, and then call them “not paritcularly imposing,” presumably because of their ERA. It just astonishes me the ability of people who are well aware of what a park adjustment does, to apply it enthusiastically to Rockies hitters but never to their pitchers.
posterizer
The Sox are an unimpressive team- Sale has faded down the stretch and Price is a proven playoff choker! The Yankees have the best pen and the most potent lineup 1-9. If teams play true to form, the Yanks have a legit shot. Fear Cleveland most
kehoet83
I would have said Nationals/Indians until Scherzer left his start early with an injury. I will go with Cubs/Indians rematch.
twins33
Indians