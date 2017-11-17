John Hart Leaves Braves Organization

The Braves announced on Friday that former president of baseball operations John Hart has stepped down and is leaving the organization “to pursue other opportunities.” Hart’s departure comes less than two months after GM John Coppolella resigned from his post due to infractions on the international free agent market and in the domestic amateur draft.
While it has been reported that the league would not sanction Hart based on its investigation into the matter, Hart was moved to a diminished role (senior advisor) earlier this week when Alex Anthopoulos was hired as the team’s new general manager and given full authority over the baseball operations department.
Through a team press release, Hart issued the following statement:
“This was a difficult decision, but it’s one that I made with the best interests of the Atlanta Braves in mind. With the hiring of Alex Anthopoulos as general manager, this organization is in great hands. I believe that the talent of the Major League players, combined with the young talent soon to arrive, makes the Braves poised for a great run of success. This is a good time to step aside and let Alex and his group put their stamp on this great franchise.
I still have a tremendous passion for this great game, and I plan to stay active and contribute to the game. I want to thank Braves fans – the best fans in baseball – for your patience during this rebuilding time. You will soon see the winning team that you deserve. I also want to thank my beautiful and supportive family. I am very excited to see how the next chapter of our life unfolds. Finally, I want to thank my longtime friend, John Schuerholz, for convincing me to come to Atlanta to oversee the rebuild. And especially to our leader, Terry McGuirk, who has shown such passion for returning to a winning place. Thank you all, and Go Braves!”
The extent to which Hart was or was not involved in the club’s front-office scandal may never be fully known. There’s a prevailing argument, though, that it’s equally as damning for the president of an organization to be completely in the dark while his two of his primary lieutenants (at least) commit what has been reported to be an “unprecedented” level of violations on the amateur talent acquisition front. Suffice it to say, his resignation — whether forced or voluntary — comes with little surprise.
Hart may well land with another organization in an advisory capacity down the road, depending on the findings of the league’s investigation. If it is deemed that his sole transgression was merely a lack of oversight of his charges, a club could look past that in order to hire an advisor with nearly two decades of experience as a president or general manager and is considered one of the more influential executives in MLB history. Hart has also served as a television analyst on MLB Network in the past and could look into other media opportunities as well.
Brixton
AA is a fun GM, never know what splash hes gonna make. Hes shown willingness to trade the big prospect for the big puzzle piece
go_jays_go
AA might be remembered for the big splashes, but he’s actually much more active with smaller moves.
E.g. I don’t think many people remembered that the Blue Jays were annually nabbing 7 to 8 of the first 120 picks in the Rule 5 draft from 2010 to 2012.
As much as he likes to ‘tear down’ the farm, he also enjoys building it too.
It’ll be interesting to see how he manages the Braves organization.
Michael Chaney
And his love of building depth from waiver claims is notable too…when he was with Toronto it seemed like the Blue Jays claimed and then outrighted just about every player put on waivers
Gogerty
Time for a fresh start for sure. Cannot wait to hear the sanctions and move on.
slowcurve
I can’t say this is Hart-breaking! Out with the old, in with the new. Go Braves!
outinleftfield
Very punny.
Ragin' Cajun Brave
Good
vacommish
Now I feel like the Braves really missed getting Moore. Hart moving on would’ve cleared the way for Moore to come in. I’m wondering if his resignation helps minimize the Braves punishment from the league.
slowcurve
That was my first thought as well, but I think AA is a better fit to move in a new direction. I feel like Moore might have given us more of the same. Only time will tell.
floridapinstripes
It may help minimize it a little but all it really did was make it so his personal punishment wasn’t in play.
matthew102402
“Pursue other opportunities.”
sufferfortribe
Now what? A job at MLB headquarters?
RunDMC
Now he has a reason to be disengaged. Best of luck lowering your handicap.
coachfred64
Braves needed to move away from the old regime,get some fresh and different voices and ways of looking at things
jbaker3170
Exactly!!!
tonydepalma
AA will trade away talent and blow out the farm system as he did with Jays. Braves are a failure Cox too much influence. Most disappointing sports franchise other than Bills or Vikings.
slowcurve
I spent a good portion of my childhood and early adult years at Braves playoff games. Sure they have fallen short, but “most disappointing sports franchise other than Bills or Vikings” is a stretch.
RunDMC
If you are a true Braves fan, you’d understand the irony in your statement. They won it all – while your comps did not. You’d also lop in the Falcons in there with “most disappointing franchise” as it still stings.
tylerall5
Or the browns.
B-Strong
The browns cant disappoint if theyre never good.
jbaker3170
If you’re a true Braves fan, you wouldn’t be content with ONE lousy title in 15 straight division titles. I’d take 3-4 titles and the rest losing seasons. A true fan expects more
NL_East_Rivalry
15? 91,92,93,95,96,97,98,99,00,01,02,03,04,05
That’s 14. If you were a true fan you’d know that in 94 there was a strike so the Braves 15 years of dominance led to only 14 straight division titles
Jay fan since 77
@tonydepalma – you have no clue what you are talking about. AA inherited a mess when he became Jays GM. He completely rebuilt the farm system by improving the scouting and drafting. With the exception of the Dickey trade the others worked out very well. I much prefer a team that is in or fighting to get in the playoffs, then having the best minor league team. Besides Thor, what talent that he traded away is doing so well in MLB. that we should not have traded?
southi
Hart was either complicit or incompetent. Either way Hart needed to go.
Now let’s get the exact findings announced and the penalties handed down so the organization can start moving forward.
AUTiger7222
Thank God!!! No more Choppy/Hart crap!! What seemed so promising ended up being a nightmare!!
imindless
Seriously if it weren’t for him Braves would still be a dumpster fire. Respect where respect is due. This reminds me of fans calling for Sam hinkies head and now the sixers are one of the best young teams in the east.
RunDMC
When the dust clears we’re still going to have one of the best farms in baseball. Sure, most likely our 2018 MLB First-Year Draft haul will be affected along with our lower farm depth, but all-in-all, progress was made at a great expense.
Phillies2017
Say what you will about the dude, but he was a good baseball exec. At this point, he had to step down. No point in staying with everything that happened!
gluedogg
“The best fans in baseball”…..who can’t even sell out the stadium for a playoff game.
RunDMC
Let’s be a little relevant. The last time we had an opportunity was a stadium ago, 2 GMs and 2 managers ago. Back when people still thought Heyward would come around.
WalkersDayOff
At least you acknowledged the 96 win 2013 braves could not stand a chance going up against Kershaw/Greinke with Medlin/Minor
NL_East_Rivalry
Put Kimbrel in for two innings and we would have won that series
vinscully16
Messy business in Atlanta. Moving on to “pursue other opportunities” is best for all involved.
slowcurve
Vin, did you see that Steelers and … oh wait.
Wrek305
Back to the MLB network he goes
bleacherbum
Go get em’ Coppy!! Oh wait…
hodor
Good. Hart is a scumbag, like the NE Patriots.
brood550
Now if MLB wants to make a statement they will make Acuna a FA.
BamaZack
Acuna was not involved in this. He was signed before Coppy and Hart were in charge.
brood550
True, but he was an international signing and if the investigation turns up that it has been the “culture” of the organization and stretches back to that period he could be on the table. I’m betting they end up loosing Maitan and Pache for sure.
Jon429
I think if that were the case we’d have heard about it by now. Also I doubt Coppollela would’ve felt the need to resign if the entire franchise had been operated that way since before his time there.
And I don’t think Pache will be affected. Players that have been mentioned in this investigation are all from the 2016-2017 IFA class.
Sam.rhodes16
That’s objectively ridiculous. Acuna was signed well before these problems arose. Maitan is possible to be taken from the Braves as well as other signees from last year, but Acuna and the other members of the earlier classes are safe.
brood550
We’ll have to see. It’s been reported that the issue dwarfs what the Red Sox did. Until the actual findings are released everything is just speculation. If it is as much bigger than what Boston did as it has been reported it could easily span multiple years. The Red Sox signings encompassed 18 players for reference and 5 players became free agents. To top that and be “much” bigger it would most likely span a larger period of time.
baseball10
Hart is a good guy that put his trust into the wrong ppl. Hope he lands on his feet. He leaves the franchise in better shape than he left it
baseball10
citizen
Really? did you not watch the world series with the ex braves factor?
This team might face penalties with Hart in charge.
the braves were supposed to be competitive when they opened their new ball park.
Minor league systems do not win ws titles.
baseball10
Im assuming u are referring to brian mccann, gattis, and Morton. Brian mccann’s huge salary has already been traded again, Gattis is mostly a DH, and Morton was traded way before Hart’s time. And u really bought that they would be good this past year, thats organizational speak
andyb
Ahem, cardinals are the best fans in baseball
JDGoat
Every team has the best fans in baseball
madmanTX
The Cards fans must be better than their computer hackers then.
outinleftfield
Everyone expected this to happen. He presided over the problems they had and his loose reigns were the reason that Coppy was able to get away with the things that MLB is coming down on the team for. I thought that they would wait until the penalties were handed out.
letsplay2
I thought they should have done it earlier.
If nothing else would have given AA a jump on the off season.
JD396
Unless they can show that Coppy and co were actively working to specifically hide what they were doing from Hart… it’s hard to imagine a team opening themselves up to potential issues by giving him a job with a high degree of final authority over transactions. There’s lots of room in a front office without that kind of authority, though.
Solaris601
The last shoe left to drop is news of exactly which prospects, if any, the Braves lose as a result of this fiasco. I’m not an ATL fan, but I am happy for the organization that they now have Anthopoulos running the front office. Like him or not he has experience and is qualified to lead the franchise out of this dark chapter. As a baseball fan I never enjoy seeing this happen to any team, and I look forward to seeing the Braves take the next step in their rebuild in 2018.
ffjsisk
But what about “the Braves way”?
Frank Waller
Anthopoulis was extremely successful in legally gaming the free agent system by grabbing high end players around the trade deadline and then getting draft compensation at the end of the season. Other GMs couldn’t match him and MLB changed the rules to where a player had to be with the team the whole year for the team to get draft compensation. Those efforts took the Jays horrible farm team from worse to near the top in just a few years.
NickinAtl
let’s get rid of the overrated JS next – I am sick and tired of this guy riding Bobby’s coattails while taking way too much credit for the best extended run in my lifetime.