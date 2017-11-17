NL West Notes: JDM, Chacin, Stammen, Hosmer, Diamondbacks

Scarcely a day goes by in which the Giants are not linked to Giancarlo Stanton on multiple occasions, but John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that San Francisco is also considering the other top right-handed slugger that is available this offseason: J.D. Martinez. It’s not clear if the Giants have sat down with agent Scott Boras, and Shea is careful to note that the Giants are internally discussing a wide number of options to improve their offense. Martinez would represent the most aggressive means of doing so on the free-agent market. He’ll command fewer years and dollars than the remaining decade and $295MM on Stanton’s contract, though Boras is reportedly seeking a sky-high $210MM over seven years early in the offseason. (Martinez will quite likely sign for less than that, as early asking prices are always on the high side for any free agent.)
Working against the Giants is a payroll that is already dangerously close to the luxury tax barrier and that Martinez doesn’t help the Giants’ stated goals of improving the outfield defense or getting better in center field.
More on the from the division…
- The Padres are interested in reunions with right-handers Jhoulys Chacin and Craig Stammen, general manager A.J. Preller told reporters at this week’s GM Meetings (link via MLB.com’s AJ Cassavell). “From our standpoint, it’s about seeing how the next couple weeks play out,” said Preller. “They’re two guys we have interest in bringing back. We’ve got to see if we line up financially.” Cassavell reports that the Friars would consider a multi-year deal for either pitcher, though such a contract would likely need to come with a discounted second year. San Diego has a number of arms rising through the system and may not relish the idea of blocking those arms, though from my vantage point having either Chacin or Stammen around at an affordable rate is a good problem to have if all parties are performing well.
- In a separate pair of Padres columns, Cassavell characterizes their interest in Eric Hosmer as little more than due diligence, while Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune hears a bit differently and reports that their interest goes “beyond the cursory level.” Cassavell notes that the Padres have kicked the tires on roughly 50 free agents thus far (most of them pitchers) as they look to get a full picture of the free-agent market. Lin, meanwhile, suggests that the Padres may be intrigued both by Hosmer’s intangible leadership qualities and by his 25-homer output despite being an extreme ground-ball hitter. A willingness to amend that approach and put the ball in the air more often could yield untapped power; I’d imagine that the Padres, who call spacious Petco Park their home, are also intrigued by the pop that Hosmer showed in his own cavernous home park (Kauffman Stadium) in spite of an approach that isn’t traditionally conducive to power.
- The D-backs have added Jason Parks to their front office as their new director of pro scouting, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports (via Twitter). Parks, who many readers may remember from his excellent work at Baseball Prospectus, has been with the Cubs as a scout and a special assistant since 2014. He’ll join an increasingly youthful Arizona front office that is led by GM Mike Hazen and assistant GMs Jared Porter and Amiel Sawadaye. Notably, Parks’ role as director of pro scouting will be the same one that Porter filled with the Cubs when he and Parks were colleagues in Chicago.
Comments
outinleftfield
Great hire by the Dbacks. One of the better pro scouts in baseball.
gmenfan
Giants: we are committed to staying under the luxury tax threshold
Also Giants: we’re interested in giving a 30 yo “DH playing OF” $30M a year.
sidewinder11
If they could move Span and Shark’s contracts, they would have the money to sign JDM while staying under the tax line. Definitely not the ideal situation but SF does need a big bat in the outfield and JDM is the best on the market
WalkersDayOff
How they gonna move span and samardjzia? No one would take on their contract without getting good prospect too and they dont have the resources to do that
gmenfan
People are underestimating the value is Samardzjia. Over 200+ innings, 3.61 FIP, 9K/1.4BB per 9 last year. There will be free agent pitchers signed for $18.5M+ AAV this off-season that will provide less value. If the Giants weren’t dead set on getting significant prospect value back, I wouldn’t be shocked if they can shed a good portion of that contract.
cxcx
If they were interested in giving him $30m per year he would not still be a free agent.
bleacherbum
In regards to Hosmer and the Padres, Love the player but don’t love the fit for multiple reasons. #1 being the fact that Myers will have to move back to LF most likely and after two injury free seasons, he goes back to the OF where he hurt his wrist multiple times.
#2 Naylor is a year away from the bigs, and can only play 1B. Signing Hosmer blocks him and Hosmer is another guy who can only play 1B. So you don’t leave yourself many options if you decide to go down that path, other than obviously trading Naylor which would be head scratching but possible.
Joe Kerr
If they do sign Hosmer, they could trade Naylor for a decent arm.
bleacherbum
They could, but Naylor is young, cheap and brings a lot of the same things that Hosmer would. Both L/L first baseman who can hit you 25 homers, and play good defense. Hosmer obviously has the championship pedigree and the ability to play on the big stage like the playoff’s and all-star game but is that worth the $$$$ if you are the Padres? Seems a bit pre-mature, especially with Naylor on the horizon.
lowtalker1
You forget Naylor is horrible at first
JoePauer
I miss Fringe Average. Congratulations Mr. Parks!
antsmith7
When are we going to start seeing the hot stove heat up?
kyleschwarbersmom
Owners and GMs are caressing their leather binders of “JDM’s Career” that Boras has handed out.
The penultimate page shows JDM’s .700+ slugging pct. for 2017 that Boras has projected to over .800 on the last page for 2018 and through the remainder of the seven year contract.