Heyman’s Latest: Moore, Cain, Rangers, Vargas/O’s, Rodney/D-Backs

In his latest Inside Baseball column, Jon Heyman of Fan Rag looks into the Royals front office. Owner David Glass is “considering a possible two-year extension” for GM Dayton Moore, writes Heyman, even though Moore has “no leverage” given that he’s already under contract for three more seasons. This all arises after Glass declined to allow the Braves to speak with Moore about changing squads. While Moore has expressed gratitude to ownership, his recent comments were interesting, if difficult to interpret with any precision. All told, it seems there could still be some unresolved matters in the Kansas City front office.
Let’s look at a few more items from Heyman of particular relevance to the still-developing hot stove season:
- Top free agent center fielder Lorenzo Cain has drawn some early interest from the Mets and Giants, according to Heyman. As regards the New York organization, this information seems to conflict with recent statements from Mets GM Sandy Alderson — though as ever it’s worth taking things with a grain of salt and acknowledging fluidity this time of year. As for the Giants, we at MLBTR pegged San Francisco as the likeliest landing spot for Cain, though some doubt whether the organization will go over the luxury tax line and sacrifice draft choices to land him. At a minimum, though, the organization would seem to be wise to do some diligence on the possibility.
- The Rangers have “looked into” free agent righties Lance Lynn and Tyler Chatwood, says Heyman. While it’s not clear just how serious the interest is, the link isn’t surprising. Texas clearly needs arms; indeed, MLBTR guessed they’d land Lynn. While Chatwood doesn’t have nearly the track record of results that Lynn does, he is an intriguing option in his own right and shares some of the characteristics of Andrew Cashner — the former Ranger free agent signee who is himself back on the open market.
- Another team with a desire to add several starters (and with reputed interest in Chatwood) is the Orioles. The Baltimore front office met with agents for lefty Jason Vargas during the GM Meetings, Heyman reports. The 34-year-old veteran seems to be a good match for the O’s, as we predicted, since the team needs to find so many rotation innings and can’t afford to make major long-term commitments to multiple starters.
- The Diamondbacks are “open” to bringing back Fernando Rodney, GM Mike Hazen tells Heyman. Arizona is facing a difficult payroll situation but obviously will be looking to maintain and improve upon a Wild Card-winning roster. Though Rodney didn’t dominate last year, he’s still throwing mid-nineties heat and generating quite a few swings and misses — and obviously met with the approval of the D-Backs’ brass in the closer’s role. Beyond improving the pen, the Arizona priority is to improve in the outfield, per the report. That could mean pursuing under-the-radar additions; though Hazen says he’s not ruling out a return for J.D. Martinez, that’d almost certainly require the kind of payroll increase that does not appear to be under consideration.
The Giants don’t need to add another speed reliant center fielder on the wrong side of 30. The last decade of Rowand, Pagan, and Span should have made that clear. They shouldn’t be looking at anyone with a QO attached unless they somehow pull off a deal for Stanton, in which case they should just say screw it and go for the 250MM payroll and sign Cain, Fraiser, and some bullpen and bench pieces.
I read that they were being linked to billy Hamilton
I agree with you when you say that the Giants shouldn’t be going after the OFers on the wrong side of 30, but, over the last 10 years with the names you mentioned, they have 3 World Series titles! But I think they should get Billy Hamilton as well
As a orioles fan I wouldn’t mind Vargas maybe a 2 year 20 mill deal and adding Chatwood to like a 3 for 30 deal and then maybe grabbing a Cashner on a 2 for 20 deal all of a sudden you have bundy gausman Chatwood Vargas and Cashner not to bad
If the DBacks haven’t “ruled out” a reunion with JD Martinez, I am sure, or at least assume it is not at Boras’s ridiculous asking price of $210 million.