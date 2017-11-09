Free Agent Rumors: Holland, Bruce, LoMo, Hosmer, Morrow, Ichiro

Though Greg Holland turned down his $15MM player option and will also reject his $17.4MM qualifying offer, it’s not yet a foregone conclusion that his Denver days are in the past, writes FanRag’s Jon Heyman. The Rockies “believe that Holland is the right leader” for their young pitching staff and will seek to re-sign him to a more lucrative multi-year offer, per Heyman. They will, of course, face a fair bit of competition in that pursuit. Heyman lists the Cubs and Cardinals as teams that will possibly be in the market for Holland this offseason as well.
A few more early notes on the free-agent market…
- Jay Bruce’s camp is reportedly setting its sights high and asking for a five-year deal worth $80-90MM, ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick reported yesterday. High asking price notwithstanding, Heyman reports today in his weekly notes column that the Blue Jays, Giants, Mariners and Cardinals are four potential landing spots for Bruce in free agency. Heyman notes that Bruce should be able to comfortably land a three-year commitment that could price him out of the comfort zones of the Mets and the Indians.
- Free-agent first baseman Logan Morrison told Jon Morosi and Jim Duquette in an appearance on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM today that playing for his hometown Royals “would be a dream come true.” (Twitter link, with audio) Morrison fondly recalls trips to Kauffman Stadium with his father as a child and says it would be “amazing” to be able to have his grandmother come to the park and watch him play regularly in 2018. “All of that stuff would be fun,” said Morrison, “but we’ll see what happens.” The 30-year-old Morrison, meanwhile, hit .246/.353/.516 with a career-high 38 home runs in a breakout campaign with Tampa Bay this past season. Despite that huge year, he didn’t receive a qualifying offer from the Rays and therefore won’t be tied to draft pick compensation. Kansas City will have a void at first base if Eric Hosmer leaves elsewhere, though Heyman notes in the aforementioned notes column that Hosmer is still the Royals’ top priority (at least among their own impending free agents). If he signs elsewhere, the Royals would recoup a draft pick — likely at the end of the first round.
- Right-hander Brandon Morrow also appeared on MLB Network Radio today, stating that “all things being equal,” he’d prefer to return to the Dodgers (Twitter link, with audio). Morrow specified that at age 33, he’d prefer to sign with a contending team, noting that he doesn’t necessarily care about pitching as a closer versus pitching in a setup capacity. Morrow raved about the young talent and clubhouse on the Dodgers, noting that the team is poised to be a contender for years to come — a highly appealing factor to him (and other free agents). Though perhaps we shouldn’t read too much into his comments, Morrow did note that “to be able to hopefully in that for three to four years … it’s definitely an attractive situation.” Morrow does indeed seem to have a strong case for a multi-year deal after a return to prominence in L.A. this past season. We pegged him for a three-year, $24MM contract on last week’s ranking of the game’s top 50 free agents.
- Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Ichiro Suzuki’s agent, John Boggs, has already reached out to the Athletics to try to pitch his client’s services. Slusser the chat between the two sides as “brief,” noting that it was based on Ichiro’s relationship with A’s manager Bob Melvin, who managed Ichiro more than a decade ago. There does not appear to be a fit, she notes, though Boggs tells Slusser that Ichiro “has the ultimate desire to play” in 2018. Heyman noted in the aforementioned notes column that the Marlins did not make an offer to the 44-year-old Ichiro before declining his $2MM option.
frankiegxiii
Hosmer or Morrison fondly recalls trips to Kauffman?
abgb123
You couldn’t infer from context? obviously it’s LoMo they refer to and it’s just a miss type.
sb29
Hey, you said hosmer would like to play for his hometown royals, but I think you meant Morrison.
EndinStealth
Captain Obvious to the rescue.
Michael
LoMo and the draft pick compensation for letting Hosmer walk would make a lot more sense for the Royals than bringing Hosmer back. Plus with the money they saved from that maybe they could bring back one of Cain or Moustakas.
abgb123
It says right in the article that Hosmer is not tied to draft pick compensation.
bross16
Yes he is
redsguy44
how would he not be tied to drive pick compensation? He was extended a qualifying offer
redsguy44
he was extended a qualifying offer therefore he has draft pick compensation attached to him
tad2b13
The article says Morrison isn’t tied to draft-pick compensation; not Hosmer.
astros2017wschamps
You should re-read the article. Reading Comprehension 101. It specifically says that Logan Morrison will not be tied to a compensatory draft pick (due to the Rays not extending a qualifying offer), Hosmer on the other hand is in fact tied to draft pick compensation.
abgb123
Originally it did not, originally it stated that both LoMo and Hosmer aren’t connected to compensation and now it’s changed, reading comprehension 101 wouldn’t help with the information being reported wrong (obvious oversight is all) so your condescending keyboard hero attitude isn’t necessary, humanity 101.
EndinStealth
And your condescending keyboard attitude was?
Howard-NY13
I wanna SEe ichiro play
simschifan
It makes no sense for the Cubs to go after Holland and not just pay a closer they have that is better.
RonTrauma
Carl Edwards Jr.?
EndinStealth
Davis
simschifan
Edwards will not close. Or at least I hope not.
jimmertee
If the Jay’s Atkins and Shapiro sign Bruce if they are smart it should be only for 1 or 2 years. Bruce is okay but his addition will not help them win a championship. They need to0 much to fill out the roster to make it championship quality unless they are willing to buy a #1 starter, a #3 starter, 2nd baseman, shortstop, right field, shut down lefty reliever and a 1/2 time catcher who can call and game and hit.
seamaholic
Davis will be much more expensive.
Wrek305
They need to call up Joe Carter.
rogercopes
Whoever signs Otani should sign Ichiro immediately the next day. Bench presence + excellent mentor, would help greatly with Otani’s transition
JaysFan19
Blue Jays could use Ichiro
jimmertee
I would love to see Ichiro as a Blue Jays. He doesn’t have much left in the tank but he is a bonafide Hall of Famer and you don’t get the chance to see those guys very often on the hometeam.
mlb fan
With his history of injury and the way he was overused this past postseason, any team that gives Brandon Morrow 3 guranteed years ought to have their collective head examined…….He is a good relief pitcher, but I have him getting a 2 year deal, perhaps with a makeable 3rd year option based on appearances and health…..
jimmertee
I watched Brandon Morrow for years as a BlueJay both as a starter and in relief. Last year was an aberation. His longterm health prospects are highly suspect.
tad2b13
As a Giant’s fan, I would be extremely unhappy if they sign Bruce to anything close to 5/80-90. Especially since they’ve already said they want better defenders in the OF. With Span supposedly moving to LF, not only does that make CF a priority, but leaves only the very spacious RF for Bruce. And being a LHH means he probably won’t hit at AT&T like he would elsewhere.
Solaris601
MLB Network is reporting that Cubs and Giants are discussing a deal that would send Jason Heyward to SF for Samarzdija and Melancon. I could see why both sides would want to make that trade, but Heyward won’t do much to boost the Giants’ sagging offense. I gotta think Maddon is prob pushing for Heyward to be dealt since he’s basically platooning him.
tad2b13
I hope that’s not true. Heyward’s contract is one of the worst in baseball, and as you point out, isn’t going to provide the power they need.
On the other side of it, Samardzija is a durable innings eater that would need to be replaced. Unless they’re sure that Blach, Stratton, and Beede, can contribute in a big way, which I don’t see, it doesn’t make sense to me. Melancon is the only one I can see them moving.
themed
Ain’t gonna happen
simschifan
Jed Hoyer said it’s not true but who knows.
RealHalSteinbrenner
We move Ellsbury for a mid level prospect and eat half his contract to Seattle, sign Otani, Ichiro as 5thOF / DH / Mentor bench coach/batting instructor
We already have Tanaka’s translator…..
Done deal
tad2b13
Why would Seattle take Ellsbury even with the NYYs paying half the contract? They could do better than to commit 3 years and $32m to a health risk like Ellsbury. Face it; the Yanks are stuck with him.
jeremytk42
Because the Mariners are the Cleveland Browns of baseball and this is the type of move they like to make…..
tad2b13
Really? How about an example of a similar bone-headed move? Every team makes mistakes, and I’m sure the M’s have made their share, but one of this magnitude seems unlikely.
jeremytk42
You’re kidding right? How many characters is allowed on posts?
jeremytk42
ARE allowed on posts…not “is”…..I am so smrt
24TheKid
So are you going to give any examples?
tad2b13
No I’m not kidding. Not following the M’s that closely I would like to see if there are in fact moves as egregiously bad as trading for Ellsbury, even with the Yanks paying half.
You’re not dodging the question are you?
24TheKid
Why do Yankee fans think the Mariners would want Ellsburry?
Phil253
LoMo with the breakout .248BA season… this is how far our game has fallen… yeah..
mateodh
Drink!
oct27
You’re just going to ignore the OBP and SLG?
Wrek305
I like Greg Holland but wade Davis fit perfectly with the cubs. Besides Zo and Lester and Koji who was the oldest. He was one of 4 players in their 30s.