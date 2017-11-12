Giants Interested In Acquiring Jackie Bradley Jr.

The Giants are interested in acquiring Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr., according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network (Twitter link). Bradley is one of “many” outfielders the Giants are eyeing, notes Morosi, who reported Friday that they have discussed right fielder Giancarlo Stanton with the Marlins.
The 27-year-old Bradley would be a much less exciting addition for San Francisco than Stanton, who’s a National League MVP finalist after bashing 59 home runs in 2017, but he’d nonetheless upgrade its outfield. The Giants’ starting center fielder for now is the 33-year-old Denard Span, who easily ranked last in the majors in Defensive Runs Saved (minus-27) and posted a similarly dreadful minus-7.5 Ultimate Zone Rating last season. Unsurprisingly, then, executive vice president of baseball operations Brian Sabean has identified center field as a position where the Giants must improve.
“Center field needs to be upgraded,” Sabean said this week.
Bradley would fit the bill from a defensive standpoint, having combined for 34 DRS and a 23.5 UZR in center dating back to 2014, his first full season. The lefty-swinger complemented his excellent glove work with terrific offense from 2015-16, slashing .262/.345/.489 with 36 home runs and a .227 ISO in 891 plate appearances, but his production in that department took a step back last season. In 541 trips to the plate, Bradley hit a disappointing .245/.323/.402 and saw his ISO plummet to .158. On the positive side, Bradley still went deep 17 times, and he ranked as one of the premier baserunners in the game for the second straight year, according to FanGraphs’ BsR metric.
While it’s unclear what the Giants would have to give up for Bradley, he’d presumably bring back a solid haul as someone who still has three years of arbitration eligibility remaining. He’s projected to earn an easily affordable $5.9MM in 2018, which surely appeals to a San Francisco club that already has approximately $170MM committed to 16 players for next season and is trying to stay under the $197MM luxury tax threshold. Conversely, the Red Sox are more than willing to spend upward of $197MM if it means improving their offense, which struggled in 2017. Dealing Bradley and acquiring a big-hitting outfielder like Stanton or free agent J.D. Martinez would help them do that.
camdenyards46
That would be a nice get, but what would they trade? Probably not prospects, as the Sox are contending.
mikedickinson
Sox need prospects to go after Stanton. JBJ is my favorite player to watch, but if moving him to make room for Stanton, you’ve gotta do it.
B-Strong
They don’t need much in the way of prospects to go after Stanton since they could have picked him up for full price and no prospects on the waiver wire and passed like every other team in baseball did.
BAINES03
No. The marlins would’ve just pulled him back.
EndinStealth
That’s a dumb argument. Do you know the difference between revocable waivers and irrevocable waivers?
agentx
Yes, the Marlins would have pulled Stanton back. However, the fact that no team even put in a claim does suggest that no other team was willing to even risk the unlikely scenario of the Marlins letting Stanton go for free.
Wolf Chan
yeah it sounds like a 3 way trade there….
Gary
Actually the opposite. They want prospects for Bradley. The only way he gets traded is if the Sox acquire a long-ball threat as a free agent, costing zero in trade. Otherwise JBJ going nowhere.
Pasquale Salvatore
If Red Sox are serious about acquiring Stanton, then 1 of their 3 outfielders will have to go. JBJ would seem to be the likely candidate. Benintendi could move to center, Betts to left and Stanton in right.
triumph13
Agree to a point Pasquale. I also don’t think the Sox would deal Bradley without having another deal in place… either flipping those prospects for Stanton or signing Martinez or another LFer.
I think regardless, Betts is either staying in RF or moving to CF if Stanton goes to Boston (or maybe even 2B?)
hallowell04628
Betts in right, Stanton move to left
MafiaBass
Agreed. Betts is a back-to-back Gold Glove winner in the toughest Right Field in the league. He’s not moving.
JV
Highly doubtful Stanton plays right for the Sox…Right Field is much more of a challenge in Boston and Mookie is a far superior defender to Stanton
kbarr888
For those reasons……….I doubt that Stanton approves a trade to Boston. Plus…..
He’s a So. Cal guy…..He probably HATES playing in the cold weather.
Death
As Betts is the superior fielder, I’d put him in center, Stanton right and Benny in left.
Brixton
Just what they need, another below average hitter lol
johnsilver
Yes and no. JBJ, the last 2 seasons has been torrid over a 40-50G stretch, then horrid basically the rest of the season.
I watch him and he just gets totally pull happy with everything, not to mention swing happy, regardless of pitch location and another thing? For a guy who has as much speed as he does? WHY is he so afraid to steal bases?
He is the type player would probably thrive in SF.. learn to use his speed.. Already one of the better defensive CF. Think needs a change of scenery and he’s under control 3 more seasons.
Brixton
Hes too streaky to be a good hitter. He had a sub .600 OPS in the second half last year which evened out his season to become below average. Sure, hes a good player because of defense and some pop, but hes not a difference maker for a team like SF until he finds consistency, something that moving into a much pitcher friendly enviroment, plus a division with so many quality LH SP, isn’t going to help. So its a wasted effort to trade for him.
José Carlos
Brixton, you may have other reasons to not like JBJ, but be informed that his platoon splits against LHP last year were much better than against righties, (BA,.276 versus .235).
Brixton
Good point, but either way, he has a major platoon split
thegreatcerealfamine
What the Sux need is a second baseman who doesn’t throw others under the bus…
Gary
We could trade him to the Yanks for a starter who weighs 375 lbs.
thegreatcerealfamine
What Yankee starter weighs 375 pounds?
There was a purpose to my post!!!
Gary
Average .250 and over 20 home runs last 3 years is below average?
Brixton
Hes hit 20 homers once, and hes streaky. Hes either really good or really bad. SF doesn’t need that
Out of place Met fan
Slightly better version of Juan Lagares. Good role player on a team, but not a cornerstone
angelsfan4life412
If the red sox trade bradley to try and make room for stanton, do they even have the prospects in the farm system ? After they traded alot away the last two seasons for kimbrel and sale.
Sasha C. Handelman
They really don’t have a lot in terms of prospects. they do have Chavis/Groome/Travis/Bobby Dalbec/Chatham/ Workman/Taylor/Castillo/Chad De La Guerra
JDGoat
Stanton won’t need a ton in prospects though if they take on a lot of money. Groome plus some high ceiling guys would get it done
kbarr888
That’s IF…….and only IF……Stanton agrees to waive his NTC to go there. Not that he wouldn’t…….but He has that power.
Sasha C. Handelman
Agree that if DD does trade JBJ they need to get at least one MLB player like Brandon Belt and at least 1-2 prospects. Tyler Beede whose from Mass would be one I’d like to see targeted
yanks02026
I don’t get the love affair for JBJ.. He is a great fielder but other then that he is average to ok. Yet people act like he’s the greatest thing since sliced bread.
Sasha C. Handelman
He’s a tremendous defensive outfielder which is his calling card, however, it’s his offense that deters from his potential to be even better. He’s similar to Fred Lynn
GarryHarris
I don’t see any similarities between Jackie Bradley and Fred Lynn. Lynn was injury prone but when he was healthy, he was a force on both sides of the line. . Bradley is an exceptional defender first. Still, Lynn was equal or better.. Bradley is more athletic. As a hitter, there’s no similarities. Lynn was the feature hitter in an outstanding offensive lineup. For some players, the numbers don’t show how good they really were. Lynn was one of those players.
cxcx
He is not “average to ok” at things besides fielding. The post says he was rated the second best baserunner in baseball.
And where is there a “love affair?” The post says he should bring back a “solid” haul, not that he is untouchable or would require a top-10 prospect.
Gary
His defense in center field is like having a guy and a half out there.
He’s a terrific baserunner.
He’s a terrific teammate.
He doesn’t make a lot of money.
He averages .250 at the plate and over 20 long balls a year. Pretty darn good player in my opinion.
Brixton
Being a good teammate doesn’t make you a good player
batting average is fairly meaningless
Hes hit 20 homeruns once
Hes projected to make 6M in his first arb year, so hes not going to be super cheap either
Gary
I’ve seen great players traded because they were crap teammates.
Brixton
Ok? Thats not a two way street. Being a good teammate doesn’t help your trade value
Gary
Okay, but I needed more things to put on his value Side Of The Ledger LOL.
Brixton
if you need to make stuff up to make him seem like a great player, hes probably not that good lol. Hes a quality CFer who’s value isn’t derived much from his bat. Thats all im saying
Gary
I wasn’t making that up. He’s a fantastic teammate. He’s well-spoken, great with the press…. A leader in the locker room, doesn’t cry or complain, and will do whatever it takes to win. He’ll play Hurt, give up his body, bat 9th and put his ego to the side.
José Carlos
Brixton, its JBJ’s 2nd arbitration year and if he pulls a 5.9M salary its because he’s better than the average.
Reflect
I heard he’s really good at algebra.
thegreatcerealfamine
And basket weaving…
Gary
Says the guy who’s too short to reach the top shelf, where all the cereal is hidden from him by all his step brothers.
thegreatcerealfamine
If you don’t get the un reference then wow…
arc89
Problem for the giants is they do not have anything to trade for a player. Nobody wants Belt so that leaves Posey, Bumgarner, and Crawford as your best pieces to trade. Those are the core players for the team. Arroyo and Beade are the only prospects with value so that is trading away your future. Its a no win situation for giants but to go on the bargain hunt for players.
yanks02026
No he averages as a .240 hitter and under 20 homers. Also he doesn’t even steal bases that often, its not that hard to be a good base runner on the sox when they lead the league in getting thrown out on the bases.
gcc
Actually they are not the league leader they are middle of the pack in getting thrown out on the bases.
jacobsigel1025
I’d only trade Bradley to SF if I get Beede with ether Will Smith or Hunter Strickland
bronxbombers
You’re going to be very disappointed then
Gary
Yup cuz strickland sucks
RenoChris
He doesn’t suck but he would get shelled in the AL East
Brixton
JBJ+ for Belt is kinda an interesting idea
Gary
Out of your mind. The only way the Red Sox trade Bradley is to make room for a Bopper. Otherwise they keep him.
Brixton
How does trading for Stanton/signing JDM have any connection to acquiring Brandon Belt
Gary
Brandon Belt plays first base. He’s Mitch Moreland. I think the Red Sox are looking for a major upgrade so I think belt is not the target for a Jackie Bradley jr. Trade. The only way the Sox trade Bradley is to make room for a long ball middle of the order threat.
Brixton
Moreland has a 99 OPS+
Belt had a 117 OPS+ and 3 years younger. They’re hardly comparable.
Trading JBJ for a 1B would solve their 1B issue, plus open up RF for JDM/Stanton.
They could upgrade at 1B plus add their big bat. I don’t follow your line of thinking
Gary
Okay then where does Hanley Ramirez play? I know you’re probably a Giants fan and not a Red Sox fan so you’re not up on all the roster spots and such. But that’s why I think acquiring Brandon Belt wouldn’t help.
Brixton
I’m not a fan of either team here, fwiw.
Hanley DH’s
Stanton/JDM plays RF
Betts plays CF (jbj got traded)
Belt plays 1B
I’ve accounted for everyone. I think you’re the one whos failing to account for everything
kbarr888
But Belt is NOT the “Power Bat” that they are looking for. He’s a solid player with a decent bat, but he definitely doesn’t strike fear in the heart of any pitcher (ok maybe Edwin Jackson has some element of fear…….LOL)
He’ll be 30 in April, and he’s NEVER hit more than 18 HR’s in a season……7 years in the League = 98 HR’s total…………LOL
JBJ plays CF…….How does that “Open Up RF” for Stanton/JD Martinez/ ?????
Gary
That looks about right. Nice post.
I’m thinking the Red Sox are looking for two guys to up grade not just aquire one guy and call it a day.
That means one more big hitting outfielder and a better, big hitting first baseman or DH. No Brandon Belt. Too close to what they had last year.
Who am I failing to account for?
Brixton
Did you bother reading the rest of the conversation?
Brixton
In that case, I just think you’re undervaluing Brandon Belt.
Coast1
Belt is owed $69 million over the next four years. For that money you can sign one of the top free agent 1B on the market. So why give up a good player for Belt if you can do that. If Belt were cheaper it’d make sense.
kbarr888
Brixton……..I guess you’re higher on him than most of us, but……
Did you look at his stats? I’ve been waiting for Belt to break out for about 5 years now. It’s not coming. He is who he is. Look at his numbers. Those tell the tale. There’s nothing “Powerful” about him. He’s a Good Player.
Belt IS probably comparable to Hosmer……if that is true, then “They Are BOTH Overrated!!!” No way Hosmer is good enough/consistent enough to get 6/$160+ type contract.
Whoever signs that is a Fool. Belt got a 5/$72M last winter, and Hosmer shouldn’t get more than 6/$110…..Tops
rocky7
At this point in his career, and to keep him healthy and in the lineup to hit, isn’t Hanley Ramirez better suited to DH and keep his glove in his locker and to spot start at first from time to time.
His defensive metrics at first certainly don’t scream upgrade over Moreland who their allowing to walk.
I think that’s where he fits.
Brixton
because I’m not staring at his home run total. I’m looking at the fact he has a career 126 OPS+
If he was a FA, that would be second on the market, trailing only JDM
gcc
actually it opens LF for either of them as Betts will stay in RF and Bennitendi will shift to CF which is his natural position. Also Belt has played in SF his whole career so moving to Fenway should up his power numbers.
Coast1
Great point. Belt has never hit more than 18 homers but last year he did it in only 104 games. So that could’ve been 25-30 if he wasn’t hurt. Belt has 34 career homers at home, but 64 on the road.
MafiaBass
Mookie is NOT moving positions. Back-to-back gold gloves in the league’s toughest Right Field.
kbarr888
That explains it. You value different stats than I do.
If they are looking for a Power Bat…..I look at HR’s and RBI’s, but not solely. I can appreciate OPS and OPS+, but the rest of the package has to be there for me.
No worries.
RenoChris
20 hr’s in SF could easily turn into 35hr in Boston
WalkersDayOff
Red Sox fans are delousional. Only thing holding that deal up is Belts contract. Otherwise talent for talent the Red Sox do that deal easy. Its not that belt it not good enough.
BAINES03
For the giants. Belt is overpaid.
san888
I would not trade JBJ. I would give him one year under this new management group. He’s such a great outfielder.
walls17
he’ll probably change his number yet again if he goes to SF
cxcx
Belt would be a veteran winner whatever first baseman who is good but not great, similar to Hosmer but for half the price (and a good deal better), could make sense as a Dombrowski move, then get a big bat for the outfield Martinez or Stanton.
Would cut like $8m from Giants lux tax number this year. Could put that towards a 3B, could get whichever 1B is left unsigned at end of offseason pretty cheap.
The chemistry thing would be the biggest issue, there were problems when they sent out Duffy last year, right…way below .500 since they traded him.
Wolf Chan
I don’t think the duffy trade had anything to do with the chemistry – I think if posey or crawford went it would be a big blow since they really are core face of the franchise guys but belt, like panik although people would be sad to see him go probably wouldn’t change the culture as much.
wiggysf
I think Duffy didn’t make much of a difference considering that he didn’t really play for most of the rest of the year.
Tigers2384
If the Red Sox are going after Stanton, they will need Bradley for that trade package.
Gary
I’m thinking Miami would rather have the prospects that Bradley gets back in a separate trade the Red Sox make first.
Wolf Chan
yeah I could see a three way thing happening – with the giants including some iteration of belt, panik, strickland, and some prospects – boston still has a pretty deep system so I don’t see necessarily see a beede or a shaw going but maybe some other names there.
kbarr888
“….Miami would rather have the prospects that Bradley gets back….”
The Giants have already asked about Stanton, and the word on the street is that “They don’t have the prospects to get Stanton”………
The Marlins aren’t really hot on JBJ (price tag and not enough control).
So how does trading Bradley to the Giants “for prospects” help the Red Sox get Stanton from the Marlins??? Something just doesn’t seem right about that suggestion……
Gary
So the Giants don’t have the prospects. I guess maybe they look to another team? I think this baseball rumors article talks about Bradley as one of the outfielders they’re looking into as an upgrade to Centerfield. I don’t think they’re getting him come to think of it after considering what you said they don’t have the prospects. Exactly.
Coast1
You just explained how it makes sense. The Marlins don’t want Stanton. While the Giants might not have the prospects to get Stanton, they may have prospects that can be paired with Red Sox prospects that’ll get Stanton. Or maybe the Red Sox can get someone who’ll replace someone they have and that player will be traded.
If the Marlins don’t want Bradley and the Red Sox want Stanton then any player other than Bradley will put them in a better position.
kbarr888
True.
Giants are asking about JBJ though……they started the conversation. Bradley doesn’t really do much for me, probably because I am more focused on offense than defense. I don’t typically like players who…….. “Win Gold Gloves…..But Can’t HIT” (see Jason Heyward)….. That’s just me. Those are just “Average Ballplayers” to me.
Stanton is a Masher who can field his position…. (although RF in Fenway Park is one of the most difficult RF’s to play). He has a Cannon for an arm. He’s 28 yrs old. Lots of time left to play the field. He actually doesn’t NEED to go to the AL for another 6-7 years probably.
kbarr888
It works……But only if “The Marlins LIKE The Players They Get When They Trade Bradley!”
It’s complicated. Just not sure why trading JBJ to the Giants puts Boston in a better spot to trade for Stanton???
Now, if they could acquire the prospects that the Cardinals have………then trade them to the Marlins……they might make a deal!
southi
No offense, but perhaps the Marlins are not very keen on JBJ. Miami may simply prefer other pieces coming back in a Stanton trade.
Gary
Exactly.
thegreatcerealfamine
Gary still waiting for the Yankee starter who weighs 375 pounds….
gunstock
What about JBJ and prospect for Buster Posey. Posey has played 1B and could serve as a back up catcher.
Gary
If the Giants do that deal there’ll be rioting in the streets.
Casey
hahahahaha
driftcat28
Lmaoooooo
JoeyPankake
Only if his name is Mookie
Bruin1012
If the Red Sox really needed a catcher, which they don’t, and they wanted Posey it would probably be a Betts for Posey straight up deal. Posey is really good and so is Betts.
wiggysf
Posey as a backup catcher. Right.
Bruin1012
Well as a Red Sox fan there is no chance that arguably the best catcher in baseball can be had for JBJ and a prospect.
thump
Overrated..
driftcat28
Agreed, don’t get the love affair with JBJ
firstbleed
San Fran interested in Keon Broxton? He’s Bradley-esque – with less avg, more speed and more years of control.
mrnatewalter
Can’t imagine they get too excited with all those strikeouts.
justin-turner overdrive
The Giants have one of the worst farms in mlb, they don’t have the chips to get a player like JBJ or Giancarlo. Why would Boston trade JBJ for nothing? Arroyo is really overrated and always has been – only the Giants guys like him. Boston might not even need a 1B because Hanley was cleared to play there again.
Scotty17
I think a trading belt for jbj would work for both teams. Giant’s need a decent center fielder at a good price and belt would prob put up some great numbers in Boston or at least better numbers than he has with SF and still be a good defender.
agentx
Belt has some value, though I don’t see him going anywhere without some other team’s bad contract coming to SF.
Perhaps an even-money deal with NYY built around Gardner or Ellsbury that lands Belt at DH?
mrnatewalter
Belt is not a bad contract. When healthy, he’s one of the most underrated players in baseball.
acarneglia
JBJ to SF for Prospects and then Boston can flip those prospects to Miami along with some of their own for Stanton
vinscully16
JBJ needs to go. A Coco Crisp-like career awaits Bradley. Stanton to the Dodgers, Abreu & Martinez to Boston.
gcc
i would love to have a coco crisp like career and so would you 15 years in the majors a world series ring and made 71 million ill take that anytime. Problem with your assesment is that Bradley has more power then crisp better defender and doesn’t steal like crisp but other then that sure crisp like.
Darth Nihilus
So the Giants are saying that they want to marginally improve their offense. Good job!
gcc
and greatly improve their defense.
metallica321
Go after jacoby ellsbury if you wanna make a splash
formerdraftpick
