Giancarlo Stanton Rumors: Sunday

Heading into the upcoming week’s general managers meetings, Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton ranks as the majors’ best on-the-block player. Here are the latest rumblings involving the 27-year-old National League MVP hopeful:
- Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reported Saturday that Boston is “definitely in play” for Stanton, but sources tell Jon Heyman of FanRag that the Red Sox don’t look like the front-runners for him at the moment. Rather, the Sox are more focused on other players, including free agent outfielder J.D. Martinez, per Heyman.
- The Cardinals, who have discussed Stanton with the Marlins, are “determined” in their interest, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. The two clubs expect to continue their Stanton talks at the meetings, according to Goold, who adds that the Cardinals also have Marlins closer Brad Ziegler on their radar. The 38-year-old Ziegler is due $9MM in 2018, and it’s fair to surmise that the payroll-slashing Marlins would like to remove as much of his money as possible from their books.
- Stanton has also piqued San Francisco’s interest, though the Marlins are bearish on the Giants’ farm system and don’t believe the team could put together a satisfactory package for the slugger, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle relays. So, to increase their odds of acquiring Stanton, the Giants would have to commit to taking on more of his enormous contract than a team with better prospects, Shea contends. That would seemingly be problematic for the Giants, who don’t want to spend past the $197MM luxury tax threshold in 2018 and already have significant money on their books.
Codybellingersgrandma
Dodgers!
Teufelshunde4
Keep this in mind.. If Dodgers traded for Stanton this off-season. They would owe at minimum of 115 million in luxury tax next season. And that is if they only add Stanton. No other signings at all.
so would you rather have Stanton or be in play for Harper or Machado next off-season? And be well under luxury tax threshold and reset the tax%. Which is at 50% for Dodgers in 18.
thegreatcerealfamine
Where would Machado play?
corey5kersh22
I’ll take Stanton for the dodgers over Harper and Machado
DodgerBlue83
Not sure if you mistyped or misunderstood how the luxury tax works. Teams only pay tax on what they spend above the threshold. For the Dodgers to owe 115m next year, their payroll would have to be around 315M, which even trading for Stanton, would not put it that high.
Teufelshunde4
Dodgers 2018 payroll is 209 million today. A the 50% tax of 209 million that’s in neighborhood of 115 million. Go check out cots baseball contracts. open the spreadsheet & there is a sheet showing the tax%
slider32
That’s assuming they wouldn’t trade anyone away. They could eat some money and trade Gonzo, Hill, and Puig.
corey5kersh22
Keep hill and puig, if they could dump Agon or kazmir’s contract in a deal for Stanton it’d be great
kyleschwarbersmom
Do the Dodgers even care about the luxury tax at this point?
re-tweeted cleats
Actually not Dodgers. It will be a Yankees / Marlins megadeal involving Stanton, Gordon & Ellsbury, Castro plus prospects. Cash$man will get it done.
Bruin1012
Lol Ellsbury not a chance that is really funny.
re-tweeted cleats
Ellsbury to balance out Stanton $$$$
HereComeThePhillies2018
Any balancing would be done with the caliber of prospects in the deal, not by taking on a terrible contract, that’s not how salary shedding works.
kbarr888
LMAO……..Why would the Marlins want Ellsbury? They don’t….period. They’d be better off keeping Stanton & Gordon…..unless the prospect haul was ENORMOUS (Torres & Frazier). We all know THAT isn’t happening.
re-tweeted cleats
Torres no Frazier yes
DL0806
I’m always amazed at the ridiculous things people say on here… Marlins are looking to CUT PAYROLL… So why would they take on Ellsbury to even out the money? This isn’t the NBA
What part of your proposal makes any sense at all for the Marlins? Ellsbury wouldn’t even start on the Marlins right now
Robogad
I’ve been a cards fan my entire life. This is the first time that I have not cared about the money, contract or prospects at stake for a particular player. Get Stanton!
triumph13
Agree- the Cards should strike and strike quickly IMO… give enough that Stanton is the one that has to decide whether he is willing to go there.
If they stall, it’s possible a team like the Sox, Giants, or Dodgers could come up with offers that are good enough that Stanton catches wind of them… and word is that Stanton wants to go to a team on a coast. He may then veto a trade to St. Louis to wait out for one of those others.
calikid13
Show me the valid sources that Stanton wants to go to the coast. Everyone spouting this BS is the problem. Stanton has only stated that he does not want to go through another rebuild. You give off the appearance of being an idiot if you say things without knowing what you’re talking about.
vlad4hof
Overreaction
dazhk
Not only an overreaction but not informed either!!!!
elvis26
Make it happen mo!!!!
CJ81
I don’t get the interest in ziegler unless that’s part of the deal to help the marlins unload contracts. In my opinion he’s a below average reliever who overachieved a couple years ago with all the saves and is now extremely overpriced.
Michael Chaney
The Cardinals need more stability in the back of their bullpen and even though Ziegler struggled at times last year, he’s usually pretty reliable even if he doesn’t strike out a lot of guys…and he’s probably slightly overpaid but if taking on his money makes it easier for the Cardinals to make a deal, then it’s worth it
dmarcus4290
Ziegler would take the setup role gives the Cards a decent guy for that role and maybe they don’t want to get in a bidding war for Holland.
brucewayne
Overpaid
brucewayne
and he’s 38. There are better options out there.
kbarr888
That is an extremely accurate description……..lol
But I bet taking Ziegler WITH Stanton……….. gives them a better chance of acquiring Stanton….period.
Same as adding Gordon to deal. would enhance the attraction of that deal for Both the Marlins AND Stanton (he and Gordon are like brothers)
scottaz
The Giant’s rumor is interesting. On the one hand, the Giants would have to take on more of Stanton’s salary, which is a big plus for Miami. On the other hand, Stanton would probably veto a trade to the 68 win Giants, who are saddled with a huge payroll and need more than 1 player to get back into contention status. Stanton and his advisors would see that immediately. Same argument would be true for both the Phillies and White Sox, who have payroll space. The Marlins’ market for Stanton is extremely limited. They won’t get as much payroll relief as they are hoping for.
Solaris601
It’s easy for the writers to speculate about which teams need Stanton most, where he wants to go, etc., but his contract is enormous, and most organizations can’t assume all or most of it for obvious reasons. The Marlins have to be prepared to eat a big chunk of it. Stanton is a luxury item that most of the biggest markets can’t really afford.
Vogt83
I still think he ends up in Philly. They have the prospects, the money, big stage…will probably hit 75 hrs playing 81 games in that park…makes too much sense.
imindless
Doubt it. Phillies aren’t very good and he has a no trade clause, it would be better to stay marlin than go there.
calikid13
Yet it also doesn’t make any sense at all.
dmarcus4290
but they are:
A. in the east going against the Nationals
B. still at the end of the rebuilding
C. are still the Phillies worst city to play.
mjmorales117
He won’t want to go to Philly. For that he stays with The Fish
Vogt83
From the all star break until the end (after calling up Hoskins, Williams and Alfaro)…didn’t they play .500 ball? With basically one starting pitcher? The Nats window will slam shut after this coming season..if the Phillies trade for Stanton…their payroll will consist of Stanton…and THAT’S IT. With still a ton of payroll to go after Machado, Harper, Kershaw…whoever they want. It’s not as ridiculous as you think. That ballpark would be an absolute joke for Stanton!!!
tarheels23
No way he hits 75 home runs number one and number 2 he wont play in philly
Vogt83
Lol
redsox 1976
5/145 wt 2option for JD!! Sign Santana and Nunéz ! Trade Bradley for prospects! You have 65-70 homers in JD and Santana, Nunéz for Peddy
mikeyank55
JD is going to ask for $200 million to play in Boston. Just like Price he will only go there if they way overpay.
Michael Chaney
Serious question: why would a team like the Red Sox have to significantly overpay? I’m an Indians fan and they’re a team that usually has to do that to attract free agents, but I don’t really see any reason why someone would need the Red Sox to significantly overpay for them to play there.
SKbreesy
Look at his name, “mikeyank55” and that probably answers your question.
Michael Chaney
Touché
Dave P
Love the BoSox…but, JD’s defense is so bad…he would have to DH…and put Hanley at 1st…so we need to keep JBJ!!
Gary
Worse than J Werth ?
brucewayne
So you’re going to pay a DH $300 million bucks? That’s behind ridiculous !
brucewayne
Sorry! Meant $200 million for JD ! Which is what Boras is asking
JoeyPankake
I wish Stanton would just say what teams he is willing to waive his NTC to go to. Wonder if the Marlins know.
slider32
Stanton to the Cards makes the most sense, he is a better value than any of the free agents and has better upside. The Cards need a big bat so I see them getting Stanton. The question is where does Stanton want to go, he will have to OK it.
simschifan
Those St. Louis fans would rip him apart when he struggles or gets hurt. That’s why he won’t go there. Just ask Dexter Fowler or Jason Heyward.
Teufelshunde4
And Boston or LA fans wouldn’t?
fmj
that’s completely false. you have a skewed Chicago view of cards fans
thegreatcerealfamine
*Boston*
simschifan
La not so much but Boston yeah. So I don’t think he really wants to go there either. We will see I guess.
kaido24
The only few times i remember Cards fans booing anyone that was on the Cardinals past or present is when Heyward came to town shortly after he signed with the Cubs. Anyone have any other instances?
Wainofan
This is a stupid comment from someone who doesn’t know Cards fans. Ask McGwire, Beltran, Berkman, holiday, Edmonds, rolen and others how Cards fans treated them when they came here. Stanton would be loved by St. Louis.
slider32
The Cards are known for having some of the most loyal fans, the Sox not so much!
Doug
Stanton actually holds all the cards here. Marlins are def trading him. He knows it, they know it and every other 28 teams know it. My question is this, what if he’s pissed at the Marlins (doing exactly what they said they wouldn’t 3 years ago) and decided to work some magic himself? As in he tells his agent that he wants to play for team X. He also wants to win and be on a good team for a long time. What’s to stop his agent from going to team X (Dodgers/BoSox/Cardinals) and saying his client wants to be traded there. Tells them to Offer little in prospects and tell Miami you want them to eat “45 mil” of the contract. Now Team X offers that, Miami has to except (or keep the contract) and new team X still has ability to be good long term, ie not giving up the future and only paying 25mil a year compared to 30? Allo s a team like Dodgers/Sox/Cards to hold onto a great core and maybe add a Star next offseason as well. Thoughts? Other than the obvious collusion.
Jarrod dubesko
Redsoxs need to make this happen!!!!! AL east Redsox vs Yankees rivalry could be greater than ever with a Judge vs Stanton
scottaz
There is very little value in Stanton’s huge contract. So little that the Marlins cannot get both good prospects and significant salary relief. Add to that the poor/unfortunate timing that several teams who might otherwise bid on Stanton, plan to hang onto their money until next year’s bumper crop of high quality, high price tag free agents, and the Marlins are forced into the position of either hanging on to Stanton or trading him for absolutely nothing in return and getting limited salary relief in the process. The Marlins’ limited market for Stanton has them between a rock and a hard place. If I were the Cards or the Red Sox FO, I’d be very leery of bidding against myself.
cygnus2112
Well said…
calikid13
Very well said. <3 thank you
Solaris601
Excellent point. It would be interesting to know if the Marlins have internally discussed the possibility of Stanton being untradeable. What if they have no choice but to keep him? They’d literally have to trade away every other major league asset and field a team around him of prospects making close to major league minimum for years to come. Can a major league organization file bankruptcy?
goplen05
You have a point, but I think there are more suitors than you think. You could say teams could just wait, but why? Yeah, you could wait on Harper, but you’re going to be in a bidding war with teams like the Yankees and Dodgers and will have to pay them upwards of almost $400M. You say it’s likely only the Cards and Boston, but I’d bet you’re very wrong.
Look at dark horse teams like the Mariners, Rockies, and Astros as well as the normal Boston, St. Louis, and Dodgers. The Rockies and Astros have a lot of payroll flexibility and prospects, as well as a clear need. The Mariners also could look for a long term replacement for Cruz, and could even trade Cruz if they got Stanton. Plus, the Astros and Mariners will have the ability to DH him long term when needed.
Never underestimate the unknown teams.
thegreatcerealfamine
Astros are set…
Cruz has a NTC…
brucewayne
I think there are actually less teams than what you think!
dobsonel
I like your take but let me throw this out at you. Machado might cost $30 – $32 mil a year. Harper could come close to $40 mil. You are also looking at a 7 to 10 year guarantee for both.
Stanton can be had now three years at $25, $26, & $26 mil with an opt out after. If you are in a win now mode, you can save big money next year and the year after by going after Stanton and passing on the other two. Plus, if he doesn’t opt out, you get to keep him for $29 mil instead of $32 to $40 for the other two guys. Yes, if he doesn’t opt out it’s probably because he had a bad season, but you run that risk with any of the three.
STLShadows
He’s gonna be with the Cardinals or RedSox. San Francisco has no youth or payroll so if they get Stanton they will only be in contention for 1 at most 2 years till they have to rebuild. The Phillies are close to contention but no in 2018. And the Dodgers most likely won’t pursue him. The RedSox could move JBJ and they have the money and prospects to get him, plus on the Jimmy Kimmel show Stanton said he would not mind playing for Boston so he could maybe DH on day games. I think he will end up in STL tho aslong as MO gives the Marlins a good deal. They have the money and prospects to land him and Ziegler if they really want him, plus I don’t see why Stanton wouldn’t want to go there because they are ready to contend now and arguably have the best farm system out of all the teams that are interested in Stanton except the Phillies of course.
calikid13
Why does Mo have to give the Marlins a good deal to take on the albatross of the Stanton contract? Mo holds the power. Not the Marlins. There are other options for an upgrade for the Cardinals. There aren’t options for the Marlins to offload this contract without biting the curb on the deal. This is the LARGEST sports contract on the planet. The guy has not been able to stay injury free. A decade long contract with a player opt out soon is too much of a gamble. If Stanton was on the open free agency market, he would be lucky to land a similar deal to what he has now. Hence, no team has to give up much because there is no estimated surplus value on his contract. There aren’t other teams bidding on Stanton… It’s a marketing strategy by Miami to try and save their own @$$.
deek158
I agree 100%
As a Jays fan we have lots to do and need much better players to compete. I would not touch Stanton because I see a 50% chance ( as with any player) of a very crippling situation moving forward.
There is more than enough examples out there of contracts that didn’t work out ( performance and injuries).
Big $$$ can be better spent elsewhere and with substantially reduced risk.
Boston can have him, like they have Price and a few others.
mjmorales117
If Stanton hit the market this offseason he absolutely would be able to get a similar deal. J-Mart is asking for $200milly!! Is he worth it? Absolutely not But I wouldn’t doubt he gets it. What makes you think Stanton cant do at least that?
jred1979
I agree tgat Stanton gets his current contract in FA. What he doesn’t get is significantly more. There is little or no excess value there. Either Miami eats sone salary, or fans are going to be extremely disappointed with the prospect return.
STLShadows
No matter what team Perseus Stanton they are gonna have to pay 80% or more of that contract which means Miami won’t get the best return in terms of prospects. What I’m basically saying is if the Cardinals pursue him in any way it’s pretty much a done deal. And a lot of people are saying the Cardinals should sign Martinez, or trade for Donaldson but let’s be real here Stanton is the best option he just turned 28 hit 59 home runs and he’s good defensively. I don’t think he’s worth as much as he’s getting paid but he’s the better option over Martinez and Josh Donaldson. And why would he opt out? There is no way he is gonna get more money than he already is getting especially at his age 31 season.
brucewayne
Great answer !
brucewayne
Sorry guys! Don’t know why this stupid phone is doing this twice!
cygnus2112
If the G’s took on Prado’s contract (SF has a hole at 3B) and paid most of GS’s salary coupled with being on the left coast, my money would be on them and it wouldn’t bother me in the least for that dude doesn’t want to play in middle America it appears and that’s his choice for that if I had the option to play closer to home, I wouldn’t hesitate…
andyb
I just dont get whyy Stanton would want to play for the Giants. Of all of the team’s listed the Giants have the dimmest future. Even the Phillies will win more than the gia Mrs over the next 3 years
cygnus2112
Because it’s 6 hours away from where he grew up which isn’t far and SF can literally buy a WS not to mention, you’ve might’ve noticed they have a history of winning quite a bit here lately.
Every team has crazy, down years once in a while!
brucewayne
The Giants are already way past due for a rebuild and their payroll is sky high for the team that they now have! Plus they don’t have a good minor league system . The Giants are not in position to spend that kind of money. They are NOT buying any WS titles for quite a long time!
mike156
I’m not sure why Boston would do the Stanton thing if it involves anything substantial beyond money,. They have a core of younger talented players, and if they want power, they can wait on Martinez’ price to drop. It likely will.
Michael Birks
As a Red Sox fan I would rather just have Carlos Santana than Martinez or Stanton
Michael Birks
Might not be enough though….
SKbreesy
Santana is just a small upgrade over Moreland. He’s more of a 5-6 hitter and what the Red Sox really need is that 3-4 hitter.
If JD really wants 200 mil over 7 years, I’d rather make the trade for Stanton.
infieldflyrule
The BoSox are missing the big power bat and Stanton would be a good fit. The rest of the team is great add him and the pitchers get on track….easy 100 win season. IMHO
I’m a Jays fan so I hope they don’t get him, but if all it takes is money, then there will be a lot of Stanton dents in the monster.
angelsfan4life412
What if the phillies took on his contract without giving up top prospects?
Solaris601
If the Phillies were willing to do that the Marlins would have to take that deal. Unloading 100% of that behemoth contract is worth far more to Miami than any number of prospects.
kbarr888
The Marlins “Don’t Get to Decide”…….(why is this so hard to grasp???)
Stanton Decides. It’s that Simple.
He could decide to stay in Florida, collect his $77 Million for 3 more years (the fans love him here)……and just Opt-Out after 2020. Harper, Machado & Donaldson will have signed HUGE FA contracts by then, and Stanton will easily get 7/$200 Mil anyway (and go to whatever team he wants to).
The Marlins are in a compromised position because of His NTC……not because of his contract. Teams are already bidding for his services. Stop saying things like “Nobody Will Take On That Contract”. Obviously……several teams are already willing to take on MOST of it AND give away several prospects.
chichitog
Red Sox need way more than Stanton to beat the Astros
imindless
What’s funny is no one mentions Stanton to the dodgers…they have the prospects, the ability to assume payroll and Stanton has stated A desire to play close to home. Dodgers are the most logical fit from a fit standpoint.
WalkersDayOff
They are the best fit but they dont want him.
thegreatcerealfamine
Where have they said that?
Coast1
Stanton doesn’t fit their philosophy. Since Friedman took over they haven’t traded for or signed a free agent from outside for more than $48 million. They balked at giving Greinke more than 5 years. They’ve emphasized their young talent. There’s no way they’d bring in a guy with a 10 year deal.
thegreatcerealfamine
You’re so right!!!
slider32
When you are talking value you can’t talk free agents or Stanton, although he is a better value than any of the free agents.
stretch123
The fact that Cards want to take on at least part of Ziegs contract probably makes them Miami’s first choice. Especially if cards are willing to make Luke Weaver or Jack Flarethy one of the main piece’s back to Miami…
dmarcus4290
I don’t see weaver as a piece in the deal I see in the line of hudson and lower level pitching.
cards81
Yea weaver is part of the rotation next year so that would hand cuff the cardinals getting rid of him
brucewayne
I think Weaver
brucewayne
and Reyes
brucewayne
and Kelly are pretty much untouchable at this point.
kbarr888
Cards need to keep at least 1 of Weaver / Reyes / Flaherty……and they’ll probably keep 2 of those 3. Marlins are rebuilding and seem to be focused on certain players. From what I am hearing (from both my Marlin contacts and my Cardinal contacts)……the package is more likely to be something like………
Hicks, Flaherty, Hudson, and O’Neill
Alcantara, Gomber, Bader, and Perez will be in the conversation.
Reyes will get moved if they absolutely MUST…….but that’s a steep price to pay.
Who Knows.
Wainofan
Hicks is most prized by cards and more off limits than weaver or flaherty.
kbarr888
I totally agree……. but Hicks is the guy that the Marlins have been scouting heavily….. I don’t speak for the Marlins, but it sounds like they want him more than they want Reyes.
Cards have So Much Talent coming, but No Monster Bat.
Stanton is the “Missing Piece” in the lineup.
geetee
Giants could move Samardzjia to Braves for prospects, then use prospects + savings to put together a package for Stanton.
thegreatcerealfamine
Na they’re stuck with Shark and Cueto…
calikid13
It will be surprising if the Marlins can deal Stanton for anything better than Sandy Alcantara and eating $60MM after the opt out.
cardfan2011
Go get him Mo!
stretch123
I’d propose Stanton and Ziegler plus 6 million cash for 2018 and 30 million to cover Stanton’s deal after 2020 to STL for Luke Weaver, Harrison Bader and Junior Fernandez.
If he goes to Boston, Stanton and 30 million cash for Tanner Houck, Michael Chavis and Cole Brennan.
If he goes for SF, Stanton plus 30 million for Tyler Beede, Helios Ramos and Austin Slater plus maybe another lower level prospect.
Teufelshunde4
Any team who is in the race shuld offer that MIA doesn’t pay a dime until Stanton opts into last 7 years. Then if Stanton opts in they ask for 5 or 6 million per season. 235 over 10 is very reasonable. Plus MIA will be in better place in 3 years $ wise.
stretch123
Agreed… If i were Miami, I’d offer 5-6 million per season to cover his contract for 5-6 seasons after 2020.
davbee
You can’t have a future stipulation that is two years down the road.
kbarr888
Really? That’s interesting news…..
I wonder what PTBNL stands for? I thought I knew, but I guess I was wrong………..
SMH
sckoul
Cardinals should not give up Weaver to get Stanton. Clarity, O’NealBader, and maybe Dylan Carson should work. if not think about moving Reyes.
stretch123
If no Reyes or Weaver, we’d prob want Flarethy and maybe an Alcantara or Fernandez. Miami will focus on getting young pitching which is our primary need. So maybe Flarethy, Bader, Carson and Fernandez/Alcantara if no Reyes or Weaver. Maybe a Reyes/Bader/Carson package would work too but I️ have a strong feeling Reyes might be untouchable
brucewayne
That’s way too much!
stretch123
It’ll take 2 top 10 prospects to to get Stanton plus one 10-15 prospect… if Miami doesn’t include money though, it’ll prob only take maybe 2 guys like Junior Fernandez and Carson. Although wouldn’t be surprised if Miami holds on to Stanton if a deal they like fails to come to fruition
kbarr888
That’s very close to what the Cardinals have already offered…..from what I understand.
brucewayne
Miami fans are gonna be dissapointed in what they get for Stanton. Even after eating a portion of his contract.
dmarcus4290
Don’t mention Reyes in this room cards fans get crazy, but I agree Reyes makes more sense if I was trading I would do a blockbuster deal….wong, Diaz, Sierra, Hudson and Reyes for Stanton, Ziegler, Gordon and Prado then Flip Gordon.
stretch123
Don’t think the trade makes much sense for both parties… What I could see that makes sense is Stanton, Straily and Ziegler for Flarethy, Carson, Bader, Alcantara, and Fernandez
dmarcus4290
it dumps 53 million for the Marlins gives them young controllable players minus Wong. 2 MLB position players and 1 ready starter and one arm in the wing
brucewayne
So trade Wong
brucewayne
and Diaz
brucewayne
And then trade Gordon too? Who plays 2B?
kbarr888
Gyorko? Garcia? Carpenter? (Voit at 1B)
brucewayne
Then who’s at 3B? Ok! Not doing that gag really! LoL
Realtexan
Here’s a shocker Stanton to the Astros or Rangers. Houston has a spot and really good prospects and money. The Rangers will give up almost anything to get him, there desperate
ken48tribe
Astros have been unwilling to give up some of their top prospects and have significant salary increases coming with a fairly young and cheap team. Both Houston and Texas need to improve pitching staffs over taking on another big bat.
SKbreesy
The Red Sox include JBJ in the trade for Stanton, and then after that trade goes through, the Marlins flip JBJ to San Fran for prospects. Miami gets the salary relief they need and some prospects as well.
Coast1
Why don’t the Marlins tell the Red Sox to trade Bradley directly to the Giants and get players they want from the Red Sox?
Dave P
Jeter will NEVER trade Stanton to the BoSox…no matter what package they offer…if he did…he would NEVER be allowed back in NYC to even watch a Yanks game…:)
Coast1
And Jeter spent millions of dollars to realize a dream so that he can help the Yankees instead of the Marlins?
GoRav114
That’s ridiculous. Two facts. 1. Jeter will always be loved in NY. 2. Jeter’s focus is on the Marlins.
In a Marlins Yankees world series Jeter would do everything he could to win and if they swept NY in 4 he would still be beloved Jeter.
thegreatcerealfamine
Just like Jordan will always be loved in Chicago!!!
mjmorales117
B/c that makes too much sense Ken
mjmorales117
Coast*
SKbreesy
If the Sox traded JBJ to the Giants for prospects that Miami wanted, and then the trade for Stanton falls through, The Sox are stuck with those players and no 3rd outfielder. So it doesn’t make sense for the Sox to make the trade.
andyb
Fans can be really stupid
GoRav114
Man I wish the Os were in play. Take on Stanton, Ziegler, and their inflated salaries but no good prospects back. He would mash in OPACY and would allow Trumbo and Davis to drop in lineup. How awesome if Davis and Trumbo returned to form with Stanton and Machado there. Those four alone could hit 200 homers. Even if they took the salary they could still afford one good pitcher and a reclamation project.
baseball1005
Please come to Boston, we have a short left field just for you, ( and 8 other guys)
philly77
BOS Gets: Giancarlo Stanton
MIA Gets: Eduardo Rodriguez, Logan Shore, Grant Holmes, Joe Wendle, Rusney Castillo
OAK Gets: Jackie Bradley Jr.
davbee
Oakland gives up three top prospects for Jackie Bradley Jr. only? You’re dreaming.
xD2V
That’s brutal lmao
Bruin1012
The Dodgers would get Stanton for sure if they really wanted him the problem is they have been hammered by the luxury tax more then any other team in baseball. Stanton would guarantee another year of getting hammered. The Dodgers will not even attempt to get Stanton at this time in my opinion and that is why you haven’t heard about them being serious players.
kiddhoff
Unless the Cards get a significant discount on his contract, they should stay away from Stanton. Odds are very high that Stanton does not opt out of his contract in 3 years. With that being said, wouldnt it be awesome if the Cards can land Stanton for the same amount that Heyward turned down? Throw in Reyes and/or Sierra. Now thats a deal!!!
Weighed
Have we not learnt from A-Rod and Albert Pujols deal… Stanton has played 1 full season. He will be 38 when it expires.