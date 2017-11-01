J.D. Martinez Hires Scott Boras

On the brink of free agency, slugger J.D. Martinez has switched representation and is now a client of agent Scott Boras, reports Rob Bradford of WEEI.com (on Twitter). The change comes just a day before the beginning of an offseason in which Martinez stands out as the top bat on the free-agent market — if not the top free agent overall.
The 30-year-old Martinez missed the first five-plus weeks of the season due to a foot injury and nonetheless returned to hit a career-high 45 home runs in 119 games between the Tigers and Diamondbacks. Overall, he slashed a ridiculous .303/.376/.690 on the season, bringing his cumulative batting line since 2014 to .300/.362/.574. Martinez has averaged 32 homers per season and 40 long balls per 162 games played in that four-year stretch, establishing himself as one of the top sluggers in all of Major League Baseball.
Martinez’s new representatives will likely position him as the top offensive threat on the open market this winter, though they’ll also have to assuage concerns over their new client’s recent injuries as well as his declining defensive ratings. Martinez was limited to just 120 games in 2016 as well, though that was the result of a fractured elbow that can largely be written off as a fluke injury. His glovework could prove more troubling. After rating as an above-average defender in 2014-15, Martinez graded out as one of baseball’s worst defenders at any position in 2016 and was well below average (though still somewhat improved) in 2017.
Those potential shortcomings notwithstanding, it’s quite likely that Martinez will out-earn every other hitter on the free-agent market this winter. He joins Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas and Jake Arrieta as the most notable Boras clients of the offseason — a list that also includes Carlos Gomez, Carlos Gonzalez, Jeremy Hellickson and Tony Watson.
The change in representation has been reflected in MLBTR’s Agency Database, which contains agency information on more than 2,500 Major League and Minor League players. If you come across any notable errors or omissions within, please let us know via email: mlbtrdatabase@gmail.com.
Comments
dwilson10
The man wants paid!!!!
lesterdnightfly
MLBTR: In these articles about players switching agencies, could you please tell us who the former agency was? It is always left out of the story, and it’s hard to find otherwise. Thanks.
hi_guys
Agreed, I also find it interesting
xabial
They probably can’t and this is the best compromise. .
I remember one agent article, an agent complained in the actual article “not all of us want our client representation public”
Probably code word for: “I don’t want to be poached. Don’t put my name out there, it’s a cut throat business”
Losing a player makes you look weak. While there’s no shame to losing a client to Scott Boras, I don’t blame MLBTR for staying classy and not showing the old agent who lost their client for all the client switch articles.
And I’m sure if you look hard enough, you’ll find that info.
majorflaw
“I don’t blame MLBTR for staying classy and not showing the old agent who lost their client. . . “
How does withholding a piece of relevant info make the site classy? If that’s even what they are doing. Perhaps Steve Adams can tell us whether this is an oversight or an intentional omission?
Which agent a player is leaving is as relevant as which he is moving to. Unless you actually represent a major league team it’s just an academic question.
“And I’m sure if you look hard enough, you’ll find that info.”
Yeah, but this site is one of the first places I’d look. Seems like the sort of thing that would be posted here. Sorry, x, but the the thought that this site’s admins are intentionally omitting the names of former agents sounds off. My guess is that they simply don’t have that info readily available. But I’m willin’ to be told I’m wrong?
tdaly
Bob garber and RMG baseball
lucienbel
Seems like the MLB Agency database above probably had the prior agent listed (before they switched to the new agent and switched it in the database). So they likely would have had it listed just yesterday. I don’t think it’s any deeper than them just not listing.
Caught Looking
He left Bob Garber and RMG Baseball.
hinerism
With power to all fields at any park, he is going to cash in big time. It couldn’t happen to a nicer guy.
TheBoatmen
Aw Damn, that takes the Jays out of the possibilities. They won’t deal with Boras.
davidcoonce74
I wonder why that is? They seem to be leaving a lot of good players out of the mix if that’s the case.
TheBoatmen
It was actually the previous management. Think it had something to do with the inability to sign Bryant and Paxton after the Jays drafted them. After the Morales signing the new management might not deal with him anymore either.
Nick4747
So now it might take awhile for him to sign probably going to sign after the Giancarlo move.
Wolf Chan
yeah now it actually seems more likely that the giants get stanton than martinez
CompanyAssassin
Martinez won’t get a contract the size of what’s even left on Stanton’s contract + whatever prospects they may want so I think it would be likelier that the giants try to land Martinez.
Wolf Chan
I think it is going to be a $/value issue, boras is well known for milking everything he can get – and he would want even more I am sure from a pitcher’s park with high taxes.
kbarr888
The Giants only get Stanton if Stanton wants to go to the Giants. He has a full no-trade clause and has already said he wants to go somewhere and Win (right away).
Trading for Stanton would put the Giants over the luxury tax threshold for the third year in a row. Huge penalties on top of paying an enormous contract……. I’m not sure if they even have the prospects to satisfied Jeter.
outinleftfield
Great move. Boras always maximizes his client’s earnings and if getting paid is your goal, he is your guy.
Mikel Grady
Google is an amazing thing …. According to WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford, Martinez has switched agencies, leaving Bob Garber and RMG Baseball for Scott Boras.
thegreatcerealfamine
lester gets torched!!!
CompanyAssassin
This tells me he isn’t interested where he plays, its more about the money he makes. It might play a factor, but it’s definitely a back seat to a large amount of cash.
davbee
This tells me he’s interested in both and in getting the best deal that suits him and his family.
thegreatcerealfamine
Thanks davbee that’s what every player should want…
roadapple
Six years 200-220MM.
That’s my guess.
Brixton
6/220M is 36M+ per year lol.
I’ll go 6/168 or something
Wolf Chan
I’ll go 6/$1 this is price is right rules right?
NuckBobFutting
Still too high. He’ll get 6 years between 120-150
Joe Kerr
Roadapple, is your real name Scott Boras?
sufferfortribe
Well, he certainly isn’t coming to Cleveland, so zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz
Solaris601
Right! Martinez’ price tag just went into the stratosphere. This news probably eliminated more than half the teams who were interested. He’ll probably end in in WAS. Nats love Scott Boras.
B-Strong
Hope the Red Sox avoid him now. Theyll definitely have to overpay to get him now that Boras is the negotiator.
redsoxu571
Not a worry, given Boston’s team construction JD Martinez was never a viable option. Most of the lineup is set, with 1B being the best place to target. The OF is locked in, and you can’t sign a guy like Martinez for the money he will (deservedly) command and not use him in the field. Some argue that Boston should open a spot in the OF for Martinez, but the team LIKES having high-end defenders there, plus taking a huge defensive hit limits the upside of such a move. Every year Boston is linked to at least a handful of players whom the team is not interested in, and this will be one for the 2017-2018 offseason.
tad2b13
I guess this rules out a return to the D’backs.
tuner49
Justin Upton says, “Thank You J.D. and goodbye Angels.” My guess is Boras will be looking for a Giancarlo Stanton type package for J.D. He is only 2 years older and could land a 6 year deal rather than the 10 left on Stanton’s. They may need to settle for less than the $28MM average Stanton got but should be able to get close to a 6/$150MM deal with a team in the AL.
That leaves Upton (who’s age is only a few days different that J.D.’s) with a golden opportunity to cash in and lock on an extra 1-2 years over his current 4/$88MM deal. Offensive numbers not as strong but solid defensive numbers will keep him close to the same $$$ as J.D.