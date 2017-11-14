Minor MLB Transactions: 11/14/17

Here are Tuesday’s minor moves from around the league…

The Mariners have agreed to a minor league pact with veteran outfielder Kirk Nieuwenhuis , tweets SB Nation’s Chris Cotillo. The 30-year-old received just 31 big league plate appearances in Milwaukee this past season but has been a frequent contributor with the Brewers and Mets dating back to the 2012 season. The Mariners are known to be on the lookout for center field depth with Jarrod Dyson ’s potential departure, and Nieuwenhuis is capable of playing all three outfield spots. He’s a career .221/.311/.384 hitter in 1116 plate appearances at the big league level.

have agreed to a minor league pact with veteran outfielder , tweets SB Nation’s Chris Cotillo. The 30-year-old received just 31 big league plate appearances in Milwaukee this past season but has been a frequent contributor with the Brewers and Mets dating back to the 2012 season. The Mariners are known to be on the lookout for center field depth with ’s potential departure, and Nieuwenhuis is capable of playing all three outfield spots. He’s a career .221/.311/.384 hitter in 1116 plate appearances at the big league level. The Nationals have re-signed veteran outfielder Ryan Raburn to a minor league pact, as first mentioned by Tyler Poitras on Twitter. Set to turn 37 next April, the right-handed-hitting Raburn has long been a thorn in the side of left-handed pitching with a lifetime .259/.338/.480 batting line when holding the platoon advantage. Raburn logged just 69 plate appearances with the Nats in ’17 due in part to a strained trapezius muscle, posting a .262/.304/.431 triple slash with a pair of homers in that short sample.

have re-signed veteran outfielder to a minor league pact, as first mentioned by Tyler Poitras on Twitter. Set to turn 37 next April, the right-handed-hitting Raburn has long been a thorn in the side of left-handed pitching with a lifetime .259/.338/.480 batting line when holding the platoon advantage. Raburn logged just 69 plate appearances with the Nats in ’17 due in part to a strained trapezius muscle, posting a .262/.304/.431 triple slash with a pair of homers in that short sample. MLB.com’s Mark Sheldon reports (via Twitter) that the Reds have signed lefty Joe Mantiply to a minor league deal and invited him to Major League Spring Training. The soft-tossing 26-year-old southpaw got a brief cup of coffee with the Tigers in 2016, tossing 2 2/3 innings at the MLB level. Mantiply spent the ’17 season with the Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate, tossing 70 innings with 8.0 K/9, 2.3 BB/9 and a 49.3 percent ground-ball rate en route to a 2.83 ERA. He’ll look to break into a Reds relief corps that, at present, looks to be somewhat unsettled, though Cincinnati will undoubtedly add some pieces over the course of the offseason.