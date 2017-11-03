Masahiro Tanaka Opts In To Final Three Years Of Yankees Contract

In a move that’s sure to jolt the market for starting pitchers, Yankees righty Masahiro Tanaka has decided against opting out of the remaining three years of his contract, he announced through the organization. Tanaka calls it a “simple decision” to remain with the organization, stating that he has “truly enjoyed the past four years playing for this organization and for the wonderful fans of New York.”
That sentiment will redound to the team’s favor, as he’ll remain under contract for a palatable $67MM guarantee over three season. It’s a lofty sum, no doubt, but still represents a discount against what Tanaka might have earned on the open market. Indeed, we estimated just yesterday in our Top 50 Free Agents post that Tanaka could take home $100MM over a five-year term in free agency.
Tanaka, who turned 29 just days ago, came to New York before the 2014 campaign on a contract that promised him $155MM over seven years — with the opportunity to opt out just past the midpoint. A star in Japan, Tanaka was seen by some as more of a mid-rotation hurler at the MLB level, but he was nevertheless vigorously pursued by multiple organizations.
That contract has worked out quite well for all involved. Though Tanaka was diagnosed with a partial UCL tear, he has mostly pitched through the injury. All told, he has compiled 668 1/3 innings of 3.56 ERA ball with 8.6 K/9 and 1.7 BB/9 during his tenure with the Yanks.
That stat line looked a whole lot better before the most recent season, in which Tanaka stumbled to a 4.74 ERA in his 178 1/3 innings. But then he turned in three sterling postseason starts, allowing just two earned runs on ten hits in twenty frames, which gave rise to a new narrative in which his October showing would lead him back onto the open market.
In truth, the real reason for the expectation (at MLBTR, at least) that Tanaka would opt out was not so much his final three outings, but the 16 that came before. Over his final 101 2/3 regular season frames, Tanaka worked to a 3.54 ERA with 118 strikeouts (on a 16% swinging-strike rate) against just twenty walks. With a jump in whiff rate and steady velocity, along with relative youth, teams would have had quite a lot of positives to weigh against Tanaka’s UCL woes.
In any event, the Yankees have now perhaps effectively made their biggest addition of the winter. With Tanaka on the books, New York has something in the realm of $144MM committed to payroll already (including projected arbitration salaries) and the club is seemingly committed to staying beneath the luxury tax line in 2018.
That said, there’s still significant room for the Yankees to spend, particularly if they free up additional payroll space by dealing away some of the remaining commitment to Jacoby Ellsbury. And the team has relatively little written in ink for the seasons to come, making it plausible to imagine the addition of a large contract. The Yanks do still need another starter, though a return for CC Sabathia (or a similarly shorter and smaller commitment) are perhaps more likely than another big outlay. Alternatively, the team could look into some luxury, short-term additions to create some platoon options and bolster the bench.
With Tanaka not only leaving the market, but staying with a team that might not otherwise have spent big at the position, this decision also ought to function as a boon to free agent starters (if not also organizations that possess controllable young starters to dangle in trade talks). Teams interested in a top-flight arm will now be battling over Yu Darvish and Jake Arrieta, while Lance Lynn and Alex Cobb also now seem in better position to maximize their earning power.
Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images.
Comments
STLShadows
Whaaaaaaat? That’s so shocking to me
LumberJerk9Billion
Whoa!
walls17
I knew it. I called this months ago. Dude wants to win. He’s guaranteed this money already. Let’s go win a championship now
slider32
Yes, and he can beat the Astros.
mikep
Nice
yankees25
YESSSSS
unemployed pimp
dam it
MB923
I’m actually surprised. But hey I’ll take it. So long as he pitches like he did in the second half and the postseason
unemployed pimp
I don’t trust him. Sure he had a great post season but he was so bad during the season I was hopping he would opt out.
a1544
Are you kidding. It’s like 3/40. They’d give that to an average pitcher
southbeachbully
No…it’s 3/$67 mil. Says so right their in print. So if he opted out what’s the real difference in asking price for him vs what Darvish is likely to command? I think Darvis might get 4/$100 or 5/$125. Both come with risks but Darvish has better upside I think (post-season showing aside).
Tanaka @ $23m x 3 or Darvish @ $25m x 4 or 5?
a1544
You’re right. I’d still like the 3/67 over signing a free agent
southbeachbully
damn typos.
atlbraves2010
3/67
bencole
I think Darvish’s floor is 5/125 personally. He may get 6 years even.
a1544
Huge for the yanks
dobsonel
Welp… I got this dead wrong!
Jubilee3333
There was no way he could’ve done any better by opting out. It’s all about the best money on the table. Nothing more.
MB923
I think he would have gotten 5 year/$100 million easily.
eilexx
What if he’s hurt and knows he won’t pass a physical?
davbee
He could have gotten more money and more years on the open market.
a1544
All it takes is one team willing to pay him a 4+ year deal
wbraves29
Respect
mpc5150
Best news of the day! Loyalty!
southbeachbully
Smart move for him. I don’t think he would’ve gotten a better deal and probably not from as good of a team/city.
Question is, can the Yanks stand pat and just bring back Sabathia or should they look for an addition to the front of the rotation?
A Darvish or Arrieta could push Severino/Tanaka and Montgomery down to the 4th and 5th spot. Darvish/Gray/Severino/Tanaka/Montgomery
slider32
Ohtani would be the best option for the Yanks if he becomes available.
southbeachbully
Honestly……the guy sounds mythical. Almost Paul Bunyan-ish. Not really trusting the hype.
thecoffinnail
This is not very surprising when you take the Yankees are not spending heavy this year and his age into account.. It will be easier to sign another 4-5 year contract after his current deal with the Yankees expires since he will only be 32.. If he opted out this year he was probably looking at a 5 year contract which would have expired when he was 34. Making it difficult to sign another contract approaching $100 million in value.. It makes sense for a long term approach to maximizing his lifetime earnings..
On a side note: In my opinion the Yankees have increased their chances of landing Otani with Tanaka staying..
JoeyPankake
Two very good points.
CubsFanForLife
Wonder if this creates more contentious bidding wars for Darvish, Arrieta, et al.
Josh Gitt
A bit of a surprise. I thought he’d opt out. Though he probably thought he wouldn’t get a contract as good as he already has. I wonder if that hurts their chances to get Otani if he indeed makes the jump.
hitman23
The first domino fell. with Tanaka,, and now CC issued a statement that he’s ok with the Yankees not bringing him back. I don’t think they will with Chance Adams ready to come up, and the team looking to cut payroll.
slider32
The loyalty of Tanaka really showed me a lot. Cashman will have 35 million to spend, I would like to see him sign Minor or McGee and go with Adams as the 5th starter. I can see Cashman trading Ellsbury, Headley, and Betances to land some young pitching.
JoeyPankake
Betances is the only one of those three who would bring back anything of value.
slide
st louis should check in on headley and betances. they have some young pitchers. they could throw matt carpenter in for free. leave gyorko at third and move headley to first.
biasisrelitive
the other 2 have negative value especially ellesbury
pinballwizard1969
It’s a good decision and a win/win for both Tanaka and the Yankees, IMO. Also, I think this means the Yankees will not re-sign Sabathia.
DrCrawdad2009
Given this decision, I wonder if the Yanks will make CC a qualifying offer…
pinballwizard1969
Just my opinion but I think they pass on Sabathia now and look at Otani or for an internal option for the 5th starter.
eilexx
Qualifying offer? For CC Sabathia? On what planet? They’re not going to pay him $17M for a season, and he certainly would accept. At best Sabathia will get $17M over two years.
CompanyAssassin
WHAT?
CompanyAssassin
Well at least he’s happy, and I greatly respect he values his happiness in the organization and area more than monetary compensation.
simschifan
Probably won’t happen but I wouldn’t mind seeing Cc on the cubs as fifth starter as long as it’s not too much of a contract.
Rickeo02
For an average at best pitcher
eilexx
This is stunning. He clearly would have beaten the 3yrs/$67M he has left. Only rationale reason I can think of to opt-in is he knows he’s hurt and won’t pass a physical. A 5 year, $100M+ contract could quickly evaporate into a fraction of that if his elbow is impinged…
Reflect
You hit the nail on the head. He can’t pass a physical.
mbrunette48
Bring your gloves Yankee fans, lots of souvenirs to be had at the stadium the next three years
terry
I’m not a Yankee fan but loyalty, comfort and happiness over a bigger payday I can understand. With some it’s not always about the money even though with most it is
jklaus37
Will you guys be updating t he list after this or keep it the same?
joemoes
I want Darvish, Tanaka and Ohtani sign Hideki Matsui as bench coach.
shoheiohtahnyy
Marlins declined Ichiros option too
cards81
Wow! I’m glad someone in baseball finally thinks 60 million is enough money and stays with the team he loves…congrats
eszyman19
He knows that arm is on a time clock. So he might as well get that guaranteed money. I really like his loyalty to the yanks
shoheiohtahnyy
ButWhy.gif
greatdaysports
As a free agent, he would have to undergo more stringent exams from other teams that may not be as “generous “ as those Yankee md’s.