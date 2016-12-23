Giants To Sign Michael Morse, Justin Ruggiano

The Giants have struck minor-league deals with veteran slugger Michael Morse and outfielder Justin Ruggiano, according to Matt Eddy of Baseball America (via Twitter). Details of their arrangements are not yet known.
It’s particularly interesting that the Giants have brought back the 34-year-old Morse, whose last productive, full-season stint came with the San Francisco organization. Since wrapping up a 2014 season in which he slashed .279/.336/.475 and hit 16 home runs over 482 plate appearances, Morse has taken just 264 total trips to the plate.
After helping the Giants to a World Series title, Morse joined the Marlins on a two-year, $16MM pact that didn’t work out for either party. He bounced from the Dodgers (without suiting up) and then on to the Pirates in 2015, and did provide Pittsburgh with 45 games of useful offense — driven, out of his usual character, but a high-OBP/low-power blend (.275/.390/.391).
Morse didn’t last long with the Bucs in 2016, however, appearing in just six contests before being designated and then released. He never ended up signing with another organization over the rest of the season, leaving an open question as to whether he’d attempt a return.
It remains to be seen just how much of a chance Morse will have at cracking the roster. He’s listed by Eddy as a first baseman, which doesn’t seem to be a terribly likely route to playing time with the Giants, who utilize Brandon Belt there and may also use the position to rest catcher Buster Posey while keeping his bat in the lineup. But Morse could conceivably function as a bench bat and still see time in the outfield, where he is among the game’s worst fielders.
As things stand, San Francisco looks to be in search of a solution in left field, where Morse last played. Unproven but well-regarded youngsters Mac Williamson and Jarrett Parker could be first in line, with Gorkys Hernandez also presenting an option. The club has already added Kyle Blanks and Chris Marrero on minor-league pacts as well, suggesting that some camp competition may be in order.
Joining that mix, too, is Ruggiano, who is also 34 years of age. He saw minimal time in the majors last year, with a late-season stint with the Mets cut short by hamstring issues. Ruggiano has been productive in brief stretches in recent years, though, and has a track record of solid production against left-handed pitching. Despite largely struggling against same-handed pitching, Ruggiano has slashed a robust .275/.338/.527 in his career when he has the benefit of the platoon advantage.
Barrybonds25
This is dope
g55s
Giants don’t really have any backup 1B except Buster. I like this as depth,.
halos101
knowing the giants, morse will end up being huge for them lol
karmlb12
His 2011 season left so much to hope for. Such a shame.
the__edwards
Morse was, as has been a constant theme for the Giants, roiding. They turn a blind eye as long as production occurs. It’s what they do. Repeatedly.
ccater40
he wasn’t on roids lmao what?
whereslou
You are right Morse didn’t take roids he is an HGH man.
gmenfan
Morse’s slash line in SF is almost a mirror image of his career average. Try again.
baseball0021
Morse also has a history of PEDs and the Giants willingly signed him. Try again
jmgara
There’s never been even a hint of allegation of Morse taking steroids. Further, since the Bonds era, the Giants haven’t turned blind eyes toward PED users. When Melky Cabrera was caught, he never played another game for the Giants even though he could have been put on the postseason roster.
You can hate the Giants or Bonds all you want, but you can’t accurately say the Giants are habitual offenders of allowing PEDs to happen.
davidcoonce74
Mike Morse was suspended in 2005 for taking anabolic steroids. He’s never tested positive since then for any sort of PED.
baseball0021
Um Morse has actually been suspended for steroids so I’d say that’s more than a “hint of allegation”
liamsfg
The Giants fill seats and win championships. I suggest your team start taking notes.
WAH1447
Just make steroids legal who doesn’t like watch 500 foot home runs and people chasing the single season home run record
davidcoonce74
Morse was suspended in 2005 for Anabolic Steroid use.
Nola Di Bari 67
It’s what every team in the league does.
AddisonStreet
I was the Cubs would have signed Ruggiano. I liked him during his brief stay before, and would have been nice depth.
AddisonStreet
Wish*
lesterdnightfly
The Cubs need outfield depth?
Deke
This is very exciting! Morse is was a wonderful Giant. His clubhouse presence was fantastic, he played with a smile on his face and he was loved by fans.
Look I’m not sure Morse will play well enough to make the big league roster, Plus SF has Kyle Blanks who might factor in there but man, he’s a fun player and I truly hope we see him in the bigs and productive.