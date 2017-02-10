Angels Acquire Austin Adams, Designate Deolis Guerra

The Angels announced today that they’ve acquired right-hander Austin Adams from the Indians in exchange for a player to be named later or cash. Fellow right-hander Deolis Guerra has been designated for assignment in order to clear a spot on the 40-man roster.

Adams, 30, has seen action in the past three seasons with Cleveland and was particularly sharp in 2015 when he pitched to a 3.78 ERA with 6.2 K/9, 3.5 BB/9 and a 46.8 percent ground-ball rate. His numbers took a step back across the board in 2016, though, as Adams allowed an unsightly 20 earned runs on 27 hits and seven walks with 17 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings — a 9.82 ERA on the year. Overall, the former fifth-round pick has a career 6.29 ERA in 58 2/3 Major League innings.

On a more positive note, Adams has had plenty of success in Triple-A, where he’s spent parts of three seasons. In that time, he’s tossed 103 2/3 innings of relief, logging a 3.47 ERA with 9.5 K/9 against 2.8 BB/9. He’ll join an unsettled bullpen mix with the Halos, where Huston Street, Cam Bedrosian, J.C. Ramirez and Andrew Bailey seem like the only right-handers that have spots locked down at this time.