Reds Claim Lisalverto Bonilla

The Reds announced on Monday that they’ve claimed right-hander Lisalverto Bonilla off waivers from the division-rival Pirates. The 26-year-old Bonilla had been designated for assignment in Pittsburgh last week after the Bucs acquired righty Pat Light from the Twins.
The 26-year-old Bonilla made his big league debut with the Rangers back in 2014 but missed the 2015 season due to Tommy John surgery. Once a fairly well-regarded prospect in the Phillies and Rangers organizations — the Rangers picked him up from Philadelphia in the trade that sent infielder Michael Young to the Phils — Bonilla spent the 2016 season working his way back to health in the Dodgers’ organization. In 111 innings split between the Double-A and Triple-A affiliates of the Dodgers, Bonilla logged a 3.97 earned run average with a 118-to-40 K/BB ratio. In his brief big league stint with Texas back in 2014, Bonilla pitched to a 3.05 ERA and a 17-to-12 K/BB ratio in 20 2/3 innings. The Bucs had signed Bonilla to a Major League deal earlier this offseason.
Comments
ericl97
very good claim by the Reds.
Phillies2017
I would imagine he would start in AA (just as like a rehab), but he could be an awesome option either in the rotation or bullpen this season.
jimmyz
The bucs signed him to a major league deal which carries over with the reds’ claim so he would have to be exposed to waivers again before going to the minors I believe.
gocincy
If the Reds claimed him off waivers, then doesn’t that protect him from going on waivers again? Otherwise, teams would often lose their waiver claims to other teams whenever they send a guy to the minors. Sounds chaotic to me and different than what we witness today.
Les lee
If he’s not good enough to make the Reds staff out of spring training, I’m sure he’ll clear waivers.
Nick Hogan
Depends on if he has options remaining or not, which shouldn’t be affected by what kind of deal he signed. If he signs a major league deal and has options remaining, they can send him down but they’re just paying a lot for a minor leaguer. Correct me if I’m wrong.
Based on the time of Bonilla’s debut, I’m betting he has an option left.
Nick Hogan
Now if he was DFA’d again, he’d have to clear waivers again.
drbnic
I think you are 100% correct on all of that.
progers2622
Why rehab?
connfyoozed
Would have liked to have seen Bonilla get a shot to make the Bucs, but Light is a fine alternative.
mpoweror
Light > Bonilla, but still a good claim by the Reds. I was hoping the ML deal might help Pgh sneak Bonilla thru waivers & into camp….
T206
Great claim Reds, Pirates lost a nice piece here, but you can’t hold onto them all!
forwhomjoshbelltolls
I suspect the Pirates are OK with this outcome. Doubt they wanted to pay an MLB salary to a guy playing in Indianapolis.
Light seems like the better upside play.
progers2622
I do believe that the reds have a spot on the 40 man roster with the trade of Philips. The two guys they got in the deal weren’t added to it.
formerdraftpick
I was hoping the Pirates would have been able to hold on to Lisa.
gozurman1
Does Bonilla have any options left? As long as he stays on the 40 man, they can send him down if he has options left.