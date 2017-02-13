Blue Jays Release A.J. Jimenez

FEB. 13: The Blue Jays announced today that Jimenez has been released.

FEB. 9: The Blue Jays have announced that catcher A.J. Jimenez was designated for assignment. His roster spot was needed for the previously reported signing of righty Joe Smith, whose deal was also announced.

Jimenez, 26, has taken an odd career route to date. He has remained in the Toronto organization for all of his nine professional seasons, but hasn’t yet cracked the majors. Most recently, he was added back to the 40-man in November — only now to be removed yet again.

Last year, Jimenez returned for his fourth run at the Triple-A level. He ended up with a .241/.290/.377 batting line over 248 plate appearances, representing rather typical levels of offensive production for him in the upper minors. Though he once rated as one of the Blue Jays’ top organizational prospects, he’s struggled greatly across three straight minor league campaigns. He’d have had to beat out offseason additions Jarrod Saltalamacchia (minor league free agent) and Juan Graterol (waiver claim) in order to win a spot as the backup to Russell Martin this season.