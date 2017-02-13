Blue Jays Release A.J. Jimenez

FEB. 13: The Blue Jays announced today that Jimenez has been released.
FEB. 9: The Blue Jays have announced that catcher A.J. Jimenez was designated for assignment. His roster spot was needed for the previously reported signing of righty Joe Smith, whose deal was also announced.
Jimenez, 26, has taken an odd career route to date. He has remained in the Toronto organization for all of his nine professional seasons, but hasn’t yet cracked the majors. Most recently, he was added back to the 40-man in November — only now to be removed yet again.
Last year, Jimenez returned for his fourth run at the Triple-A level. He ended up with a .241/.290/.377 batting line over 248 plate appearances, representing rather typical levels of offensive production for him in the upper minors. Though he once rated as one of the Blue Jays’ top organizational prospects, he’s struggled greatly across three straight minor league campaigns. He’d have had to beat out offseason additions Jarrod Saltalamacchia (minor league free agent) and Juan Graterol (waiver claim) in order to win a spot as the backup to Russell Martin this season.
pjmcnu
He must really love Buffalo!
note2sb
who loves Buffalo but snow storms and fires?
patborders92
He should at least earn a call up if he sticks with this team, doesn’t deserve the backup job but good minor league depth.
AngelsintheTroutfield
Isn’t he well regarded defensively?
patborders92
i think so, maybe he has a bad reputation of calling a poor game (speculating)
JDGoat
I think they still have Juan graterol from earlier in the off season and he’s pretty good defensively and has shown more offensively
lesterdnightfly
“He’d have had to beat out offseason additions Jarrod Saltalamacchia (minor league free agent) and Juan Graterol (waiver claim) in order to win a spot as the backup to Russell Martin this season.”
JaysFan19
Good glove, no bat what so ever
crazysull
Welcome to Toronto Mr. Salty
TheBoatmen
I smell a trade to Arizona. Aren’t they collecting catchers?
unsaturatedmatz
Ya, I heard that they were looking to complete their collection of catchers from each Latin American countries, so they’d take one from Puerto Rico
houseoflords44
This move isn’t unexpected. He was never going to be the backup. That position will be filled by either Graterol or Saltalamacchia. It depends what the Jays are looking for in their backup on who has the edge in that battle. If they are looking for another plus defender to go with a solid defensive catcher in Martin, then Graterol has the edge. However, if they are looking for more a little more offensive, then Saltalamacchia has the clear advantage
clrrogers
I’ve always liked Jimenez’s defense (or at least what I’ve read about it). Before we signed Salty, I thought maybe he’d have a shot at the backup spot. I think maybe a change of scenery would do him some good though. He’s been in our system for a long time.
alexgordonbeckham
White Sox haven’t had a good defensive catcher in a while. I’d bring him in.
tim815
Someone ought to give him a minor league deal. Just to have him squat in the heat in catcher’s gear for six weeks, warming pitchers up.
ottomatic
Is that supposed to be funny?