Injury Notes: Cashner, DeSclafani, Sparkman, Tigers, Cardinals

There’s been no shortage of injury news today, with David Price headed for a second opinion following an MRI to examine his left elbow and David Wright being indefinitely shut down from throwing. Those two stars are far from the only ones with injury concerns though; here’s a look at some more injury situations around the game…
- Rangers right-hander Andrew Cashner has been shut down due to biceps tendinitis in his right arm, writes Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News. For the time being, the team doesn’t believe that Cashner’s arm troubles will jeopardize his availability for the start of the season, but the offseason signee will be evaluated by team doctor Keith Meister on Friday before further determination is made. Cashner inked a one-year, $10MM deal with the Rangers this offseason in hopes of rebounding and reentering next year’s market with improved earning capacity.
- Reds right-hander Anthony DeSclafani has been cleared to begin throwing, writes MLB.com’s Mark Sheldon. That’s a relief for Cincinnati, as the 26-year-old had previously been shut down from throwing on Monday of this week due to some “tenderness” in his right elbow. DeSclafani tells Sheldon that he was never too concerned that the injury might be serious in nature, and indeed, Reds medical director Timothy Kremchek gave him the green light to begin throwing after examining him this week. Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer quotes Kremchek as stating that the hope is for DeSclafani to begin throwing today or tomorrow, with an eye toward throwing off a mound six or seven days from now (Twitter link).
- Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet reports that Blue Jays Rule 5 pick Glenn Sparkman suffered a fractured bone in his right thumb during pitchers’ fielding practice earlier today (Twitter link). There’s no timeline for his recovery just yet. As is the case with many Rule 5 picks, however, the injury could in a strange way prove advantageous for the Jays and for Sparkman. Toronto could potentially stash Sparkman on the disabled list to open the season — he’d otherwise have to break camp on the 25-man roster — and then work through a minor league rehab assignment early in the year before being considered as an option for the big league roster.
- Tigers relievers Francisco Rodriguez and Justin Wilson both missed their scheduled appearances on Wednesday due to hamstring soreness, writes Evan Woodbery of MLive.com. Wilson won’t throw for the next few days as he hopes to mend his injury, while K-Rod is slated to pitch on Saturday. Tigers Manager Brad Ausmus said Rodriguez could “probably” have pitched yesterday, but the team didn’t want to rush him and risk worsening his situation.
- MLB.com’s Jenifer Langosch provides several medical updates on the Cardinals. While right-hander Luke Weaver checked out OK after exiting yesterday’s Grapefruit League game due to back spasms, Matt Carpenter was scratched from today’s game due to back issues of his own. Weaver isn’t expected to be sidelined too long, per Langosch, whereas Carpenter will be reevaluated tomorrow (the team isn’t especially concerned, she notes). Carpenter’s back could impact his availability for the World Baseball Classic, however. Langosch also notes that southpaw Tyler Lyons is ahead of schedule in his rehab from knee surgery to the point that he could push for a spot on the Opening Day roster.
bencole
Is it Price’s right elbow or his left? It says right but I can’t imagine that would cause serious problems…
majorflaw
“with David Price headed for a second opinion following an MRI to examine his right elbow”
Why would an injury to the right elbow of a left handed pitcher be disabling? He’s even in the AL where he wouldn’t have to bat.
davidcoonce74
It reads left elbow actually. The blurb about Desclefani reads “right elbow”
bencole
That’s because they updated it
majorflaw
It read “right elbow” when I saw and copy/pasted it above. Did you think I intentionally changed it from left to right just to embarrass someone? Sad!
