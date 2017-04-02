Quick Hits: Tigers, Giants, Sox, Astros, Brewers, Rays, Orioles

The Tigers will “look into” signing just-released outfielder Melvin Upton Jr., according to general manager Al Avila, though Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press relays that a deal sounds unlikely (Twitter links). With J.D. Martinez on the shelf because of a foot injury, Upton’s brother, Justin Upton, will enter the season as Detroit’s only established outfielder. The Uptons played together in Atlanta from 2013-14, but it doesn’t seem as if they’ll reunite in the Motor City. Meanwhile, it doesn’t appear the Giants will even consider signing Melvin Upton. He’s not on their radar, tweets Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle.
More from around baseball:
- Well-regarded Cuban outfield prospect Luis Robert held a showcase Thursday in the Dominican Republic, and “high-ranking team officials” from several major league clubs were on hand, according to Ben Badler of Baseball America (click to watch footage of Robert). “Nearly all teams” sent someone to watch Robert, per Badler, who reported in March that the White Sox seem to be the likeliest landing spot for the 19-year-old. The White Sox sent special assistant Marco Paddy to observe Robert, and they have scheduled a private workout with him for next week. The Astros will also work out Robert, though they’ve already exceeded their 2016-17 international bonus pool.
- Brewers reliever Tyler Cravy threatened to retire after his demotion to the minors Saturday, but the 27-year-old quickly walked back those comments, writes Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. “I don’t plan on quitting,” tweeted Cravy, who noted he’ll “continue to work hard” and allow his performance to “do the talking.” Cravy remains less than thrilled with the organization, it seems, as he added that he’s “still not aware” why he didn’t make Milwaukee’s roster.
- The Rays have made “steady” progress toward a new stadium in the Tampa Bay area, owner Stuart Sternberg announced Sunday (Twitter link via Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times). Sternberg is “very optimistic” something will get done to replace Tropicana Field, which opened in 1990 and has been the Rays’ home since 1998, their inaugural season.
- The Orioles tried to make a trade with the Red Sox to keep Rule 5 pick Aneury Tavarez, Baltimore GM Dan Duquette told reporters, including Roch Kubatko of MASNsports.com, on Sunday (Twitter link). The division rivals couldn’t agree to a deal, though, so the Orioles had to return Tavarez to the Red Sox. Duquette revealed that there was less urgency to retain Tavarez because of the emergence of 22-year-old outfielder Cedric Mullins, whom MLB Pipeline ranks as the Orioles’ 19th-best prospect. Mullins will start the season with Double-A Bowie.
Comments
CubsFanForLife
Man, this Cravy situation is blowing up. I understand his frustration.
Fanofthebestteam
Just wait your team will have issues soon too.
Fanofthebestteam
whatever
SamFuldsFive
Tyler Cravy? More like Tyler Crybaby. (Ouch, that was bad.)
statmaster96
Found the Cubs fan
OfficialDipoto
I think if Tampa bay actually had a stadium built in Tampa bay it’d be successful.
RunDMC
If Montreal had a team, it’d be successful.
johnsilver
Like the Orioles, but they have played hard ball regarding Rule 5 kids with Boston before in order to shield them from being returned to them.. using the DL and LONG rehab stints with several years back, Miquel gonzalez and in 2015 it was jamie garcia. Gonzalez became a decent starter over several seasons for the O’s and boston had just converted Garcia into a reliever that fall and he was touching 100mph with his fb.
Imagine Boston told them Tavarez would take more than he was really worth after the past shenanigans pulled. on picks.
LayzieDES
The O’s signed Gonzalez out of the Mexican league. Boston were the ones who took him as a Rule V pick from LA.
raysdaze
Yeah that worked out great last time around!
pplama
1) Sign Robert
2) Tank for Beer
Boom! Steak Dinner!
tylerall5
I don’t understand why Uptons release is a big deal. He’s another overhyped failed prospect that keeps getting contracts based on his “potential”. Most guys in this situation only get minor deals and have to play in AAA.
chesteraarthur
bj upton was worth over 20 fwar in his 6 controlled years. If that is a failed prospect then you need to rethink your evaluation methods.
ReppinThe401
Uptons played together 2015 in SD too
ironnat
Sitting home and collecting $22 mil might seem a good option for Mel.