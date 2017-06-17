AL Notes: Quintana, Yankees, Blue Jays, Tigers

Although the Yankees are currently mired in a five-game losing streak, they’re still atop the AL East at 38-28. The likelihood is that the Bombers will end up as buyers before the trade deadline, then, and Joel Sherman of the New York Post writes that they could pursue a left-handed reliever, a starter and a first baseman in the coming weeks. With regards to the rotation, the Yankees might make a big splash by acquiring White Sox left-hander Jose Quintana, which is “a real possibility” based on long-tenured general manager Brian Cashman’s trade history, according to Sherman. Quintana is affordable, meaning landing the 28-year-old wouldn’t hinder the Yankees’ goal of getting under the luxury tax next season, and surrendering multiple prospects for him would lessen the 40-man roster crunch the team is in danger of facing in the offseason.
More from the Bronx and two other AL destinations:
- Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna is young, dominant and under control through 2020 – all of which are good reasons for the club to trade him, argues Sportsnet’s Jonah Keri. Considering they’re only three games out of a playoff spot, the Blue Jays aren’t guaranteed to sell at the deadline, and they likely regard the 22-year-old Osuna as a key piece of their long-term core. But relievers are unpredictable and often have short shelf lives, notes Keri, who reasons that dealing Osuna could actually help Toronto stay in the playoff hunt if it moves him for talent that’s ready for the majors or close to it. There would be no shortage of interest in Osuna if the Jays actually were to place him on the block, with Keri naming bullpen-challenged Washington as one of the most obvious potential suitors.
- Highly regarded Yankees infield prospect Gleyber Torres departed Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s game Saturday with a hyperextended left elbow, per an announcement for New York. X-rays were negative, but Torres will undergo further evaluation Monday. If he dodges a serious injury, it’s possible Torres will become an everyday player for the Yankees prior to the trade deadline, per Andrew Marchand of ESPN.com. There are officials within the organization who like the idea of adding even more youth to the team’s roster for the stretch run, reports Marchand, and the 20-year-old Torres would certainly provide that. In his first taste of Triple-A, Torres has slashed an impressive .304/.404/.443 in 90 plate appearances. At the same time, he’s making progress at a new position – third base – where the Yankees could stand to upgrade over Chase Headley. “I think he is taking longer at third than second,” Triple-A manager Al Pedrique told Marchand. “You can tell he is starting to figure some things out at third base.”
- Before the Braves traded outfielder Mallex Smith to the Mariners last January, the Tigers had interest in acquiring him, tweets Jason Beck of MLB.com. The speedy Smith, who went from Atlanta to Seattle and then Seattle to Tampa Bay on the same day, posted modest numbers as a rookie last year but has gotten off to a hot start with the Rays (.368/.438/.491 with seven stolen bases in 60 plate appearances). He surely would have factored into the center field mix for Detroit, whose production there has been woeful.
Wonder what kind of deal could be worked out between the Yanks and Braves for Matt Adams? What would be fair? Matt has 1+ yr of control left and pretty cheaply too. He’d make a good rental for the second half if that’s all they need and then let him move on at the end of the season.
I don’t really see how Adams fits. They have a pretty clear need for a starter and a 3rd basemen.
The article mentioned their need for a first baseman and in that park he would probably do it well. LH power at 1B would play well, so it’s possible and he wouldn’t cost much for the remainder of the yr. Don’t the Yanks have some AA OF prospects who are kinda blocked up?
I could see Adams fitting in well in NY, especially as a left-handed hitter with power, but I can’t see the Yanks, or any team, giving up anyone worth mentioning in a trade. He has increased his value a bit since being traded, but I don’t see them getting much more than they gave to get him. Which, I think is good. They got him to fill in for Freeman, and if they can trade him once Freeman is back, and get a similar prospect as the one they gave up then that’s a win given that the trading team would get less service time.
not much more than they gave up. he’s not that valuable he’s the same later he assists had been good power but not much else
I don’t see why the Braves would deal him. He is affordable and very comfortably fits in their lineup when Freeman returns. Who they would like to deal is Kemp’s contract. The Yankees are not a natural fit at all. They already have to many pieces competing for AB at first and outfield.
Where does Adams fit in their lineup when Freeman returns?
Relegated to the bench role. I’m sure they will give him some reps in Left Field. They obviously don’t care about the defense out there
Left field. Any team allowing Kemp to play left will be fine with Adams out there.
He fits as a bench bat, but that’s about it. No defensive versatility. He can’t play the OF. If he’s having a hot year, the Yanks may hope it carries over to the AL, and then, as has been said, let him go when Bird comes back or keep him as a DH. You may not get a lot for him, but he might get some return if you packaged with, say, Jim Johnson?
Where does he play when Freeman returns?
I don’t see the Sox and Yanks coming together on a Quintana trade. Sox would want 2 of Frazier, Rutherford, Adams. The Yankees won’t give that up. If Mateo were performing well, he’d be a perfect secondary piece.. But he’s isn’t, and combining Rutherford with Fowler or Andujar won’t be enough for the Sox to bite.
I honestly see the yanks going after a rental pitcher and not a long term, I have the sox winning the al east.
How about cueto and belt to Yankees solves two of there problems
Haha I was thinking that too… yeah let’s do it
I posted about Cueto as well. One bad contract for another but if we are getting belt we would have to kick in prospects and I don’t want to deal any top prospects for belt.
Elsbury and Hicks plus Mateo and another lower level prospect for Belt and Cueto would clear some roster space and give us what we need to make a run. Hosmer will cost too much as a rental and the Royals would try and fleece the Yanks plus that division is still winnable. I wouldn’t give up any top thirty prospects for Adams. Maybe a Mason Williams or Jake Cave at most.
hosmer is mediocre (15th among 1B in wRC+) with 3 1/2 months left on his contract. why would he cost too much?
As a Yanks fan, I wouldn’t want them to get him if it cost any of the players you mentioned, besides Mateo which you mentioned as not being a real piece (I agree as far as a blue chip piece). Maybe Adams and Mateo with some other complementary pieces, but I don’t think that would get it done. And, I don’t think the Sox would, nor really should, accept an offer that doesn’t include at least one blue chip prospect. I just don’t think Quintana would be a great fit for the Yanks. He is a very good pitcher, and any team would be better with him on it, but I would rather the team hold onto those impact players for the future, especially in a year where he has looked rather mediocre, or for a player that I think would strive in NY. I think that the Astro’s are the best fit for him. He won’t feel like he needs to be the ace there, they have the prospects to get him (without sacrificing much of the future either since they have a great young core) and would increase their reputation as WS favorites significantly.
It will come down to how strong the market is for Quintana. I could see a scenario where Andujar, Sheffield and Acevedo gets it done.
The market will be much stronger than that.
On the very slim chance that it’s not, they will just hold onto him until the offseason.
As a Yankee fan I would never do that ad I see Sheffield eventually being a top three in rotation and Acevedo could be a top rotation arm! Adding in our future st third and only real third base prospect makes no sense for a guy who would be our worst pitcher right now next to Tanaka. No thanks.
cueto, Gray, Quintana, and possibly Cole are all tradeable with various pros/cons. below them you have guys like Vargas and Samardzija. there are only so many teams and so many prospects.
benefit to moving now is more time. benefit of waiting is, once other prospects are off the board, the sellers get desparate. Im guessing someone gets a bargain.
Yanks will never combine Rutherford nor 2 0f the 3 mentioned for Quintana….Cash isn’t that stupid to mortgage the future again for the chance that this guy has just pitched in bad luck all year ling.. The old days of fleecing the Yankees for multiple prospects for a single return are over. Quintana is having issues this year regardless of his track record and the controllable salary etc. Yes, I know the metrics trolls are coming for me but I still insist he’s not a winner.
If the Yankees make a deal for a starter it will probably be a mid-rotation one where they don’t have to trade their top prospects. Cashman and Steinbrenner have both stated that they’re going to stick with the plan and develop the young talent. To me, it doesn’t make sense to trade 2 or 3 top prospects and forgo a possible dynasty run in a few years for one shot at the brass ring this year.
Great theory… if Quintana was a rental…
Nobody suggested he was, just saying he’s having a crap year and while the White Sox would want a fortune for him the Yanks shouldn’t over pay for him as he would be our worst pitcher nextbyo Tanaka based on results this year. Makes no sense. The chance to deal him for s fortune may have come and gone.
No Priggs it was a great analysis. Koz never said he was a rental. He just pointed out Q is not worth 2-3 top prospects rental or not.
But you seem to think making a lousy trade is ok since you get Q for a few more years.
If the Yanks are looking for those 3 pieces does anybody think a package of Adams, J. Garcia & Krol could make sense and if so what could you see coming back
this are all Fringe guys without much value so maybe one solid prospect
Keep in mind too that the Yankees 40-man roster is packed with talent. Adding those three guys would likely mean they’d need to trade from the 40-man roster to have room.
Hey losers.. my yankees are back and we will build a new dinasty.
It loses something when you spell dynasty like that.
DYNASTY. You’re welcome
Were you born in 2009?
Why does that matter?
Bronx Unified School District education…yous guyz!
Are you 12 years old?
Me too.
With you there, hate the Yankees
Likewise, hate the Sox….go troll somewhere else.
They should make a move for Hosmer
Probably would be a good fit, and possibly a good longer term fit is Bird is indeed injury prone but KC probably would want significant return and Cashman isn’t going to mortgage the future again for a chance at the playoffs.
KC is dumb then. 15th in wRC+ and 3 1/2 months left. Hosmer is not a top or even 2nd tier 1B.
White sox trade Quintana and add Todd Frazier to the Yankees for?
I was about to post the same thing. Todd played first for a long stretch when votto was hurt in the reds playoff run. Needs a change of teams
No and no. Don’t want them..Frazier lol.
Gonna be straight cash-man magic, teams gonna start fadin, judge is rook, doesn’t have 162 gems in em, plus ur whole ace Tanaka elbow-by-a-thread thing, rest of division catches up, trades 4 Quintana, Frazier, n Ol Robertson, n only gonna cost ya Torryes, c Frazier, n 2 of ur stud pup Ps, u can keep Mateo….n ur out by bosox in 1st round…..,start singing the blues….
Put the bottle down
Get to a meeting!
I’d love to see Osuna in Sedona red for the DBacks but they don’t have enough prospects to get him at this point.
Mallex Smith another player genius Preller traded away
Because the one thing the Padres definitely need is another powerless outfielder who doesn’t get on base.
If the Tigers succeeded in acquiring CF Mallex Smith, it would’ve gone a long way to silence the Al Avila critics. To be fair, it took more the the Tigers organization had to acquire him from either the Braves or the Mariners.
hard to acquire anything when Dombrowsky traded the farm every year
I think the yanks should go after hosmer he is only 27 is an established player and we can sign him long term after the season and he will be our future 1B if bird can’t get it together