MLBTR Originals

Here is the week’s original content from the MLB Trade Rumors team…

Jeff Todd’s latest edition of the Top 50 Trade Deadline Candidates featured several changes from the previous list, published just over a week ago, as various players have entered and exited the rankings based on their teams’ fortunes. One constant has been White Sox closer David Robertson , who has topped all three of Jeff’s Top 50 rankings.

Trevor May is providing MLBTR readers with a running diary of his rehabilitation process from Tommy John surgery. In his latest entry, the Twins right-hander deals with the complications of having both a balky right arm and left leg (the tissue used to repair May's UCL was taken from his left knee's gracilis tendon).

In the latest three installments of the Taking Inventory series, Connor Byrne explored possible trade chips on the Reds and Tigers rosters, while Jeff looked at who the Braves could shop in the lead-up to the trade deadline.