Rays To Designate Derek Norris, Activate Wilson Ramos

The Rays have designated catcher Derek Norris, according to Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times (via Twitter). He’ll make way for Wilson Ramos, who’ll be activated from the 60-day DL.
Norris, 28, was added just before the start of the season after he was released by the Nationals — who had themselves acquired him early in the offseason when Ramos hit the open market. Ramos ended up signing an incentive-laden deal with the Rays, who knew he’d miss the bulk of the first half while completing the rehabilitation of a torn ACL.
While Norris helped bridge to Ramos, and ended his run with the Rays with a bang by hitting his ninth homer tonight, he had struggled at the plate. Largely matching a messy 2016 effort, Norris has managed only a .188/.242/.347 slash in his 198 plate appearances on the year. Still, he figures to draw plenty of interest elsewhere given his past success at the plate and excellent pitch-framing reputation.
The Rays are surely pleased to be getting Ramos back now. If he can provide anything like the production he carried last year — .307/.354/.496 with 22 home runs in 523 plate appearances — he’ll be quite a bargain. With Tampa Bay in fairly solid position to contend at least for a Wild Card, Ramos may deliver a significant boost in advance of the deadline.
Comments
kc38
Who would’ve thought the waiver claim would beat out the free agent with a much bigger name. Not often the Rays throw out the big name for a better player
Austin0723
What?
melly
This makes no sense
Marcell24
He is saying why did the choose Plouffe over Norris.
alufkin21
waiver claim = Jesus Sucre
Trevor Plouffe isn’t becoming our backup catcher
DonnieBaseballFan
Yes it does. He is saying even though Norris has a bigger name than Jesus Sucre, that the Rays are keeping he better player, in this case, Sucre
RobM
Sure. To one person.
Poorly worded, but it’s the Internet.
RobM
Goes 3-3, with a HR and a 2B today, and is cut after the game.
ducksnort69
They are also easily in contention for the division if you take a quick glance at the standings.
kylelohse
It’s about time. Norris has been horrendous at the plate this year other than the occasional home run. Anything he did well framing pitches was lost in all the pass balls and errors. Plus he can’t throw out my Grandma stealing second.
Now if we can just make a deal for a couple of relievers to shore up the bullpen. I’m not confident that getting Boxberger back is going to help much. Starting pitching and offense have been great so far, bullpen and defense not so much.