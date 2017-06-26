Rockies Place Carlos Gonzalez, Tyler Anderson On 10-Day DL

The Rockies have placed both outfielder Carlos Gonzalez and southpaw Tyler Anderson on the 10-day DL, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports on Twitter. Two relievers will take the open roster spots, with Chad Qualls returning from the DL and Jairo Diaz receiving a call-up.

A sore shoulder has bothered Gonzalez of late, and seems to be the cause for the move. But he’ll also surely welcome a chance to clear his head after a brutal start to the season. Over his 277 plate appearances, CarGo owns a .221/.300/.348 slash line with just six home runs — well shy of his typical output and even worse when adjusted for his advantageous home ballpark.

Meanwhile, Anderson returns to the DL after re-injuring his left knee. That same joint kept him on the shelf for most of June. Anderson was excellent last year for Colorado as a rookie, but has struggled for the most part in 2017. Notably, he has already allowed more homers (15) this year than he did last, in barely half as many innings. Anderson carries a 6.11 ERA — albeit with a strong 9.0 K/9 against 3.3 BB/9 — through 63 1/3 frames.