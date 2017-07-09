MLBTR Originals

Here’s a recap of the original content featured at MLBTR over the past week:
- Jeff Todd increased his trade deadline candidates list from 50 to 60 players, ranking them based on both value and the likelihood of a deal. Tigers right fielder J.D. Martinez took over the top position from White Sox closer David Robertson, who dropped a few spots since last time.
- In light of a report that the Royals are looking for short-term rotation help, Steve Adams examined which impending free agent hurlers would be logical pre-deadline targets for the club.
- With the Yankees having gotten little from their first basemen this year, I took a look at several possibilities for the Bombers if they attempt to upgrade at the position in the coming weeks.
- Steve checked in on the performances of the eight players who will be able to opt out of their contracts after the season. Giants right-hander Johnny Cueto, Yankees righty Masahiro Tanaka, Tigers left fielder Justin Upton and Rockies closer Greg Holland are among those with postseason decisions to make on their futures.
