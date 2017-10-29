Headlines

Go To Hoops Rumors
Go To Pro Football Rumors
Go To Hoops Rumors
Go To Pro Football Rumors

Baseball Blogs Weigh In: Cards, Stanton, Royals, Jays, NY, World Series

By | at

This week in baseball blogs:

Submissions: ZachBBWI @gmail.com.

newest oldest

Comments

  1. Pop culture aspect is a pretty bad blog on all things Cardinals-is there a better option? I feel like I’m reading something written by someone living in their mother’s basement.

    1
    0

    • Jack Flaherty or Dakota Hudson, Harrison Bader, Delvin Perez, and a mid-level prospect for Stanton? Uh, no. Like 20 teams could match or better that package.

      Tommy Pham, Carlos Martinez, Flaherty, Alex Reyes and Sierra gets you Stanton, and you take on the whole contract. Still interested? Yeah, thought so. You don’t get the MVP for a handful of prospects – Stanton is probably bringing back multiple young stars and a teams top prospects.

      0
      0

      • The Marlins need to trade Stanton, so no the cost is not nearly that high, especially with the whole contract. The whole league is now aware they can’t afford to have him on the books so trading him while keeping as little contract as possible is a must. If the Cards take the whole contract, you might get Flaherty, Perez, Bader and O’neill. Thats 3 top 100s, and a former top 100 thats looking to climb back in. You aren’t getting ever best player of whichever team trades for him. 1 MVP isn’t worth 5 fantastic players by himself, let alone with that contract.

        0
        0

      • No way that anyone takes on the entire contract. He passed through waivers without any claims, every team had a chance to take on the entire contract without giving up anything.

        1
        0

  2. That’s a terrible trade for the red sox of course Detroit would be interested in that.

    0
    0

    • Why is it terrible? I’m a Sox fan and like it. Travis and Chavis are and will be blocked by Devers and possibly Hosmer. The Sox need to move on from Holt, and should have 2 years ago and Romine would allow that. The 2 pitchers coming from Detroit would help the pen.

      0
      3

      • Carson smith has better stuff than either pitcher the biggest problem the red sox had in the playoffs was a setup to kimbrel. Smith with a full off-season of healthy conditioning should come back like he was previous to Tommy John. The red sox need quality not quantity especially trying to keep up with that Yankee pen all season. And just cuz they’re blocked doesn’t mean u take the first deal to come across maybe wait it out and see what else is available.

        1
        1

        • As far as utility I agree they need help but they really need to resign Nunez and that takes care of that

          0
          1

      • Wow, you Boston fans are all-in on Hosmer huh? Yeah, I’m sure that .351 BABIP in a walk year won’t totally come back in the form of a regrettable deal by whoever signs him. Might as well give him jersey #48 too.

        0
        0

        • Completely agree overdrive I’m not in on him @ all as a red sox fan I do like the idea of signing Martinez and trading Bradley.

          0
          0

        • Agree I’m staying away from hosmer, negative WAR last year

          0
          0

  3. That Detroit-Boston trade would be atrocious for Boston

    2
    1

    • Agreed. Motor-city hallucinations. Carson Smith alone worth more than what detroit is proposed to give up.

      1
      1

      • And I suppose Travis is a valuable prospect who could start…

        1
        0

    • I’m more disgusted that I had to click through multiple pages just to read a dumbass trade idea. Not doing that again.

      0
      0

  5. Sigh. The Padres and Jays in a mega deal. Please! There are so many better deals out there for the Jays that it’s hard to believe I wasted time reading that.

    1
    1

  6. I agree suggesting any trade this for that is mindless chatter. How about we address teams needs? And the Jays need to make some trades, but the buy low and hold strategy of current Jays management won’t allow it. I doubt we’ll see big deals from the Jays, it is not Shapiro’s style.

    The Jays need a #1 starter[Sanchez finger is not resolved] , a #3 starter [Estrada is about done], an very good catcher that will do 30% of the duties[Martin needs more rest or the decline will be severe and Maile, Lopez, Montero are not the answer], a healthy 2nd baseman[Travis can’t play turf, Goins is a SS, time to cut Barney and Refsynder is terrible], A young mobile right fielder[Hernandez? Allford?]a healthy SS[Tulo can’t say on the field, move him to third and trade Donalsdon, Goins to SS], and a slew of shut down releivers [Biagini, Leone, Barnes, Koelher, Tepara, Santos, Osuna plus who? Cut Campos, Valdez, Rowley etc.]

    0
    0

Leave a Reply

MLB Trade Rumors is not affiliated with Major League Baseball, MLB or MLB.com

hide arrowsFOX Sports Engage Networkscroll to top