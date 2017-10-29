Baseball Blogs Weigh In: Cards, Stanton, Royals, Jays, NY, World Series

This week in baseball blogs:
- Pop Culture Abstract writes about the possibility of the Cardinals acquiring Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton.
- Bleeding Royal Blue examines Kansas City’s chances of re-signing Eric Hosmer and Mike Moustakas.
- Jays From The Couch (podcast) and Clutchlings each interview Mark Shapiro, Toronto’s president and CEO.
- The Runner Sports (links: 1, 2) addresses the Yankees’ decision to part with Joe Girardi, and recaps Game 3 of the World Series.
- Mets Daddy and MetsMind have pieces on the club’s hiring of new manager Mickey Callaway.
- Angelswin.com submits Part I of its offseason primer for the Halos.
- 216Stitches details the changes reliever Tony Watson has made since the Dodgers acquired him from the Pirates in July.
- The Loop Sports evaluates the Cubs’ impending free agents.
- Camden Depot expects Trey Mancini to be a solid long-term piece for the Orioles.
- Jays Journal proposes a Toronto-San Diego blockbuster.
- Motor City Bengals has an idea for a Tigers-Red Sox trade.
- The Sports Tank contends that the World Series could make Dodgers center fielder Chris Taylor a household name.
- The Point of Pittsburgh regards the sale of BAMTech to Disney as a way for the Pirates to boost payroll in 2018.
- Pinstriped Prospects (links: 1, 2) profiles a pair of potential in-house candidates for the Yankees’ managerial job.
- Clubhouse Corner’s Bernie Pleskoff gives his thoughts on the postseason.
- The Giants Cove is none too pleased with the state of the team.
- Pirates Breakdown wonders if the Bucs should trade patience for aggressiveness at the plate.
- Call to the Pen names Phillies who are on the 40-man roster bubble.
- Everything Bluebirds sees room for improvement for the Blue Jays’ catchers.
- Ladodgerreport analyzes some of the decisions Dave Roberts made in Game 2 of the World Series.
Submissions: ZachBBWI @gmail.com.
Comments
jmc70
Pop culture aspect is a pretty bad blog on all things Cardinals-is there a better option? I feel like I’m reading something written by someone living in their mother’s basement.
cards4141
Viva el birdos
justin-turner overdrive
Jack Flaherty or Dakota Hudson, Harrison Bader, Delvin Perez, and a mid-level prospect for Stanton? Uh, no. Like 20 teams could match or better that package.
Tommy Pham, Carlos Martinez, Flaherty, Alex Reyes and Sierra gets you Stanton, and you take on the whole contract. Still interested? Yeah, thought so. You don’t get the MVP for a handful of prospects – Stanton is probably bringing back multiple young stars and a teams top prospects.
CompanyAssassin
The Marlins need to trade Stanton, so no the cost is not nearly that high, especially with the whole contract. The whole league is now aware they can’t afford to have him on the books so trading him while keeping as little contract as possible is a must. If the Cards take the whole contract, you might get Flaherty, Perez, Bader and O’neill. Thats 3 top 100s, and a former top 100 thats looking to climb back in. You aren’t getting ever best player of whichever team trades for him. 1 MVP isn’t worth 5 fantastic players by himself, let alone with that contract.
that_guy
No way that anyone takes on the entire contract. He passed through waivers without any claims, every team had a chance to take on the entire contract without giving up anything.
Nick4747
That’s a terrible trade for the red sox of course Detroit would be interested in that.
mikedickinson
Why is it terrible? I’m a Sox fan and like it. Travis and Chavis are and will be blocked by Devers and possibly Hosmer. The Sox need to move on from Holt, and should have 2 years ago and Romine would allow that. The 2 pitchers coming from Detroit would help the pen.
Nick4747
Carson smith has better stuff than either pitcher the biggest problem the red sox had in the playoffs was a setup to kimbrel. Smith with a full off-season of healthy conditioning should come back like he was previous to Tommy John. The red sox need quality not quantity especially trying to keep up with that Yankee pen all season. And just cuz they’re blocked doesn’t mean u take the first deal to come across maybe wait it out and see what else is available.
Nick4747
As far as utility I agree they need help but they really need to resign Nunez and that takes care of that
justin-turner overdrive
Wow, you Boston fans are all-in on Hosmer huh? Yeah, I’m sure that .351 BABIP in a walk year won’t totally come back in the form of a regrettable deal by whoever signs him. Might as well give him jersey #48 too.
Nick4747
Completely agree overdrive I’m not in on him @ all as a red sox fan I do like the idea of signing Martinez and trading Bradley.
TheGreatTwigog
Agree I’m staying away from hosmer, negative WAR last year
jvjc1233
That Detroit-Boston trade would be atrocious for Boston
johnsilver
Agreed. Motor-city hallucinations. Carson Smith alone worth more than what detroit is proposed to give up.
thegreatcerealfamine
And I suppose Travis is a valuable prospect who could start…
cgallant
That sox/ tigers trade proposal
justin-turner overdrive
I’m more disgusted that I had to click through multiple pages just to read a dumbass trade idea. Not doing that again.
Frank Waller
Sigh. The Padres and Jays in a mega deal. Please! There are so many better deals out there for the Jays that it’s hard to believe I wasted time reading that.
jimmertee
I agree suggesting any trade this for that is mindless chatter. How about we address teams needs? And the Jays need to make some trades, but the buy low and hold strategy of current Jays management won’t allow it. I doubt we’ll see big deals from the Jays, it is not Shapiro’s style.
The Jays need a #1 starter[Sanchez finger is not resolved] , a #3 starter [Estrada is about done], an very good catcher that will do 30% of the duties[Martin needs more rest or the decline will be severe and Maile, Lopez, Montero are not the answer], a healthy 2nd baseman[Travis can’t play turf, Goins is a SS, time to cut Barney and Refsynder is terrible], A young mobile right fielder[Hernandez? Allford?]a healthy SS[Tulo can’t say on the field, move him to third and trade Donalsdon, Goins to SS], and a slew of shut down releivers [Biagini, Leone, Barnes, Koelher, Tepara, Santos, Osuna plus who? Cut Campos, Valdez, Rowley etc.]