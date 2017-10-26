The Yankees announced on Thursday that after a decade as the team’s manager, Joe Girardi will not return for an 11th season in 2018. Girardi’s four-year contract (worth a reported total of $16MM) expired at the end of the 2017 season.
Girardi himself tells WFAN’s Sweeny Murti that he did not decide to step down, but that the Yankees made the decision not to retain him (Twitter link): “With a heavy heart, I come to you because the Yankees have decided not to bring me back.”
There have been rumblings for the past couple of weeks that Girardi’s future with the Yankees was uncertain. Ken Rosenthal wrote for The Athletic yesterday (subscription required) that some Yankees officials had gotten the sense that Girardi was “spent” and “ready to move on.” Rosenthal also noted, though, that there was some degree of tension between the Yankees and Girardi. ESPN’s Buster Olney, in fact, tweets that general manager Brian Cashman’s recommendation to owner Hal Steinbrenner was that the Yankees make a change at the manager position.
Cashman offered the following comment in a press release announcing the decision not to retain Girardi:
“I want to thank Joe for his 10 years of hard work and service to this organization. Everything this organization does is done with careful and thorough consideration, and we’ve decided to pursue alternatives for the managerial position. As Hal Steinbrenner and I mentioned to Joe directly this week, he has been a tremendous Yankee on the field and away from it, as a player, coach and manager. He has a tireless work ethic, and put his heart into every game he managed over the last decade. He should take great pride in our accomplishments during his tenure, and I wish Joe and his family nothing but success and happiness in the future.”
Girardi, 53, will walk away from the Yankees with an outstanding 910-710 regular-season record as well as a 28-24 record with the Yankees in the postseason. That playoff record includes a 2009 World Series Championship and this past season’s deep run into Game 7 of the ALCS in what many expected to be a transitional year for the Yanks.
Girardi came under fire following a misstep in Game 2 of the ALCS when he neglected to challenge a hit-by-pitch call on a pitch that, in replay, looked to have struck Indians outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall’s bat rather than his hand, as had been ruled. Chisenhall went to first base, setting the stage for a dramatic Francisco Lindor grand slam.
In the coming days, Girardi owned the mistake, telling the media that he “messed up.” If his accountability wasn’t enough to atone for the decision, however, the Yankees’ play certainly was in the eyes of most fans. Girardi’s Yankees stormed back to win three straight against the Indians, marching to the ALCS and taking the Astros to the brink of elimination in a seven-game series.
Yankees higher-ups, however, seemingly weren’t swayed by the team’s resiliency. Whether the decision ultimately came from the front office or from ownership, Girardi somewhat remarkably becomes the third playoff manager and the sixth overall to be removed from his post in since late September. Two division champion managers, John Farrell (Red Sox) and Dusty Baker (Nationals) have been shown the door by their respective organizations. Additionally, the Phillies (Pete Mackanin) and Mets (Terry Collins) moved their skippers into advisor roles within the front office, while the rebuilding Tigers parted ways with Brad Ausmus.
The managerial seats of both the Nationals and the Phillies remain vacant, creating the possibility that Girardi could enter the mix for either position. Given Girardi’s track record and the level of respect that he has earned throughout the industry, it’d be something of a surprise if either club didn’t reach out to him. As for the Yankees, they’ll embark on their own search for a new skipper in the weeks to come.
David Kaplan of ESPN 1000 first broke the news (on Twitter). FanRag’s Jon Heyman first tweeted that the decision came from the Yankees, not Girardi.
Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images.
Comments
simschifan
Wow, so who gets fired next unexpectedly so he can take over?
WoolCorp
Jeff Bannister
Caseys Partner
Girardi will be managing Bryce Harper next year, just not in New York.
Wrek305
Harper is signed through 2018.
MB923
I think he’s saying Girardi will be the Nationals manger in 2018.
Karkat
I have this image in my head of Mike Rizzo hearing this news and comically stumbling over everything in hos home as he rushes to the phone to give Girardi a call.
bobtillman
Yep, yep,yep,yep……might be done by the time I get thru typing…..
Jay fan since 77
Washington does not like to pay Managers.
lesterdnightfly
Yes, when paying managers, the Lerners “sling nickels around like they were manhole covers.”
ehyanks
Casey,
I totally agree!!!
Levi813
Scott Servais
MHanny17
Not going to happen because of his good relationship with Jerry
vacommish
Brian Snitker with the Braves could be cleared out. It would be a welcome change for Joe and an upgrade for the Braves. They almost did it anyway, now there is an upgrade on the market.
WazBazbo
Can’t see that, though, with the potential penalties coming down on the Braves organization…
simschifan
He has ties to two more teams. Cubs and Marlins. Joe Maddon isn’t going anywhere.
simschifan
Cardinals too for that matter. I’m sure cardinal fans would love Matheny to be out.
kbarr888
True….but Matheny is entrenched for the time being.
CardsNation5
Girardi wanted to be the Cardinals manager after he was fired by the Marlins but LaRussa resigned. That’s the only reason that he became the Yankees manager.
thegreatcerealfamine
Girardi was rumored to the Cubs…
Solaris601
I could definitely see Mark Shapiro firing John Gibbons if he thought Girardi would come to Toronto.
mikep
Who could they possibly get that’s better. Hopefully it was girardi’s decision not to return and not the Yankees
mikep
Nvm the Yankees decided not to bring him back
Solaris601
Right?!!! Who’s available that’s better than Girardi?
hiflew
According to the standings this year. John Farrell.
driftcat28
Huge mistake not bringing Girardi back. Especially with no obvious replacement. Please stay away from guys like Ausmus or Baker.
Caseys Partner
The criteria for a manager being successful is now unknown to baseball fans. First Mackanin and now Girardi. Both of these guys were doing very well from any fans perspective and their players whom they managed also back that up.
jacks81x
I don’t have any problems with Girardi myself, but there’s no question that a lot of Yankee fans don’t like his managerial style. Then you pile on top of that the ALDS blunder and how he was heavily booed during introduction in game 3 at the stadium. It was probably the right time for the two sides to part ways.
WazBazbo
Again, not a Yankees fan here, but I have to ask… are you referring to the blunder where Girardi managed the team out of a 2-0 deficit to defeat the heavily favored Cleveland Indians?
bronxbombers
They shouldn’t have been down 0-2 in the first place
Brixton
Mackanin was terrible
gozurman1
What talent did he have to manage? You can only get marginal talent to play marginally….Just sayin….
mike156
There’s a season for everything, and maybe this was the time, but no one should doubt the contributions that Girardi made.
dwhitt3
Hope they hire Al Pedrique as next manager!
driftcat28
I second this. He knows the players and it stays in house
bronxbombers
I was thinking the same!! He won MOY for AAA Squad and has managed all the baby bombers already
eddieguglielmo23
Very upset as a yankees fan. Didn’t agree with all of his decisions, but He helped this team overachieve every season he’s been here, 3 seasons that stood out to me. 09 winning the title in his the year at the new ballpark . With a bunch of new free agents that had no chemistry yet. 2016 we were in it till the very end despite trading away a-lot of talent. And obviously this year with everything this “rebuilding” team accomplished. He will be missed. Sad day for New York baseball
costergaard2
Also, all those Frankenstein teams from 13 to 15, he got the most out those old and overpriced teams…
FOmeOLS
Yes, absolutely.
Karkat
Speaking as a Red Sox fan, I thought he did a frustratingly terrific job of maximizing the potential of some very apparently-underrated teams. I figured their comeback against Cleveland sealed his return to New York but I guess not. I have to imagine he’ll immediately be on the radar for the other managerial openings, right?
fs54
Yes, he should be. Nationals should be all over this. As far as I can tell Phillies is the only other position left open. If Nationals don’t botch the negotiations, Girardi should be in DC next season.
or he takes time off again.
Solaris601
Right. Nats have a penchant for insulting their best managerial candidates and seem to have little regard for their managers. Aside from that Girardi would be perfect for that team.
Tim McCollum
As a Yankee fan I completely agree right you … except about the frustrating part.
WazBazbo
I’m truly surprised. To this outsider, it seemed like Girardi was the perfect leader for a possible up-and-coming dynasty (and I’m not a Yankees fan). He always seemed to have the respect of the players and he took a few Yankees teams that weren’t supposed to be contenders (this season is a great example) and got the best of them. Wonder what’s next for Girardi?
MakeATLGreatAgain
I wish we wouldn’t have already signed Snitker again…
RunDMC
I wish we had a GM.
FOmeOLS
I despise the Yankees, and this latest damn fool move makes me laff laff laff, because how in God’s Name can one justify firing a guy who just led a team from,”…maybe contending if everything breaks right” to within one game of the World Series?
Oh you Yankees and Red Sox, you never stop shooting yourselves in the foot.
Please never stop.
WazBazbo
Brand new item at the top of my baseball wish list: the Cards replace Matheny with Girardi…
Vedder80
I am far from a Matheny hater, but I only see a handful of teams that shouldn’t at least check in on Giaradi’s interest and pursue him if the interest is there. The Cardinals are not one of those few teams and he would be an absolute upgrade over Matheny.
FOmeOLS
Bobby Valentine is available.
Taejonguy
so is John Farrell!
simschifan
That’s probably best for him, or Washington.
Taejonguy
so is John Farrell
Solaris601
Stump Merrill is still alive AND he’s available.
em650r
I think they waited till the Red Sox hired a manager
joemoes
No as soon as Astros won Red Sox announced Cora signing unofficially was just waiting for right time. You aren’t firing Girardi in the alcs
kbarr888
They didn’t “Fire Him”…….they simply “didn’t give him another contract”…..His was expired (sure it’s semantics, but let’s at least be accurate when talking about what happened)
wambsganss3p
Don’t think all the story is out there yet. At first blush it seems sloppy on the management side, but maybe Girardi was being the recalcitrant one. With his unflappable demeanor, it’s hard to tell.
jimmertee
Who knows, maybe there were battles in behind the scenes Girardi is a pro in all ways, both on and off the field, especially with the New York media circus. Managers/human beings that are as good and professional as him who can do that in the New York “climate” are rare.
redsoxu571
Yikes, given the season that just passed and the promise of the immediate (and extended) future this feels like the Buck Showalter Firing Part II.
driftcat28
If so then great things are still to come in Yankee land
Tim McCollum
only if “Joe Torre” is about to arrive.
thegreatcerealfamine
>Donny Baseball<
fs54
WOW I am shocked! I hope Nationals jump on this and sign Joe and don’t lowball him.
WazBazbo
Probably not what much of the world had in mind when they felt Girardi would eventually be managing Harper…
dcrising
Nats need to make this move and quickly. No messing around this time.
bronxbombers
Nats sign him for 3 years 15 mil deferred over 20 years
lesterdnightfly
The Lerners will NEVER pay that much for a manager. They love lowball, two-year contracts.
mrnatewalter
Totally wild prediction:
Dusty Baker to the Yankees.
dwhitt3
Oh god no
mrnatewalter
As I said, it’s one of those: if I had to take a completely wild stab, Dusty seems like a guy Steinbrenner would love.
shawnlaroche96
Dusty would get eaten alive in New York
ray_derek
and he’s horrible with young players, loves his vets
hiflew
And yet, he makes the playoffs everywhere he goes. Hmm, I wonder why that is.
Brixton
you or I could have managed the Nats to the playoffs when you consider who they were up against in that division
Phillies2017
One of my favorite managers of all time, I would love to have him in Philly, despite the fact that it isn’t going to happen.
SixGuns
You guys are missing the fait accompli: Mattingly to Yanks and Girardi to Marlins. And I think Farrell goes to CLE as pitching coach for one year and then takes over
Caught Looking
Uh, Carl Willis was hired as the pitching coach in Cleveland
simschifan
I thought that too
Michael Birks
Cleveland hired a pitching coach today, You might’ve heard of him… Carl Willis
Caught Looking
Amazingly empty statement from the Yankees. Zero rationale for the move.
Brandon Sans
Compare the perception of the Yankees to their season records under him. He milked everything he had out of every roster given to him. Look at the rebuilding years of the Cubs, Astros, Braves, and Phillies and then look at the Yankees “off years”.
Lefty_Orioles_Fan
Yankees can Showalter back, I will take Joe Girardi as Manager for the Orioles in 2018
MB923
Lol. You’ll be second guessing that in quite possibly 1 game.
Lefty_Orioles_Fan
I second guess nothing, I can’t stand Showalter.
People can down arrow me all day long, not that I am saying you downed me MB, but even if you did I don’t care
Showalter is a Balloon Head, #Girardi4Orioles2018
mrnatewalter
Do the Orioles make the playoffs any of the past few years with a different manager?
I’m not completely sure they do.
Brixton
but why? Because his idiotic GM gives away all their international money, signs bad expensive FAs and can’t build a competent rotation?
FOmeOLS
Absolutely! The problem is Dan and not Buck, unless we learn information that we currently do not know.
FOmeOLS
There has been a lot of talk about the disagreement between Buck and Dan, but buck is too good a baseball man to have endorsed any of our major free-agent signings.
Supposedly buck places the premium on defense, so it’s highly unlikely he was willingly throwing Mark Trumbo into the field, and it’s highly unlikely he he wanted to bring in another useless defensive bat-only player in Pedro Alvarez. But Dan prefers offense to defense. I never hear him talk about player defense, only about hitting.
And Buck certainly has no control over Dan waiting until January to get off his fat ass and do anything.
Buck is not perfect, but the blame for the roster must be placed on Dan, at least until we hear information proving otherwise.
dwhitt3
If that happens… say goodbye to all our pitchers.
RiverCatsFilms
Didn’t he take them to the ALCS in a rebuilding year
darkstar61
This might be one of those decisions the team should have made PRIOR to all the other clubs scooping up many of the available coaches
In this game of musical chairs, the Yankees may have just waited themselves into a Acta mistake
dwhitt3
So they should’ve made the decision in the middle of the ALCS?
ExileInLA
They didn’t want Girardi to end up in BOS or NYM.
riffraff
I think he takes a year or two off – then ends up with cubs, marlins or angels whichever opens up first
Wrek305
Unless he wants to be a bullpen coach he ain’t going to the cubs. Maybe a front office job but not manager.
MB923
Overall I trust Cashman as the GM over Joe as the manager, so I’m sure there’s a replacement the Yankees have in mind. Whether or not he’ll be better than Girardi remains to be seen.
PasswordIsPassword
Lou Pinella!
WazBazbo
Joe Torre!
Wrek305
They need to just fire the entire staff. Especially Rothschild that dude is an idiot.
chino31
Hickey and Farrell should be considered for pitching coach. Not sure about who to replace Joe with but gut feeling it’s mattingly’s time to come back to nyc.
NOPelicanFangirl696969
Hickey is going to the cubs no doubt, reuniting with maddon and martinez
GeoKaplan
I can’t imagine the stress level of a manager in MLB.
If I was Girardi, I would take at least one season off, travel, spend time away from the game, and get the stress cleared out of my body. Being a manager at that level is a 365-day job. Take some time and rest. There will always be managerial openings, and when the time is right it will be easy to get a new 3-year deal with a new team.
Solaris601
10 years in the New York pressure cooker. Girardi can take a year off to decompress, and then he’ll probably have his choice of Miami, Cincinnati, Atlanta, or Toronto next winter.
Jon429
Wow, Girardi won’t stay unemployed for long I bet.
mike156
Cashman…could be next, I suppose. There’s got to be more to this story.
Brixton
Cashman is the one who recommended Girardi be axed. Don’t think they would take that recommendation seriously if they were just gonna fire Cashman later
mike156
I’m getting down-voted whatever I say, but you get the sense that there are things that have not been articulated yet. Some may emerge in the next week or so. Most organizations leak to the local press to justify moves. Cashman hasn’t been renewed yet, so maybe there’s more to his story as well.
met man
As a met fan,I hate the Yankees.Joe Gerardi is a good manager and a class act.I wish him nothing but the best.Would have loved to have him manage the Mets
john william
Just like Farrell and Dusty, this was completely premature and short sighted by the organization. Joe will more than likely finish in the top three for Manager of the Year and he would be just as deserving as Hinch or Molitor, though this certainly adds a sense of bitterness were he to win it. He continually exceeded expectations because let’s be real (and I say this as a Yankees fan) did we fans actually expect them to win in any of the years they overspent on aging stars, or was that just wishful thinking on behalf of ownership and the front office?
Moving forward I say keep it in house and hand it over to Tony Pena. They need a bilingual manager who is familiar with the players, the organization, and the New York media. Also, I know this is a footnote to it, but for the Yankees to be successful they need Sanchez to be successful, and having another former catcher for a manager seems like as good of a bet as any. Plus, I know it was forever ago in baseball years too but I’d cite his success in the WBC (even though that team was a monster to begin with).
unglar
Yuge mistake. Wow. I think Joe was brilliant during the rebuild era of 2013-2017, overachieving with bad rosters. Steady hand and direct tie to the Torre era. Hope they keep Larry Rothschild or hire the TB pitching coach Jim hickey. Most of all, keep cashman, he’s been great since the boss passed away.
brewcat
I know it’s early, but does it seem that Cashman sat on this until Boston hired their guy? Didn’t want to see Joe jump to the Red Sox.
bronxbombers
You’re not gonna fire a manager in the middle of the ALCS
mstrchef13
In my ideal world, Girardi sits out a year and enjoys some family time. Then after next season, the O’s cut ties with Dan Duquette, move Showalter upstairs into the front office, and hire Girardi to be the manager. I know it’s a pipe dream, but as I said it’s my ideal scenario.
driftcat28
I’d imagine the most likely candidates to replace him are Thomson and Pena. Dark horses being Mattingly (but I haven’t heard of Miami wanting to fire him) and possibly the AAA manager Pedrique.
Overall this is a terrible news. Trying my best to believe in Cashman but this move seems very short sighted
madmanTX
Somebody go reanimate the corpse of Billy Martin…
chino31
How about Dallas green?
NoobNoob
My guess is Tony Pena or Joe Espada.
vinscully16
The Yankees loss will be the Nationals gain. Best of luck to Girardi.
WazBazbo
I just don’t see the Nats paying Joe the money he can get.
Cidron
agreed.. This is the club that wouldnt pay Bud Black, and instead settled for retread Baker at a lower cost.
Mark Z
Whoever they choose better have some experience…..can’t give the keys to a Ferrari to a teenager. Or can you?
jimmertee
Perhaps Girardi wants to take some time off and not manage for while. Tens years is a good run, a stressful run in the baseball business especially in New York. I am sorry to see him go, but I trust in the Cashman Kool-Aid. The Yankees will have a good manager in 2018 when all is said and done. Thanks to Joe for all the great years!
driftcat28
I was hoping this were the case but Olney reported that it was Cashman’s recommendation to Steinbrenner to change managers
jfive
think jeter and the marlins group moves mattingly to another role and hires girardi?
DD martin
Marlins job is going to be a no win situation for multiple years. There are many teams that could be a good fit for Joe if he wants it. While none of these jobs are currently open he would be a good fit in Seattle, St Louis, Anaheim. There are others as well but these are just a few of the teams that could use an upgrade (Seattle and St Louis) or a new voice (Anaheim).
Solaris601
I’m not sure Girardi would want to go through the wholesale rebuild that looms on the near horizon in Miami. It will take 4-5 years before they’re competitive.
bookemdano
This is a big mistake. Who do the Yankees hire now, Bobby Valentine?
Cidron
Ladies and Gentlemen, I present your next Marlins manager, hired by Jeter
chound
Doesn’t affect me in the least, but I don’t like this move. Best of luck to both sides.
renegadescoach
Perhaps this is why the Phillies have taken so long to name a manager? Perhaps they were awaiting this decision?
thegreatcerealfamine
Michael Kay on First Take this morning said that this was no big surprise. He said a rift had started between Brian Cashman and Girardi over the last couple of years. When asked who he thought the next manager might be…he mentioned Tony Pena and also said it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Don Mattingly.
Aaron Boone was also interviewed and discussed how beloved Joe Torre was by the players vs Girardi..an example was Giardis treatment of Gary Sanchez the front office not liking it. Boone reiterated the players respected Girardi there just wasn’t the closeness. Both Kay,Buster Olney,and Boone mentioned David Ross.
lesterdnightfly
They Yankees are crazy to let him go.
Front Office/owners’ egos can make such a mess of things; cf. the Lerners in DC, Loria in Miami, and so many others.
hallbl06
Do you think A-Rod will try his hand at managing? There was a rumor before this season that maybe he would be a player/manager.
jstarson
Come on MTR… The editing is getting really bad. Typos in articles all the time. This time you said that the mishap was in the ALCS against the Indians??? Come on…… Get it together. I know I am able to view this website for free, but if somebody is getting paid to edit they need to be talked to.
aff10
Chill bro, you know what they meant
Joe giovengo
Bring him to Pittsburgh. I know they just signed hurdle, but hurdle sucks. Can’t manage a pitching staff.
nitemare
Ding dong the witch is dead! Giradi should have been fired years ago. About time #no more binder garbage!
bocknobby
Can think of several organizations that could use Girardi’s experience and temperament but curious about the front office rationale for the move, as the case in Boston. (Washington’s move seems, in comparison, much more logical and expected.)
As some here have noted, it must be a challenging time to be a manager in MLB. We’ve seen how roles and responsibilities have evolved in recent years. With the still-growing reliance and dependence on analytics, perhaps the manager is just not the key ingredient that was the case a decade or more ago. One of the ongoing discussions around MLB is the shift in the demeanor of players, with the stoic, unemotional reaction a thing of the past, replaced with the effusive and too-often sophomoric behavior of some players whose enthusiasm is similar to that one might see on the neighborhood diamond among pre-teens! Strikes me that a manager today must have a different skill set to deal with young men with inflated egos and bulging wallets who are, more often than not, reminiscent of pre-pubescents with an assortment of asinine handshakes and insane hair styling. As MLB continues to change the game, removing the, dare I say, macho play at home and second, preferring instead regulations and limits to protect the investments on the basepaths on behalf of the owners and investors. At the same time, the Commish juices the ball so that the fundamentals of the game become less important each season. No one knows how to bunt. Commentators remind listeners of the exceptional players who have a two-strike approach. Strikeouts are no longer a characteristic of an undisciplined hitter.
Sure, change is inevitable but perhaps the move in New York, as well as that in Boston, is more accurately a reflection of the changes in the game and the diminishing importance of the manager, reduced to the babysitter of delicate egos of the multimillionaires who parade to the plate to hit another home run.
Just sayin’.
LA Sam
GREAT !!!! As lifelong yankee hater, foolish, dumbass move by cash-man n ol mans kids…..wonderful news! Were on edge of something special….back to square 1…..like 1st day of kindergarten w/big name tags pasted on, complete w/awkward introductions…..”Hi, I’m ur new manager….Wally Backman…..”
bigdaddyhacks
This is the guy that the Mariners need. Knows how to mould young talent, get production. Jerry denote servias to bench coach and hire this dude.
dirkg
Yankees, the Angels would like to trade you Mike Scioscia for a bucket of balls and a bag of sunflower seeds. Full disclosure: Mike still thinks it’s 1999 and is allergic to baseball analytics.
philsark94
I would laugh so hard if the Yankees hired John Farrell.
CompanyAssassin
Another one bites the dust.
James7430
If I were the Phillies, I would be calling Girardi and his agent like an stalking ex-girlfriend.
gozurman1
Not thinking Joe will want to go from one rebuild effort to one further back in the process in Philly. I would try to get him if I were Philly but would be surprised if he would take the offer right now.
renegadescoach
I would think that would be an ideal situation for Girardi. The Phillies are trending upward and are ready to at least compete this season ahead of next year’s free agent class.
Just not sure he fits with what the Phillies are trying to do. Might be a little too old.
Caseys Partner
The Phillies are an ideal landing spot for Girardi, but Girardi is a potential nightmare for the Phillies.
Girardi’s personality would dominate the entire Phillies organization up through the ownership. He would have the ability to at any time go over the head of the F.O. and ownership through the media, whether local or national.
I expect the Phillies to rapidly announce their choice for manager as soon as this evening and likely tomorrow.
Yamsi12
Somewhere mike scioscia is laughing.
ripcookies
Gonna miss you joe. Only reason I stuck with yanks after jeter retired.
Wildcard candidate. AROD?
LA Sam
Gutless, bush league cash-man waitin until Bosox & Mets vacancies filled before cutting ties, when Steinbrenner was firing ppl he wasn’t a weasel bout it…..
24TheKid
Jerry, you have one job.