Mariners Outright Casey Lawrence

The Mariners announced that right-hander Casey Lawrence has cleared waivers and been sent outright to Triple-A Tacoma, thus reducing the team’s 40-man roster to a count of 39. The veteran of eight minor league seasons can reject in favor of free agency.
Lawrence, 30, joined the Blue Jays organization in 2010 after going undrafted and ultimately worked his way to the Major Leagues for the first time in 2017. Toronto brought Lawrence to the Majors in early April but designated him for assignment a month later, leading to a waiver claim by the Mariners. Lawrence was up and down in Seattle for much of the season, totaling 42 innings out of the Seattle bullpen and working to a combined 55 1/3 big league innings between the two organizations. Lawrence struggled to a 6.34 ERA overall thanks to his susceptibility to home runs, though he averaged a more encouraging 9.6 K/9 and 3.0 BB/9 with the Mariners.
In parts of four seasons in Triple-A, working primarily as a starter, Lawrence has logged a 3.99 ERA with 6.3 K/9 against 2.0 BB/9.
Comments
jimmertee
What a surprise, Casey lawrence set down without a wiaver claim. Perhaps the Jays can bring him back as a fill-in for a down mlb level #1 or #3 starter. That would be a good move eh? Sarcasm heavy.
Let’s be watching to see if Shapiro and Atkins sign or trade for the elite level starters they are going to need this year. As I said last year, the Jays 2018 rotation is not compete quality let alone championship quality. Don’t drink any kool-aid that tries to convince you that it is. I am looking forward this offseason and let’s all hope by 2018 spring training the Jays Mgmt team has acquired elite starting pitching, becuase what the Jays have now at the MLB level will only contribute to near last place results[again] in the ALEast. Stroman will be Stroman, Sanchez finger issue in not resolved, Happ will decline [again], Estrada back is putty and will decline further, that leaves: who knows as 5th starter and depth. Biagini belongs in the pen.
Brixton
You turned the outrighting of a 30 year old rookie for a team across the country into an opportunity to trash your FO. Kudos.