AL Notes: Rays, Longoria, Colome, Rangers, Tigers

As they look to reduce payroll and perhaps rebuild this offseason, the Rays will be open to trading most of their high-paid players – including third baseman and franchise icon Evan Longoria – Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Longoria hasn’t yet reached 10-and-5 status, meaning he doesn’t have full no-trade rights, but the Rays would likely only deal him with his blessing, according to Topkin. The 32-year-old will rake in $13.5MM in 2018 and up to $94MM through 2023, depending on what happens with a club option in the final season of his deal. In addition to Longoria, right-handers Chris Archer and Jake Odorizzi, closer Alex Colome, catcher Wilson Ramos, outfielder Corey Dickerson, infielder Brad Miller and shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria stand out as potential trade candidates, Topkin observes. Colome seems particularly likely to go, Topkin suggests, and has already drawn reported interest from the Cardinals. He’s projected to earn $5.5MM in 2018, his first of three possible arbitration years.
More on Tampa Bay and two other AL clubs:
- While the Rays may spend the coming months subtracting veterans, there will probably be mutual interest between them and free agent first baseman Mike Napoli, per Topkin. The Florida native continued his power-hitting ways in Texas last season, swatting 29 home runs and posting a .235 ISO, but he still batted an ugly .193/.285/.428 across 485 plate appearances. As a 36-year-old coming off a career-worst campaign, he’ll be in the Rays’ price range.
- With the Rangers in desperate need of starters, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News lists several bargain free agents who might be worthy of their attention on the open market. Two of those players, Miguel Gonzalez and Miles Mikolas, bring past Rangers experience to the table. Recent Tommy John surgery recipient Michael Pineda, John Lackey and Jhoulys Chacin could also land on the club’s radar, Grant writes.
- Aside from switch-hitters Victor Martinez and Jeimer Candelario, the Tigers don’t have lefty-capable regulars on their roster at the moment. General manager Al Avila is looking to change that this winter. “We’re very right-handed, so left-handed anything — infield and outfield — would be very handy for us as far as somebody that could help at the Major League level in 2018,” Avila told Jason Beck of MLB.com and other reporters this week. Given that the Tigers are in rebuilding mode, any move(s) they make to balance their lineup will be small, Beck notes.
Comments
shoheiohtahnyy
Would be really weird to see Longo in another jersey. How likely is it that Archer will be dealt? He’s gotta be crazy expensive considering control, cost, age and talent level.
Cam
I think the window closed on Longoria being able to generate a decent return has closed. Highest OBP in the last four seasons is. 328, and two straight sub. 320 seasons – any team looking to take him and his contract on has to know his best is in the past.
jjdunckley
Wouldn’t mind seeing Atlanta figure out a way to get Longoria and some pitching from the Rays. If the compensation were fair to both sides.
Gogerty
Was thinking the same. Hope AA can start some action.
mlarr64
Angels need a third baseman. Longoria is from So. Cal. As long as Tampa doesn’t get too greedy, I can see a possible trade partner that Longoria would probably give his blessing to.
ducksnort69
The Angels have the most barren farm system right? Hard to imagine them getting him, but I would imagine he’d love playing there.
mlarr64
Yeah I don’t think the Angels are a good match but when you put two and two together….. you’ll see the Angels mentioned on just about every available third baseman.
Ejemp2006
Longoria’s California’s state tax would be 13.3% while his Florida state tax is zero. I don’t imagine him wanting to leave Tampa to play for the Angels for that specific reason.
mlarr64
There might be many reasons why he doesn’t want to leave Tampa but I don’t think what his tax rate may be will be a deciding factor.
baseballcrank
I think trading the face of your franchise is the perfect time to be greedy
mlarr64
They should probably just keep him then because he is on the downside of his career and probably couldn’t fetch what they think he might be worth.
baronbeard
The Rays have given no indication that they are looking to shed any of their core players. Listen on, yes, but actively shopping has been the antithesis of what the GM said. Especially with Archer. A lot of this comes from low hanging fruit, slow news day stories from a few writers.
dlamsinger
Rockies need to trade for Longoria. Move him to first.
Christian Larsen
Hes coming off a gold glove tho lmaoo
johnny53811
Longoria for Beede and Shaw?
itslonelyatthetrop
Longoria isn’t going anywhere unless someone offers a ridiculous package for him.