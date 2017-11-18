Headlines

Go To Hoops Rumors
Go To Pro Football Rumors
Go To Hoops Rumors
Go To Pro Football Rumors

Baseball Blogs Weigh In: FA SPs, Cole, Cain, Jays, Ohtani, Cubs

By | at

This week in baseball blogs:

Submissions: ZachBBWI @gmail.com.

newest oldest

Comments

  1. So when Ohtani comes to the Cubs, will he wear his #11?

    0
    3

    • Doubt it cause he will be on the Yankees and that’s Brett Gardner’s

      0
      0

  2. A landing spot like Detroit for Dan Vogelbach makes a lot of sense for that dude is too good of a hitter to be a career AAA’er in my opinion!

    He needs a chance with a team that can offer chances and the Tiggers fit that bill….

    1
    0

  3. Williams was a .1 WAR player with a 380ish babip I believe. I can see why the phils aren’t sky high on him. Hard for me to believe he rated as such a bad baserunner.

    0
    0

  4. That Stanton issue hits it on the head, the giants if given the opportunity shouldn’t pick up Stanton…..

    0
    0

Leave a Reply

MLB Trade Rumors is not affiliated with Major League Baseball, MLB or MLB.com

hide arrowsFOX Sports Engage Networkscroll to top