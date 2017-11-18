Baseball Blogs Weigh In: FA SPs, Cole, Cain, Jays, Ohtani, Cubs

This week in baseball blogs:
- 216Stitches analyzes this winter’s class of free agent starting pitchers.
- Pirates Breakdown asks if now is the time for the Bucs to trade Gerrit Cole.
- Jays From the Couch argues that Toronto should sign Lorenzo Cain.
- The Loop Sports explains how the Cubs could lure Shohei Ohtani in free agency.
- The Runner Sports (links: 1, 2) bids farewell to Carlos Beltran and weighs in on the AL MVP results.
- Camden Depot studies Adam Jones’ offensive turnaround from 2016 to ’17.
- Real McCoy Minor News spotlights Braves third base prospect Austin Riley.
- The 3rd Man In profiles and interviews South Alabama outfielder Travis Swaggerty, a likely first-round pick in next year’s draft.
- Bronx Bomber Ball submits its Yankees offseason plan.
- Mets Daddy names potential second base trade targets for the team.
- Angelswin.com (links: 1, 2) offers the next two parts of its offseason primer.
- The Point of Pittsburgh examines Pirates closer Felipe Rivero’s trade value in the event of a deal.
- Call To The Pen runs down players the Phllies could go after both this offseason and next.
- BP Toronto opines that this will be Ross Atkins’ busiest offseason yet as the Blue Jays’ general manager.
- BASEBALLDOCS fasts forward a year to Manny Machado’s potential trip to free agency.
- Clubhouse Corner’s Bernie Pleskoff offers his AFL scouting reports on Justus Sheffield, Victor Robles, Ronald Acuna, Austin Riley and Francisco Mejia.
- MetsMind looks at why Dominic Smith didn’t win the first base job in September.
- Off The Bench notes that the Phillies would still need to upgrade their rotation even if they acquired Giancarlo Stanton.
- The Giants Cove explains why the club should steer clear of Stanton.
- DiNardo’s Dugout (podcast) discusses the MVP choices, the Braves’ new GM hire and the trade the Mariners and Athletics made this week.
- Motor City Bengals proposes a Tigers-Mariners trade.
- Reviewing The Brew is concerned about the dearth of left-handed pitching in the Brewers organization.
- Sports Talk Philly doesn’t believe the Phillies are as bullish on outfielder Nick Williams as their fan base is.
- Pinstriped Prospects has a Rule 5 primer for the Yankees.
- Jays Journal lists minor league free agents who would be worth pursuing for Toronto.
- The First Out At Third revisits preseason projections for the Brewers’ hitters.
- District On Deck writes about the Nationals’ new coaching staff.
- Rotisserie Duck shares some observations from this year’s edition of The Bill James Handbook.
- Chris Zantow rewinds to then-Brewers owner Bud Selig’s front office purge in November 1977.
Comments
AR
So when Ohtani comes to the Cubs, will he wear his #11?
simschifan
Doubt it cause he will be on the Yankees and that’s Brett Gardner’s
cygnus2112
A landing spot like Detroit for Dan Vogelbach makes a lot of sense for that dude is too good of a hitter to be a career AAA’er in my opinion!
He needs a chance with a team that can offer chances and the Tiggers fit that bill….
jbigz12
Williams was a .1 WAR player with a 380ish babip I believe. I can see why the phils aren’t sky high on him. Hard for me to believe he rated as such a bad baserunner.
Wolf Chan
That Stanton issue hits it on the head, the giants if given the opportunity shouldn’t pick up Stanton…..