MLBTR Originals

Recapping MLBTR’s original content from the past week:
- Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani will only be able to sign a minor league deal this offseason if he comes to the majors, though he could conceivably ink a more lucrative extension early in his MLB tenure. Tim Dierkes examined that possibility in depth.
- Tim also looked ahead to next year’s class of free agent starters, which could include Clayton Kershaw, and concluded that teams in need of pitching shouldn’t wait until then to make upgrades. Odds are Kershaw will remain with the Dodgers, and if he does, it would leave a fairly unexciting group of available starters.
- Padres closer Brad Hand figures to draw widespread interest if the team shops him in the coming months. With that in mind, Kyle Downing sought an ideal match for Hand in a potential deal.
- The latest editions of this year’s Offseason Outlook series focused on the Nationals, Diamondbacks, Yankees, Royals and Padres.
- This winter’s Free Agent Profile series (links: 1, 2) kicked off with looks at the pros, cons and markets for center fielder Lorenzo Cain and utilityman Eduardo Nunez.
