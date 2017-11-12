AL West Notes: Trout, Hernandez, Angels, Bruce

If Mike Trout hadn’t signed his six-year, $144.5MM extension with the Angels in March 2014, the superstar outfielder would’ve been a free agent this offseason. As CBSSports.com’s Mike Axisa writes, this would have led to the single biggest contract in sports history, let alone baseball history. Trout just turned 26 last August, and thus a long-term deal would’ve easily topped Giancarlo Stanton’s record 13-year, $325MM record pact with the Marlins. Axisa figures a Trout free agent deal would’ve landed well north of $500MM, with even a potential of $600MM in total earnings (in the event of a 14-year deal with bonuses and a buyout of an option year) if Trout didn’t exercise any of what probably would’ve been multiple opt-out clauses. The scenario makes for a fun “what-if” read for baseball fans, and certainly a sigh of relief for Angels fans in particular.
Here’s more from around the AL West…
- The Angels “extensively examined” Phillies second baseman Cesar Hernandez this season, Pedro Moura of the L.A. Times writes, and Hernandez figures to be on the Halos’ target list as the club looks to fill its longstanding hole at second base this winter. The two teams also briefly discussed Hernandez last offseason but the Angels balked at Philadelphia’s high asking price. If anything, that price tag will be even higher now, as Hernandez is coming off another strong campaign — .294/.373/.421 with nine homers and 15 steals over 511 plate appearances. Hernandez is projected by MLBTR to earn $4.7MM in 2018, the second of four arbitration-eligible years as a Super Two player.
- Beaumont native Jay Bruce would like to sign with one of his home-state teams (the Astros or Rangers), NJ Advance Media’s Abbey Mastracco writes. A return to the Mets is also a possibility, though Bruce’s top priority is to play for a contender. Bruce isn’t a perfect fit on either the Houston or Texas rosters, though the Astros could use another left-handed bat and the DH spot is opening up with Carlos Beltran’s likely departure. The Rangers could also have DH or right field at-bats open depending on where Shin-Soo Choo plays, or if the team wants to give top prospect Willie Calhoun a look. What doesn’t seem likely, however, is that either Texas club signs Bruce at his initial five-year, $80-$90MM asking price.
Comments
WalkersDayOff
Trout was 23 and signed a 144 million dollar deal. Cant blame him for that. He will still get a massive payday when the time comes
Astros_fan_84
144M is a massive payday. An injury could have ruined his career. It was the smart move.
em650r
Hey if the money is right there why not.
Can’t go out like Bo Jackson did
What
Astros_fan_84
I think Bruce wants to sign in Texas bc of no income tax.
The Astros will only be interested in a DH on a one year deal. He makes no sense for this team.
cxcx
Not ideal, but he could fit in left if they get a good deal, plus play some dh.
madmanTX
Astros can have Bruce.
stroh
With Derek Fisher likely platooning in left field in 2018 with Marwin Gonzales, and Kyle Tucker likely up by 2019, I doubt the Astros will sign someone like Bruce who wants a long term deal. If the Astros sign an outfielder it will be someone like Cargo for a 1-year make good deal.
angels fan
Have the Astros given up on Preston tucker ?
Astros_fan_84
It seems. I liked him, but he’s a minus defender who doesn’t get on base enough. A solid replacement player, but that’s it apparently.
rovert22044
Unfortunately, yes. I would like to see him used as trade bait, but he has little to no value.
angels fan
Dang. thanks for the response. I️ liked him he was solid in 2015 then 2016 he didn’t perform well. I️ kept looking to see if the Astros called him up but nothing then I️ thought something was off when he didn’t get called up for the 40 man rosters.
angels fan
Not sure why I️ gets replaced with that symbol
BruceBochyistheMarlboroMan
It’s a bug iOS that was patched in 11.1.1, update your device and it should fix it.
angels fan
Thank you
mannyl101
Bruce should stay in Cleveland! That’s the best he’s done in years!
mike156
We have all seen terrific younger players derailed by injuries. Look at Grady Sizemore, who was injured at 26. Trout did the smart thing. He’s making $34M per year for his age 26-28 seasons, then becomes a free agent, where, if he continues at this level of production, he should be able to find a team or two interested in his services.
outinleftfield
If he keeps playing at this level, Trout will find a team willing to give him more than $40 million AAV over 8+ years when he reaches FA. His deal will be larger in total $ than Stanton’s 13-year deal and larger than any deal including Harper and Machado’s in AAV. If he stays healthy and if he opts out after 2018, Kershaw could see a FA deal north of $40 million AAV.
tad2b13
You see so much criticism these days about signing guys to extensions. but this is an example of why teams do it. Trout has to be the best bargain in baseball by far. Had he been more seriously injured than he has been though, he would be cited as an example of why extensions are bad. There are no absolutes in baseball. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, and sometimes you’re just rained out.
strostro
Altuve
Astros_fan_84
Altuve still will make $20M in the deal. A steal for the Astros, but at the time, life changing money for a young player.
Look at Villar. He just passed on 20M, and it looks like a terrible move on his part.
davbee
It looked that way for Segura too when he also turned down an extension with the Brewers. His numbers crashed, but he was able to rebuild his value with the Dbacks and get a nice payday with the Mariners. Maybe Villar rebuilds value too and one day will be glad he turned down the $20 Mil.. I respect a player who bets on himself.
aff10
Honest question: who cites early-career extensions as bad moves for teams? From what I can tell, they universally regarded as team-friendly
davbee
Unless the player has a significant injury. or their numbers fall off a cliff That’s the trade off–relative team friendly $$ vs. player security against injury or poor performance.
asuchrisc
While the Astros did well with Altuve, there is another player that has been all but written off named Jon Singleton who was demoted to Double A this year. In the overall grand scheme the Altuve deal far outweighed any other bad deals, but the Astros are still on the hook for a guy that has no chance any more of sniffing the majors.
SundownDevil
Even though it’s not much money… Jon Singleton.
tad2b13
The Giants believed in their young core and extended several players: Posey, Bumgarner, Crawford, Belt, and Pence, Each one seemed like a good move, and some were, like Posey and Bum, but it has limited their flexibility in trying to make the changes necessary to contend in 2018.
philly77
LAA Gets: Cesar Hernandez, Jake Thompson
PHI Gets: Andrew Heaney, Jesus Castillo, Jose Suarez
halos101
no way. We can get him without having to move heaney
AngelsintheTroutfield
I’d do that in a heartbeat and I like Heaney.
JD396
$600m? 14 years? The only problem with such an enormous contract is that there’s just not enough teams to actually bid it up to that level at this point. Even the teams with virtually no practical limit on their spending know that these long term mega deals almost universally suck on the back end. The big teams only sign them because they have the resources to pay out legacy contracts on the DL and on the bench and still afford to have mildly useful players on the roster.
Coast1
I can’t imagine anyone doing that. Most players aren’t productive after age 34-35 and you certainly can’t identify those that will at age 26. Teams regret these contracts almost every time.
JD396
I’ll grant that the teams that sign these deals know full well that the players are likely going to be run down at the end, so, in practice, they’re basically signing a huge 4-5 year deal with a crapload of deferred money. Any production they get out of the player in the later years of the contract is a nice bonus. The problem is, contracts like that really expose the fatal flaw in baseball’s financial system. Most teams flat out can’t absorb that kind of cost, but have to find a way to compete with teams that can. So, they rebuild and hope that all of their guys click at once before they get priced off the roster, and sometimes it works (Royals being the best example).
halos101
if the angels get hernandez and then sign the moose… I’ll be pumped for the season. And as always, trust billy eppler.
AngelsintheTroutfield
Not big on Moose. Especially at the price he will inevitably get.
angels in Anaheim
Trout and the Angels need to get that lifetime extension done in this offseason or it is going cost the Angels even more.