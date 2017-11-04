Baseball Blogs Weigh In: Jays, Bucs, Mets, Phils, Marlins, Brewers

This week in baseball blogs:
- Jays Journal examines the possibility of Toronto acquiring Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis.
- Pirates Breakdown wonders if the Bucs should attempt to land Athletics slugger Ryon Healy.
- Mets Daddy doesn’t want the club to pursue a trade for Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon.
- Sports Talk Philly could see the Phillies making a run at one of Gordon’s infield mates, third baseman Martin Prado.
- Reviewing The Brew names other Brewers extension candidates after they locked up Chase Anderson.
- Off The Bench (links: 1, 2) calls Alex Cobb this year’s most underrated free agent and encourages readers to participate in its Free Agent Predictor contest, which offers cash giveaways to its winners.
- The Runner Sports (links: 1, 2) celebrates the Astros’ first World Series championship. TRS also argues that the Yankees need to pick up a veteran catcher.
- Camden Depot ponders whether Orioles second baseman Jonathan Schoop has the potential to be an even better offensive player than he was in 2017.
- Angelswin.com (links: 1, 2) submits the next two parts of its offseason primer.
- The Point of Pittsburgh evaluates how the potential “juiced” ball could affect Pirates hitters and pitchers next year.
- Call to the Pen makes a pitching wish list for the Phillies.
- District On Deck lists three lessons the Nationals could learn from recent World Series winners.
- The Sports Tank focuses on Charlie Morton, one of the Astros’ playoff heroes.
- BASEBALLDOCS names potential suitors for Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton.
- Jays From the Couch doesn’t expect Toronto to sign free agent shortstop Zack Cozart.
- A’s Farm talks to Athetlics prospects Sheldon Neuse and Sean Murphy from the Arizona Fall League.
- Clubhouse Corner’s Bernie Pleskoff gives his scouting reports from the AFL on Max Freid, Yusniel Diaz, Kyle Tucker and Albert Abreu.
- Notes from the Sally previews the 2018 Rome Braves.
- Pop Culture Abstract looks at 20 years of Cardinal stats and compares them to the NL and MLB averages for those seasons.
- BP Toronto explains how the majors’ home run spike resembles a video game.
- Underthought examines the five-home World Series performances of George Springer and Reggie Jackson.
- MetsMind highlights Amed Rosario’s plate discipline issues.
- Pinstriped Prospects profiles Jay Bell, a potential candidate for the Yankees’ managerial job.
- Outfield Fly Rule is ranking 50 Braves prospects in 50 days.
- Extra Innings UK interviews Mets prospect Blake Taylor, who pitched for Great Britain in the World Baseball Classic.
- Rotisserie Duck revisits some preseason fantasy baseball prognostications.
Comments
davidcoonce74
Gio Gonzalez, Max Scherzer, Patrick Corbin, Zach Davies, Jon Lester, Robbie Ray, John Lackey, Clayton Kershaw and Mike Leake. All of them are pitchers, and all of them drew walks at a higher percentage than Dee Gordon did last year. Considering Gordon’s only offensive tool is his speed, it might behoove him to try to get on base more often.
WalkersDayOff
Thank you! Some people here have actually had the audacity to tell me the Dodgers lost the Dee trade