Headlines

Go To Hoops Rumors
Go To Pro Football Rumors
Go To Hoops Rumors
Go To Pro Football Rumors

Baseball Blogs Weigh In: Jays, Bucs, Mets, Phils, Marlins, Brewers

By | at

This week in baseball blogs:

Please send submissions to ZachBBWI @gmail.com.

newest oldest

Comments

  1. Gio Gonzalez, Max Scherzer, Patrick Corbin, Zach Davies, Jon Lester, Robbie Ray, John Lackey, Clayton Kershaw and Mike Leake. All of them are pitchers, and all of them drew walks at a higher percentage than Dee Gordon did last year. Considering Gordon’s only offensive tool is his speed, it might behoove him to try to get on base more often.

    1
    0

    • Thank you! Some people here have actually had the audacity to tell me the Dodgers lost the Dee trade

      1
      0

Leave a Reply

MLB Trade Rumors is not affiliated with Major League Baseball, MLB or MLB.com

hide arrowsFOX Sports Engage Networkscroll to top