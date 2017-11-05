Rumors: Cards, Stanton, Yelich, Rangers, Yu, Cobb, Tribe

The Cardinals are more likely to trade for an impact bat than sign one, suggests Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Peter Gammons of GammonsDaily.com reported Saturday that the Cardinals are willing to offer “one of their best young pitchers” for Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton, and Goold adds that the Redbirds will have discussions with Miami about both Stanton and center fielder Christian Yelich this offseason.
Meanwhile, a much-needed addition to the Cardinals’ bullpen could come soon. The Cards have reached out to representatives for certain impending free agent relievers this weekend, relays Goold, who expects them to pursue a closer and possibly a setup man. Trading for bullpen help also seems possible, as the Cardinals are facing a 40-man roster logjam in advance of next month’s Rule 5 draft. With the need to finalize his 40-man by the Nov. 20 deadline, president of baseball operations John Mozeliak told Goold that the team may “consider moving two roster players for one. That kind of thing. We have to be open to try.”
- Former Rangers ace and soon-to-be free agent Yu Darvish is not atop their offseason wish list, Jeff Wilson of the Star-Telegram reports. The Rangers will contact Darvish’s agent during free agency, but the likelihood is that he’ll be too pricey to return to the team, per Wilson. With a Darvish reunion looking like a long shot, the Rangers might turn to another established free agent right-hander in Alex Cobb, whom they covet, according to Wilson. The longtime Ray, 30, returned from a 2015 Tommy John procedure in earnest this year, tossing 179 1/3 innings of 3.66 ERA/4.16 FIP ball.
- The Indians aren’t optimistic that they’ll be able to re-sign impending free agent reliever Bryan Shaw, Paul Hoynes of cleveland.com reports. Shaw has been an effective workhorse out of the Indians’ bullpen since 2013, having pitched to a 3.11 ERA across 358 2/3 innings during that five-year span, and appears poised to parlay his success in Cleveland into a contract out of the club’s price range. MLBTR projects a three-year, $21MM deal for Shaw, which the Indians believe will prove close to accurate, Terry Pluto of cleveland.com writes. With the soon-to-be 30-year-old Shaw apparently on his way out, the Tribe could feel more urgency to re-sign fellow impending free agent reliever Joe Smith, Hoynes notes. Smith, who will play his age-34 season in 2018, is fresh off a terrific campaign divided between Toronto and Cleveland.
Hiro
I would love to see a Stanton-Yelich blockbuster.
stretch123
As a Marlin fan, hoping we don’t give up both guys. From the cardinals end, it would probably take a package of Carson Kelly, Jack Flaherty, Harrison Bader, and two out of Dakota Hudson, Sandy Alcantara and Junior Fernandez… Miami would have to throw in money for Stanton for that type of haul though.
kbarr888
More I think, if both players move.
I bet the Marlins want Perez & Mercado included in any deal for Yelich, plus pitching.
justin-turner overdrive
Marlins literally just said Yelich isn’t getting moved, so I have no idea why Gammons said otherwise.
Yankeepride88
Because he has better information than the Marlins would provide to the media?
dmarcus4290
Kelly is the catcher of the future, yadi has 1 more season left as the FT guy then I see him as the Bullpen Coach or something in that capacity. The guy is going to be a Manager someday.
kbarr888
If they were to trade for Stanton/Yelich………what would they do with Pham, Dex, Piscotty, Grichuk, Bader, Martinez?
Marlins won’t take Dex or Piscotty (contract $$)
Pham deserves to play everyday
Dex has a no-trade clause
Martinez turns 30 next summer
Yelich will require a Haul for Miami to move him
Weaver, Flaherty, Grichuk, Bader, O’Neill, Perez, and Mercado might be the ask for Stanton/Yelich…..LOL
Brixton
Why are you trading away Pham?
Plus I don’t think Piscotty’s deal is so bad that they wouldn’t take it on
kbarr888
Sorry, that wasn’t clear, I guess….
Definitely NOT trading Pham. ….He’s the everyday CF, and #2 hitter… in ’18 if I’m the Manager
Marlins want players under TC (Minimum salary guys) right now……Piscotty is not one of those, plus he hasn’t performed very well lately. Tough Sell, I think
dmarcus4290
Pham is 30 and eye issues the guy has peaked. I bet a deal of Pham, Reyes, Diaz and throw in Randell G gets the deal done for Stanton and and their closer. OF log jam taken care of with another
kbarr888
Who is this closer that you’re talking about? Ziegler?
He’s not the guy you want as a closer.
Barraclough? He’s been very good as a set-up guy, but has a ton of innings over the last 2 years.
beauvandertulip
??? I think there’s a reason you aren’t a GM. There’s a zero percent chance they trade their best player last year to get Stanton. Also doubtful Reyes moves anywhere. Randal probably gone but the package needs to have way more young talent and pitching involved. Could see Diaz going as well.
kbarr888
Agree!!!
Pham has exactly the attitude and ability that the cards need “On The Field” in ’18. And Reyes is the “Arm Of The Future” for them. Cornerstone type player (Hopefully). He looked pretty darn good in his cup of coffee.
The other suggestions have had Grich, Flaherty, Gomber, Fernandez, O’Neill, Bader, Sierra all mentioned as possible pieces to head to Miami (not all of them…….prob 3-4 of them). Diaz could be one of the guys.
dmarcus4290
how long do you think Pham has with his eye issues and being in the 30 yr club? Reyes also has health concerns.
Karmaloop
Piscotty is making $1M this upcoming season. That’s a bargain if you believe he goes back to his 2016 self.
dmarcus4290
Barraclough but not in a closer role because I believe the Cards will land Holland.
Karmaloop
Piscotty is dirty cheap at just $1M this year, if that’s too much money for the Marlins they deserve to be contracted.
Jokes aside, the Cardinals will probably ask Miami about Yelich in their Stanton discussion, but I seriously doubt they’re moving both together, let alone Yelich alone.
justin-turner overdrive
Hmm, so earlier this week the Marlins specifically said Yelich is off the table, but now Gammons is saying the opposite? Who to believe? Who is lying?
MrMet62
“IThe Cards have reached out to representatives for certain impending free agent relievers this weekend, “
Isn’t MLB presently during the period when clubs with impending free agents where the clubs have their exclusive rights to negotiate? If so, how is this legal?
Astros_fan_84
They can talk I believe, just no deals.
bryzzo
Mlb rules state you can contact a free agent and express interest but you aren’t able to work out a deal during this window period. It seems pretty strange but I guess it gives players a feel for if they want to test free agency or resign woth their club.
DarthDbacks
Also allows those offered a qualifying offer to see how much market interest there is in them and decide if it’s better to accept it or hit free agency.
angelsfan4life412
remember when the cards came so close at signing david price, what if he accepted that deal?
WalkersDayOff
“One of their best young pitchers”. That basically means Weaver or Flaherty.
Ryan Barnes
Or Reyes
Mike
They give up Reyes and I’ll be ticked. I’d much rather give up Hudson, Flaherty or Weaver or a combo of the 2, than Reyes.
CompanyAssassin
Highly doubt it’ll be Reyes. It’d most likely be Flaherty + a slightly lower one like Fernandez.
dmarcus4290
Reyes has alot of upside and arm issues that is who I would deal.
EndinStealth
Reyes will not be an option.
Karmaloop
Not necessarily. The Cardinals still have a few pitchers behind Weaver/Flaherty that they like a LOT. I believe Jordan Hicks came up in one of their trade discussions, and the Cardinals were unwilling to move him. They have Dakota Hudson who should be MLB-ready sometime later this next year, and Sandy Alcantara just went to the AFL. Those three could easily be the guys that Gammons was referring to.
That being said, I don’t see the Cardinals giving up an MLB-ready SP like Jack Flaherty without the Marlins eating a good chunk of salary. You don’t shed an albatross of a contract like Staton’s AND get a strong package haul back. It’s usually one or the other. Luke Weaver is effectively off-limits because of how well he pitched down the stretch AND the need in the rotation with him. And Reyes probably isn’t available since they’d be getting pennies on the dollar for him.
ToJoComp
Calm down, I’d love to see both of them too. That report just means talk to Miami about both players…not acquiring both of them. There’s no way they would dump all of those prospects for those two players. They will acquire one outfielder this offseason and prospects will be used to address all the other problems unless free agents are found at a good price.
BlueSkyLA
Pretty sure Darvish won’t be coming back to LA.
NuckBobFutting
Phillies
CursedRangers
The Astros should build a statue of Darvish outside of Minute Maid. That guy handed Houston the World Series. Take nothing away from the Astros, but Darvish screwed the Dodgers.
HalfAstros7
I’m coming around on the Darvish to the Phillies idea
slider32
You have to give up top talent if your getting Stanton, and the Cards have what the Marlins want in the deal, pitching. I think this deal gets done early in the winter. I would think Jeter would ask for 2 of Weaver, Flarhety, Alcantara, and Mercado will be in the deal and the Marlins pay down the salary of Stanton.
fmj
I’m pretty sure Jeter isn’t the general manager. he’s the CEO.
EndinStealth
Marlins will not eat much if any of his salary. It would defeat the purpose.
CursedRangers
The Marlins could put Stanton on waivers right now and I’d be shocked if anyone picked him up. They are going to have to eat at least 10% or 20% of that contract if they want to get decent prospects in return. If they don’t want to fork over that much in salary the return will be minimal. Just depends on what their ultimate objective is.
Karmaloop
You’re not getting that much for Stanton, short of the Marlins eating a TON of salary. All of MLB knows the Marlins have to slash payroll significantly, and the quickest way to do that is to dump Stanton’s contract. Recent reports have had the Marlins wanting to put their salaries around $90M, which is nearly $41M based on guaranteed salaries and arbitration projections. That’s a ton of money, and given they’ve already said they’re not trading Yelich.
Outside of Stanton, the only players making notable money are Martin Prado, Edinson Volquez, Wei-Yin Chen, Dee Gordon, Brad Ziegler, and Junichi Tazawa. Given the season that Prado just had, you’d be lucky if anyone had any real interest in him and at best you’re probably eating part of the $28.5M left on his contract. Volquez just had TJS, so he’s a sunk cost. Given how bad Chen has been bad since he signed with Miami, there’s little chance he opts out and gives up that 3 years, $60M left on his contract. Dee Gordon has some value. Brad Ziegler at $9M probably doesn’t have much value, and probably in a best case scenario is a pure salary dump. Tazawa at $7M next year probably needs to have salary attached to him to be moved.
TL;DR the Marlins need to shed salary desperately, and the best (and easiest) way to do so is to deal Stanton. They’re not getting a strong package for him.
sufferfortribe
I’d rather see the Tribe sign Smith. Shaw made me hoarse from yelling at him when he gave up go-ahead runs.
Polish Hammer
Yes, but Shaw was a work horse who you could get up in the pen every single night. Somehow $7 million per year is out of the tribes price range but they paid that much for Logan last year and he was a waste and a one out specialist at best.
cxcx
Shaw has been used up so much, good chance his best days are behind him and whoever signs him pays for past rather than future performance.
Backatit
How about a deal with the Braves for Freddie Freeman, Nick Markakis, Matt Kemp and Jim Johnson for Nomar Mazara, Joey Gallo, Ronald Guzman, Keone Kela and Brett Nicholas. Leaves nothing left to work on except Starters for the Rangers and improves third base and get younger in the outfield for the Braves. Rangers can pick Flowers or Suzuki for catcher if they want.
casualatlfan
This proposal makes zero sense for either side. The Rangers wouldn’t want to take on Markakis, Kemp, AND Johnson all like that, even if they got Freeman in return, and they definitely wouldn’t give up all that to get that package, while the Braves would never even consider trading Freeman to offload both Markakis and Kemp. Be real, your trade proposals have always been ridiculous.
therealryan
I’m not saying the Cards will go after both Miami OFs, but it could be done. The type of package it would take to get Yelich alone would be something along the lines of Weaver, Flaherty and Hudson. Obviously Miami wants to get out from Stanton’s contract, but I still think it will take some good prospects even if a team pays all of the contract. I could see a package of Piscotty, Weaver, Flaherty, Hudson and Bader for Yelich and Stanton. The Cards could slide Yelich and Stanton into the corners with Dex in CF and Pham their 4th. The Fish get some MLB ready, cheap SPs and OFs to speed up any rebuild while also lowering the payroll that they desperately need to do.
Birdwatcher
Does your head hurt. There is no way Mo is giving up 2-3 of Weaver/Flaherty/Hudson for anything the Marlins have. Unless Jeter eats all of that contract which isn’t happening. They need to eat $50 mil and Mo gives them Hudson & Gomber. Or Flaherty by himself. That’s it.
Oh and Pham a 4th OF? Huh?? .300/.400./.500 don’t grow on trees and damn sure aren’t 4th OF. FYI
Brixton
An offer of Flaherty for Stanton and 50M gets topped by literally anyone else.
As for Pham, yeah, hes no 4th outfielder, but hes due for some hard regression. His BABIP was 4th (or 5th?) in the league, so thats due to come down.
Yankeepride88
Jose Altuve had a higher BABIP but Pham had a higher LD%, Hard hit%, and average exit velocity. Is Altuve going to regress significantly as well?
Karmaloop
I think you’re going to be disappointed if you’re expecting a strong haul for Stanton. With 10 years, $295M left even if you took off $50M that the Marlins would be assuming, his AAV is still $24.5M which would be 4th highest in all of baseball, which is where he currently is slotted. There’s not very many teams that have the kind of payroll flexibility to acquire that kind of salary.
Taking that kind of salary on would push teams like San Francisco, Boston, and Los Angeles (NL) into the luxury tax, which is part of the equation.
Hallzilla
Why would the Cardinals slide Yelich to a corner OF spot when he’s the superior CF? If anyone slides over it’s fowler. But not to worry, there’s very little chance that the Cards get both. I’ll be shocked if they get Stanton alone, what with that huge contract. The biggest FA signing they’ve ever had was Matt Holiday, 7 yrs. $120 million. That pales in comparison to what Stanton will make.
HereComeThePhillies2018
As much as I’d love to see the Phillies pet Stanton and/or Yellich away from Miami, there’s just no way they can compete with the pitching the Cards have to offer, especially because the Phillies are looking to add pitching themselves. I imagine Stanton will be a Cardinal by Thanksgiving.
dmarcus4290
I believe it is the first deal of the off season. I’m a huge cards fan but a realist. Pham is hot trade him, Reyes coming off arm issues makes dance too then throw in piscotty or Randell.
terry
I have a hunch the return on a Stanton deal is going to disappoint Marlin fans unless the Marlins pay down a bunch of his contract which is the opposite of what the club wants to do. They want to get down to 90M. Paying even part of his contract will make that difficult . This is not a talent trade but basically a salary dump with few clubs able or willing to take on that salary.
GoRav114
Yup, don’t know why Marlins fans believe they will get such a high return and eat zero salary. The Marlins have clearly said its about the money and I just don’t believe any team will offer up a top prospect and eat it. The reason they will find a team to take such a contract is because said team likes getting a superstar without trading away farm. It’s basically pawning off a bad contract.
Cory Jones
Cards should try for a Gordon/Stanton Package…Gordon led MLB with 60 stolen bases, not to mention was a gold glove winner, definite upgrade over Wong there….Could bat second after Carp (Carp has a good leadoff homerun threat, although last year was a bad year for him), and help set things up for Stanton later down the lineup…If Both could be had and Marlins need pitching, what about either 2 young Sp’s (Hudson, Weaver, Alacantra, or Flaherty, or even a starter such as Wacha), plus take an outfielder such as Grichuk/ Bader/O’neil in our farm system….So 2 pitchers, and an outfielder for the contracts of Stanton/Gordon…His contract is massive, but the Marlins need pitching more than anything really…
STLShadows
I don’t see it, the Cards won’t move Wong he’s almost untouchable to them.
Karmaloop
Flip Wong. You’d almost assuredly flip Kolten Wong in a separate deal.
angelsfan4life412
I think the angels go after Dee Gordon, something they need at the top of the line up , a table setter and a solid second basemen, they haven’t had one since kendrick was traded.
dmarcus4290
maybe a 3 team deal Cards, Marlins and Angels
connorreed
Considering Gordon’s team-friendly contract, if the Angels don’t want to trade Jo Adell (which I’m sure they don’t), they’d have a hard time finding a deal without completely draining their system (which is already drained enough).
STLShadows
Honestly the Cards have the money I think they should take 90% of the contract and spend less prospects and the Marlins take 10%. I don’t like the whole Stanton and Yelich suggestion people are saying and outfield of Pham, Fowler, and Stanton would be great, don’t need to add Yelich and make things complicated. There are so many different players the Cards could give up for Stanton but I think a package of Hudson, Fernandez, and Grichuk might get it done. Marlins get a young RF to replace Stanton and the 2 young starters. And I know it’s no Flaherty or Weaver but the Marlins aren’t gonna get much from that contract.
justin-turner overdrive
Something to note: the Cardinals offered Flaherty and Piscotty for Sonny Gray, so, we can gather both those guys are on the table this winter. Doesn’t mean they’ll be traded (although Piscotty is most likely going the Giants or A’s to be closer to his ailing mother), but still worth knowing when trying to think about potential trades.
dmarcus4290
I have not heard that one would think it would take alot more than that for gray
Improbable88
The article said they are going to ask about Stanton amd Yelich. Not Stanton “and” Yelich.