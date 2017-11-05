MLBTR Originals

Recapping MLBTR’s original content from the past week:
- Tim Dierkes released his annual Top 50 Free Agents rankings based on potential earning power for each player. With help from MLBTR writers Steve Adams, Jeff Todd and Jason Martinez, Tim also predicted signing destinations for all of those players – two of whom (No. 5 Masahiro Tanaka and No. 26 Michael Brantley) quickly came off the board and will remain with their current teams. For more on this winter’s rankings, check out the chat transcript between Tim and MLBTR readers.
- The MLBTR Offseason Outlook series continued with in-depth looks at what moves the Indians, Blue Jays, Cardinals, Rangers and World Series-winning Astros could make in the coming months.
Leave a Reply
Please login to leave a reply.
Log in Register