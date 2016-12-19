Minor MLB Transactions: 12/19/16

Here are the day’s minor moves:
- The Tigers have a minor-league deal with infielder Brendan Ryan, per Jon Heyman of Fan Rag (via Twitter). The 34-year-old can earn $625K in the big leagues. Once a slick-fielding, semi-regular shortstop with the Cardinals and Mariners, Ryan has received just 241 MLB plate appearances over the past three seasons, slashing just .188/.231/.251 in that span. He spent the bulk of 2016 at the Triple-A level in the Nationals and Angels organizations.
- Outfielder Shane Peterson is headed to the Rays on a minors pact, per Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports (Twitter link). Peterson, 28, hit .259/.324/.353 in a 226 plate appearance stint with the Brewers in 2015, his first real crack at the big leagues, after showing well at Triple-A that year. An arm injury limited the left-handed hitter to just 15 games in 2016, but he did continue to hit well when he was on the field. All told, the former second-round pick owns a productive .298/.385/.468 slash across 1,775 plate appearances at the highest level of the minors.
Comments
TheMichigan
I don’t care about the signing of Ryan, I just love this header. It’s amazing.
reignaado
Not good offensively, but man the dude has slick defensive skills.
reignaado
For foreign transactions/moves.
Tokyo Yakult Swallows signed former Phillies pitcher David Buchanan on a one-year deal yesterday worth an estimated 88 million Yen (via: link to sanspo.com).
Yokohama DeNA Baystars signed former Rangers pitcher Phil Klein on a one-year deal worth an estimated 150 million Yen, 2 days ago (via: link to sanspo.com).
Seibu Lions signed Dodgers minor league pitcher Alexis Candelario on a one-year deal worth an estimated 66 million Yen, 2 days ago (via: link to sponichi.co.jp).
Hiroshima Toyo Carp signed former Angels pitcher Ryan Brasier on a one-year deal worth an estimated 56 million Yen, 2 days ago (via: link to nikkansports.com).
Yomiuri Giants to sign former Reds pitcher Ross Ohlendorf, negotiations are currently ongoing as both sides are discussing a one-year deal (via: link to headlines.yahoo.co.jp).
Jeff Todd
Thank you. I will look into these.
I know we already covered Klein and Brasier, though Klein’s destination wasn’t clear so that may need updating. And we’ll probably wait to see if Ohlendorf is officially signed. Don’t think Candelario would quite make it onto the radar for us.
reignaado
No problem, just glad to provide added information about players heading overseas.
Jeff Todd
Always appreciate your notes!
L.Wrong Hubbard
Ross the Boss in japan !
alproof
Al Avila signing zeroes for Tigers. Next: his son.
vvadnala
apparently he and his ~ $2.5 million salary might be too expensive for the Tigers
CardinalsNation1
Lmmfao
CardinalsNation1
How does this dude stay with a job? He can’t hit to save his life.