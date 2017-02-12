Marlins Notes: Francoeur, Johnson, Lineup, Padres

The latest from the Marlins, as per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald…
- The Marlins only have interest in bringing back Jeff Francoeur or Chris Johnson if there’s an injury on the current roster. The two veterans haven’t generated much buzz this offseason, as Johnson has only been linked to the Marlins while Francoeur has at least received some interest from both Miami and Atlanta. It seems like the Marlins will go into Spring Training and possibly the season itself with just a four-man bench, something president of baseball operations Michael Hill calls “a calculated risk on our part. We’re comfortable with where we sit right now.” That said, Hill told Jackson and other reporters that the door wasn’t totally closed on another addition: “There are still players out there and that’s not to say we still may not do something before Opening Day.”
- Though signing another hitter “was definitely discussed,” Hill believes his club already has the personnel to deliver a big improvement at the plate. Hill cited the hiring of new hitting coach Mike Pagliarulo as one reason for this belief, not to mention full seasons from Giancarlo Stanton, Justin Bour and Dee Gordon. “This organization has supreme confidence in our core position players. You go position by position, and you have talent and players that are championship caliber players. Ultimately, that’s why we chose to focus on our pitching,” Hill said.
- Last week, FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal wrote about the impact that the controversial and partially-reversed Marlins/Padres trade had on both clubs and on the NL East as a whole, as Miami would’ve instead acquired Jeremy Hellickson from the Phillies. Rosenthal reported that while MLB offered the Marlins the chance to reverse the entire trade, Miami chose to just take a partial rescind (re-acquiring Luis Castillo and sending Colin Rea back to San Diego) since the Fish believed the league “preferred” that the two sides work out a solution between themselves. Jackson adds a different twist, reporting that the league “told” the Marlins to make a new arrangement with the Padres rather than cancel the original trade entirely, which was the solution Miami wanted.
chris johnson doesn’t care. he’s getting paid $9 mil already this season
What a horrible contract.
Okay for him.
I don’t care what anybody says. Thank you Chris Johnson for your amazing 2013 season. You played a huge part in the Braves first division title since 2005.
Great reading comprehension there guy. Nowhere in there are the marlins whining. It was an article by rosenthal detailing the circumstances of the trade, then jackson goes into more detail. Also jackson mentions that the marlins wont talk about it, but jacksons impression is that mlb screwed the marlins, in not so many words.
There’s whining but it’s the writers who continue to push an agenda. If the offer was given to rescind the whole deal and the team didn’t take it, shame on the Marlins for not doing what they claimed they wanted to do. Even if MLB encouraged their preferred resolution. Apparently they don’t think highly of Castillo as they moved him for Straily. Time for everyone to let it go.
More typical troll comments from lowtalker1, how surprising.
So do you people even read articles before commenting on them. It clearly says that marlins will not discuss it, for them to be whining they would actually have to saying they got screwed. The original report was from Rosenthal, a NATIONAL reporter, and the follow-up was from Jackson who is a beat reporter. Notice the word reporter, they have no connection to the marlins front office. I guess in your case some words are too hard to understand.
I don’t think Stanton is gonna play a full season. As injury prone as he is, he’s bound to hit the shelf at some point
slimjones92
I also thought that was pretty ambitious to assume Stanton will be healthy for the duration of the season. That being said, while I’m not a Marlins fan I would really like to see what kind of damage he could do over a full season.
Who was really behind the Marlins-Padres trade-back? What happened to Jimmy Hoffa? What’s really going on at Area 51?
Ask Richard Kuklinski.
This isn’t the first time I’ve heard about a team going with a 4 man bench this year. A 26 man active roster needs to be implemented in today’s game. There’s more emphasis on the bullpen nowadays that it hurts the positional depth and from a fan’s standpoint, it sucks.
Ownership doesn’t want it.
Cuts into their profits.
23 or more owners agree.
I agree with expanded rosters. For all the anti-DH people who go on and on about the majesty of double-switches and strategy, when NL teams are carrying 4-man benches you can pretty much throw all that out the window. A 4-man NL bench looks like this:
1.Backup catcher who never gets used except in an emergency
2. Backup infielder, utility guy who maybe comes in to play for the bad defensive third baseman
3. Backup/platoon outfielder who comes in to bat against the tough lefty
4. Pinch-hitter/first baseman who bats against the tough righty reliever
Doesn’t really allow for much strategy. Or double switching, the lifeblood of the “no DH in the NL” crowd.
The Cubs’ bench roster begs to differ….
Cubs roster was made up of only six relievers and a bunch of guys who could play multiple positions, along with three catchers. They’re the outlier.
“while Francoeur has at least received some interest from both Miami and Atlanta”
Okay, why in the world do teams keep giving this guy a contract!?
Seriously. since 2008 Frenchie has been worth a whopping (-)1.6 WAR …a number *cough*good*cough* enough to rank him 521st of the 531 hitters with at least 1K PA over that time (and for some unknown freakin reason, teams gave him an astonishing 4005 PA, or an average of 400 a season for the sub-replacement level chump!)
Then, why am I not surprised to see the Braves connected to him? I mean, doesn’t it seem like Atl is trying to put a circa 2006-2010 MemberBerry club together? For a team supposedly trying to get younger their roster sure does spark a ton of decade old memories…
Because veteran presents. He gives them out every holiday.
But seriously, he hasn’t been good in years. And even then, he was never that good.
Instead of adding a power bat, they want to sign players that are almost retiring.