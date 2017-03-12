AL East Notes: Quintana, Norris, Longoria, Lawrie

Here’s the latest from around the AL East…
- The White Sox have been scouting Yankees prospects in regards to a potential Jose Quintana trade, according to Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe. The two clubs have been linked in Quintana trade rumors though there isn’t any movement as per the latest reports, since New York doesn’t want to part with its top minor leaguers. The Yankees have been seen as a logical target for Quintana due to the lack of certainty in their rotation beyond Masahiro Tanaka, Michael Pineda, and C.C. Sabathia, and even that top trio can’t be considered locks due to each pitcher’s injury history. It makes sense that the Sox would keep doing its due scouting diligence on the Yankees and other potential Quintana suitors should a team make a renewed push for a deal before Spring Training is out.
- The Rays would likely be interested in Derek Norris if the catcher is indeed released by the Nationals, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times tweets. The Nats waived Norris yesterday, and obviously the Rays would like to avoid paying the $4.2MM they would owe Norris by simply claiming him. Newly-signed Rays catcher Wilson Ramos will begin the year on the disabled list and will require quite a bit of DH time as he eases back from knee surgery, so Tampa could offer Norris a significant amount of playing time, if not quite a full-time gig behind the plate. Curt Casali, Jesus Sucre, Michael McKenry and Luke Maile are the Rays’ current internal catching options.
- In another piece from Topkin, he looks at the ever-present trade speculation that seems to swirl around Evan Longoria, no matter how much the third baseman insists that he wants to remain with the Rays for the rest of his career. With the Rays front office constantly looking to keep payroll stable and reload with young talent, trading Longoria (who is owed $100MM through 2022) would seem like a logical step if the club ever embarks on a full-fledged rebuild. Topkin notes that Longoria is on track to receive 10-and-5 rights in April 2018, which would give him the right to reject any proposed trade. The Rays could therefore look to deal him before then, Topkin opines, or perhaps they could wait until they finalize a new stadium deal.
- A reunion between Brett Lawrie and the Blue Jays “would be a shock,” MLB.com’s Gregor Chisholm opines as part of a reader mailbag. In Chisholm’s view, the only path to Lawrie’s return to Toronto would be if second baseman Devon Travis “suffers a major setback” in his recovery from knee surgery. That scenario isn’t entirely out of the question given that Travis’ availability for Opening Day seems to be in doubt, though Lawrie himself is dealing with some injury concerns and wants to get healthy before pursuing a new contract. The Jays, Rays and Royals all had some interest in Lawrie after his release from the White Sox, with the Mets also linked but reportedly not overly intrigued.
JDGoat
Stay away from lawrie. Goins, Barney, or Elmore can all hold down second for the start and are already under contract and would provide better D.
metsmosloyal23
Viva La Mexico!
metsmosloyal23
Mexico need your best!
slider32
I think the Sox want to move Quintana as soon as possible while his market is hign, he will never have more value than right now. The Yanks and Cashman seem to have what the Sox want in prospects. i think Cashman will come up with a package that Hahn likes. A package of either Judge or Frazier, Mateo, and either Severino or Green, plus one more lower prospect. like Tate. The funny thing is that every day they keep saying their is no trade possiblility and the next day their is a trade. Where their’s smoke their’s fire.
Priggs89
If it’s Frazier, I’d probably pull the trigger on that if I was Hahn. I’d also probably try to switch Mateo for Rutherford, but I doubt the Yanks would go for it.
Either way, hell no to Judge being the headliner.
Priggs89
Actually, that probably depends on what the Astros are legitimately offering… Personally, I prefer Tucker as a prospect over the NY guys. So if they could get him plus a couple other pieces (even if they aren’t Musgrove/Martes), I’d probably lean that way still.
jakem59
I think it’s Frazier or Torres, Judge doesn’t carry enough weight to front that package.
sufferfortribe
Wouldn’t it be something if Chicago and NY worked out a trade for Quintana, and one of the return pieces was Clint Frazier……..just days after he cut off all his hair?
ctguy
Good trade if the Yanks part of the deal has Frazier but not Judge. Also good with seeing Mateo included as there isn’t much opportunity for him in the Bronx. Mateo is a good player but Torres has more potential for the Yankees.
JDGoat
You’d rather have judge instead of Frazier as a Yankee fan?
goblins
They say Judge can be Stanton 2.0.
Priggs89
I’m sure Yankee fans do say that.
southi
I know that Longoria is a very good thirdbaseman, but I for one don’t want my Braves to even think about dealing for him. I think he’d probably be pricey to acquire (in terms of talent) and that contract while decent now, might not be too much of a value as he ages and declines.
Perhaps I’m just wrong, but Longoria has never struck me as that consistent a performer to begin with and his OPS in two of the last three years was not outstanding either (but of course in 2016 he performed quite well).
I will also add that (and not first time I’ve stated it) I feel the Rays need to tear it down as I don’t see them as a serious contender for the next couple of seasons at least.
metseventually
Chicago would ask for Frazier, Sheffield and Torres. Not happening.
Brixton
That might actually be a little bit light… considering Torres’ value took a hit last year
goblins
Light? Torres will be the #1 prospect once Benintendi loses his prospect status.
yanks02026
What are you smoking. You think that deal is light? That would be a better offer then what the white Sox got for Chris sale. Torres is ranked #3 and like the other poster said will be number 1 very soon.
Matt Galvin
Cubs could also use him and have the Prospects to give to White Sox.
No way Longoria gets Traded.
Brixton
The Cubs would have to give up Eloy, Happ and Cease, which I doubt they want to do.