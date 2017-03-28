Orioles Acquire Alec Asher By Jeff Todd | March 28, 2017 at 2:22pm CDT The Orioles have acquired righty Alec Asher from the Phillies, per a team announcement. Baltimore will send a player to be named in the transaction, which gives Philadelphia an open 40-man spot.
Comments
unsaturatedmatz
Jesumel Valentin taking this spot
unsaturatedmatz
Recant. This means Brock Stassi is taking Asher’s spot on the Phillies 40-Man Roster.
crazy Jawa
Man! talk about a guy who either really sucks or is really good. One year an era of 9 then the next an era of 2. I wonder who we are getting.
Brixton
Hes a solid back of the rotation guy. If you take out those 10 or so MLB starts in 2015, he hasn’t done anything but pitch well for the Phillies through out AA, AAA and MLB.
Phillies012TG
I was finally starting to like him. Best of luck!
SamFuldsFive
Will he be allowed to bring his own PEDs or will the Orioles supply those for him?
tim815
Nice pull, PTBNL pending. Seems a guy to use on the Triple-A MLB shuttle.