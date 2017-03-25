Rangers Close To Extension With Rougned Odor

Headlines

The Rangers are “increasingly optimistic” of finalizing a contract extension with second baseman Rougned Odor before Spring Training is over, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.  The deal “may only be lacking formalities” at this point.  Grant reports the deal is six years in length, while FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman reports that Odor will earn $49.5MM and the contract also contains a club option year.

  1. I guess this means Profar’s future with Rangers isn’t gonna be a long one.

  2. I do like Odor, but it’s hard not to worry about that really awful K:BB ratio he has.

  3. Good ball player, but his OBP% needs work.

    • Incredible how lucky the Rangers are to have a 22 year old with MLB success, but posters in here chose to ignore all that and focus on the faults of said 22 YEAR OLD.

      Odor should be in AA right now, not poppin 30+ bombs in the bigs, who cares about his perceived flaws? If he repeats his 2016 he’s a great regular – but seeing how young he is, he probably eventually will figure out things – calm down with this “dont like his OBP” crybaby crap!

