Reactions To Starling Marte’s Suspension

The baseball world was collectively stunned yesterday by the announcement of an 80-game suspension for Pirates center fielder Starling Marte, who tested positive for Nandrolone — an anabolic steroid (which, as Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette details, has a long history of use in professional sports). Unsurprisingly, there have been a number of reaction pieces written, to say nothing of significant on-field ramifications for the Bucs, who will be without arguably their best player for half of the 2017 season. Some notable aftereffects and reactions…
- The Pirates have shifted Andrew McCutchen back to center field will utilize a combination of Adam Frazier, Josh Harrison, John Jaso and Jose Osuna (who was called up from Triple-A following Marte’s suspension) in right field, as MLB.com’s Adam Berry writes in an excellent breakdown on the fallout from Marte’s 80-game ban. The Bucs have no plans to shift Josh Bell back to the outfield at this time, per Berry.
- While the immediate reaction from many was that Marte’s suspension could open a window for touted outfield prospect Austin Meadows, GM Neal Huntington ruled out that possibility (also via Berry’s piece). “We’re encouraged by where Meadows will be at some point over the course of the summer,” Huntington told reporters. “He’s not ready right now, but we’re thrilled by where he can go.” It’s hard to refute Huntington’s assessment; even though Meadows clearly comes with a lofty ceiling, he’s followed up last year’s .214/.297/.460 showing in 175 Triple-A plate appearances with a mere .146/.217/.244 line through 46 PAs in Indianapolis this season. The Pirates typically wait until their top prospects have avoided Super Two status before promoting them to the Majors anyhow, but statistically speaking, Meadows has yet to demonstrate that he’s ready for more advanced competition.
- Marte first tested positive early in Spring Training, reports USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, but he was allowed to play through this point in the season as his appeal process played out. Nightengale adds that while the Pirates could theoretically make a run at Angel Pagan now with a hole in the outfield, they’ll likely pass. Huntington suggested that trades aren’t option at this time, Nightengale adds. In Berry’s column above, Huntington indeed suggested that trades for impact players at this point of the season are “not real,” and he cast some doubt on bringing in a free agent: “We’ll always look for ways to improve the club. It would have to be someone who is a significant upgrade over our internal options.”
- Marte’s teammates, certainly, are disappointed by the news, but they also offered messages of support following the news, writes Stephen J. Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. McCutchen, Josh Harrison, Gregory Polanco and Gerrit Cole were among the members of the Pirates roster quoted in Nesbitt’s column. “He’s not exiled,” Harrison told reporters. “He made a mistake.” Polanco and Marte both referred to Marte as their “brother” when speaking to the media. “When you make a mistake, you gotta pay for it,” McCutchen said to reporters before also voicing his support. “…I’m just trying to be a good friend before I am a teammate.”
- Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo was among the players to call for more testing throughout the league. Rizzo was doing an interview with Yahoo’s Big League Stew at the time the news of the suspension hit, and told them (Twitter link): “It kinda makes you angry as a player, because you know there are still flaws in the system, you know there are still guys getting away with it. For me, I’ve been drug tested zero times this year. Not once since the beginning-of-Spring-Training standard drug test. Guys are going to get away with it as long as they can and obviously everybody’s going to say they didn’t know they were doing it.” Many current and former players took to social media to call for more stringent testing policies and, in some cases, harsher punishment for first-time offenders.
- ESPN’s Buster Olney opines that Marte’s suspension taints his legacy in Pittsburgh to the point that he can never provide a suitable return on their long-term investment in him. Marte’s suspension comes early in a pivotal season for the Pirates that may very well be McCutchen’s last year in black and yellow, Olney notes, and Pittsburgh had very little margin for error as it sought to keep up with the Cubs and Cardinals. While it’s hard to disagree with the notion that Marte’s suspension is a poorly timed blow that that Pirates could ill afford, the suggestion that he’s “torpedoed” his value beyond repair seems excessive. Marte is earning a combined $17.5MM in 2018-19 and has a pair of reasonably priced club options for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
- Yahoo’s Jeff Passan lists a number of myths and truths about performance enhancing drugs in a reaction column, ultimately calling for transparency and regulated use of certain substances (though not necessarily Nandrolone). Passan points out that some steroids are already commonly used (e.g. cortisone injections for pain) as a reference point when citing that the term “performance enhancing drugs” is rather arbitrary in its nature. “There is a place for chemistry in baseball and all other sports, and it is in a tightly regulated, ever-evolving partnership with doctors, chemists, politicians, ethicists, management and players to develop fair rules for sport while acknowledging sport itself can benefit from the use of drugs,” writes Passan. “The rules in place now don’t work. They never have. They never will.” Passan also suggests that PEDs will never be eradicated from baseball and disagrees with any suggestion that Marte’s value has somehow been erased by the suspension, among other points.
- Marte might be the best player (at the time of his punishment) to ever receive a suspension for performance enhancing drug use, writes The Ringer’s Ben Lindbergh. Lindbergh profiles the numerous reasons that Marte has flown under the radar as one of Major League Baseball’s most underrated and unheralded stars in recent years, though certainly now that view will be tainted in the eyes of many. As Lindberg adds, there’s a cascading effect of Marte’s suspension, in that the downturn in the Pirates’ expected performance will now make a trade of McCutchen and, eventually, a promotion of Meadows all the more likely.
Comments
socalbum
Flaw in the system that allows a player who has failed a substance abuse test to play in regular season games during appeal process.
mike156
I don’t see that as a flaw. Appeals have a substantive due process value. Material punishment after confirmation of failed test is appropriate.
socalbum
Appeal that allows a cheater to play and influence outcome of games is a flaw in the system. An appeal process that goes on for approximately 6 weeks is ridiculous. Why not suspend without pay and if the appeal is upheld then player is made whole.
Metsfan93
Appeals need to happen. Raul Mondesi, just last year, won an appeal and got his suspension reduced by almost 40%.
socalbum
no where did I write that appeals should be eliminated
hiflew
No you wrote that players should be suspended while their suspensions are being appealed. Which is so unbelievably disagreeable that it is not even worth the time to argue against.
T206
The Bucs have clearly seen better days…sellers this year??? But then again, what do they have to sell??
jakem59
Cutch, Cervelli, Cole, Freese, Watson, Hudson, Harrison, Nova, Jaso, Mercer
bastros88
they have a lot of useful people on the team that can get the team some nice prospects
LordShade
They have plenty to sell. Do you watch baseball?
Keel4heels
PEDs
forwhomjoshbelltolls
Cutch and Watson are nearly certain to be dealt. Cole is unlikely to be traded, but the right offer could change that. Harrison if they could find a taker.
This was going to happen regardless.
As long as they stay patient and don’t rush players, like Meadows, it’s for the best.
The only thing that might change going forward is Marte, if he’s not the same player without the juice. That’s possible and a big issue.
eilexx
PEDs will always be an issue, with players trying to circumvent the system until the punishments become too harsh for them to consider it. The only proposal that I believe would drastically deter usage:
No suspensions or anything like that, just go for the money. Anyone who tests positive for PEDs automatically forfeits whatever contract they have, and for the rest of their baseball career their annual earnings are capped at the same as an everyday average American, or about $52,000 per year. I’d also include a clause in their contracts that prohibits them from accepting income/contracts from any outside organization, i.e., endorsements, while also having a contract to play major league baseball.
Players use PEDs for one reason…to get paid. And I’m not faulting them. If I was in their position, with a chance to hit on an 8 or 9 figure deal for a couple of years worth of PEDs—and risking the prospect of an 80 game suspension—well, it sure beats the heck out of the alternative that far more athletes face. But if they want it completely eliminated from the game, attach lifetime penalties to the MONEY
socalbum
we know union will not agree to something that harsh but there is no doubt the penalties must be stronger to be considered a deterrent
Steve Adams
Voiding contracts for PED usage would never fly for a number of reasons. The Union would never concede to it, for starters. But beyond that, can you imagine the ridiculous legal nightmares that would ensue if a player with several years to go on a terrible contract suddenly tested positive? Say Ryan Howard had tested positive in 2013 — right or wrong, the immediate speculation would be that someone with the team slipped him something to get out from underneath the contract.
And while it’s unfortunate to say, it’s also not entirely inconceivable to think that it could actually happen. There are hundreds of millions of dollars at stake in these contracts, and tearing up a terrible deal would be enormously beneficial to both a team and an owner.
I’d also disagree with the notion that players solely use PEDs to get paid. Marte is a prime example; he’s got $31MM already locked up and wasn’t going to be a free agent for another four years. His use wasn’t about securing more money, unless you think he’s been juicing for his entire career, with regularity, and was able to skirt the punishment until now. Considering he tested positive for a blatant anabolic steroid, that seems unlikely, albeit certainly not impossible (especially if he previously used more discreet substances).
There are numerous reasons for a player to take a performance enhancing drug (which Passan’s column does a nice job of outlining), not the least of which is expediting rehab from an injury. That’s not said to excuse Marte, but simply to suggest that PED usage wouldn’t go away with even the most extreme penalties. Players would still take illegal substances to try to prolong their careers, perhaps for no other reason than because they love playing and want to remain competitive.
Ultimately, I just can’t envision a scenario where players are ever going to stop trying to circumvent the rules. It’s an industry where tens or hundreds of millions of dollars are up for grabs. No amount of punishment will stop people from seeking an edge through channels that are expressly forbidden by the game’s rules when there’s that type of reward on the table.
mike156
That’s a good point on the voiding of contracts–no way MLBPA would consent, and you can easily see the potential taint of it in true dead contracts where the player is being paid anyway.
And logic doesn’t always hold here. Marte was already locked in.. and he wasn’t in a contract year and there’s no reason to think there would be an extension, especially with the affordable options.. So there were virtually no incentive for Marte to juice–but he did.
Finally, Steve’s last observation is almost certainly correct. No matter what the penalty, some players are going to be tempted to cheat. The money–and the ego–are too big an inducement. Athletes in all sports have been found to use PEDs. Nature of the beast.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
I can’t think of a single good reason for a player to not take steroids.
A Rod made over $500 million, dated supermodel after supermodel and will one day be inducted into the Baseball HOF alongside Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens by gutless and/or clueless writers.
Jhonny Peralta and others have been given huge contracts after getting caught.
There is every incentive to do it and no real disincentive to not do it.
Les lee
Except maybe for the future health issues that come from the use of peds.
bravesfan
Yea. Got to look out for your future health as well… Also, there is a point where you can only get caught so many times..
joshb600
If you do some research, you’ll find that they’re not as unsafe as you think in responsible doses. I actually remember reading something a few years ago, from the FDA or something like that, which labelled as (in prescribed doses), tylenol, ibuprofen and aspirin as some of the absolute worst medication for your body, and while there were some steroids on that list, they were faaaar down that list.
It’s the people that abuse them that have the best chance at the health issues.
hozie007
I’ve posted numerous comments on this site about the on-going use of ped’s in baseball and the lack of over sight and punishment. Look at Rizzo’s statements…”I’ve been drug tested zero times this year. Not once since the beginning-of-Spring-Training standard drug test. Guys are going to get away with it as long as they can and obviously everybody’s going to say they didn’t know they were doing it.” That says it all. ..and if people think Marte is the only guy doing it then they are missing the forest for the trees.
baseball10
The Buster Olney article is so pathetic its almost comical. We shouldnt even give him the privilege of having it linked here. He seems to think Marte was a replacement level player before and will be even worse when he comes back. He must of used a first round fantasy pick on him
37santobanks
In 4 full seasons, he has averaged around 5WAR per season. Why do I even bother commenting sometimes?
24TheKid
A-Rod was pretty good(although the steroids probably helped), maybe I misread the last paragraph.
mike156
There is an option here, although it’s one virtually none of us would like. Decriminalize PED use. The problem, of course, it that pressure to use would be immense. You could even see FO’s pushing it.
Joe Kerr
If they decriminalize it, can you imagine the $$ MLB would have to pay out 30-50 years from now settling lawsuits because of health issues/deaths that arise because they allowed it? No chance they flip 180 after all the work and money they have put into the policies over the past 15 years.
Kayrall
Plus when is the line drawn? From amateur to pro? As much as I understand the potential positives of decriminalizing it, this will bleed over to college, high school, and dare I say, even children.
Joe Kerr
Amazing how this changes the landscape and thoughts of their season. Up until opening day many were thinking they going to unload some prospects for Quintana. Now the talk is the exact opposite.
gofish
I agree with the comments on Lindbergh’s article. Ryan Braun is the best player (at the time of his punishment) to receive a suspension for PEDs. Marte is close though.
JustTheFacts
Just plain ignorant. The MLB gives player a list of EXACTLY what is banned. Dummy. I love the fact that the suspended player is not allowed to be postseason eligible as well.
joshb600
“Polanco and Marte both referred to Marte as their “brother” when speaking to the media.”
Marte refers to himself in 3rd person and as his “brother” apparently…