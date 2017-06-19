Brewers Release Neftali Feliz

JUNE 19: The Brewers announced that Feliz has been released. At this point, he’s free to sign anywhere for the pro-rated portion of the big league minimum for any time spent in the Majors.
JUNE 14: The Brewers announced that they’ve designated right-hander Neftali Feliz for assignment in order to clear a spot on the roster for righty Matt Garza, who has been reinstated from the disabled list.
Feliz, 29, signed a one-year deal with the Brewers this offseason and opened the 2017 campaign as the team’s closer. However, after getting off to a hot start to the year (one earned run on two hits and two walks with seven strikeouts through his first seven appearances), Feliz’s performance has plummeted. Over his past 22 appearances, he’s been torched for a 7.17 ERA — yielding 21 runs (17 earned) on 21 hits with a 14-to-13 K/BB ratio. Feliz has served up a staggering eight homers in just 27 innings this season and had lost the closer’s role to breakout reliever Corey Knebel well before being designated.
Back in 2010, Feliz starred with the Rangers as the AL Rookie of the Year, saving 40 games with a 2.73 ERA and a 71-to-18 K/BB ratio in 69 1/3 innings of work. Feliz experienced a dip in velocity for several years following Tommy John surgery, and while he’s reclaimed his 96 mph average fastball velocity over the past two seasons, his control has never returned to pre-TJ form. Moreover, this year’s 30.3 percent ground-ball rate is one of the worst marks of his career. Generally speaking, though, he’s eschewed hard contact — surrendering a 26.6 percent hard-hit rate that ranks 131st out of 177 qualified relievers. Unfortunately for Feliz, when opponents have squared up against him, the damage has been significant, as evidenced by the previously mentioned home run woes.
Feliz was an effective reliever as recently as last season with the Pirates, tossing 53 2/3 innings with a 3.52 ERA, 10.2 K/9 and 3.5 BB/9 out of manager Clint Hurdle’s bullpen. That campaign, however, came to an end with a vague arm injury that was never fully disclosed and may have hindered his stock as a free agent.
In the coming days, the Brewers will determine whether they’ll trade Feliz (which would require including some cash to offset his salary) or opt to place him on waivers. It’s extremely unlikely that another team would claim the remaining $3.22MM on Feliz’s $5.35MM salary, so if he’s exposed to waivers he’ll almost certainly clear and be released. At that point, any team could sign him for the pro-rated portion of the Major League minimum. That sum, in turn, would be subtracted from the $3.22MM that the Brewers will pay him through season’s end.
Comments
jackt
Finally
theeterps
Pirates should bring him back
leefieux
Why? Do we really need another arsonist?
WoolCorp
Another elite believer that had his career ruined by Jon Daniels. Too bad.
sal tarantino
Agreed, it was a head-scratching move to bring him to the rotation. GM’s like Daniels & others’ failures should be highlighted more. Instead, this huge gaff (generational closer) will be forgotten with time. Daniels will be GM Emertius & ride off into the sunset.
slide
when was he in the rotation. he’s a reliever.
sab3rmetric
Back in 2012 and a few starts in he had to have TJ surgery and never was the same.
troll
never started with brewers, i don’t think. wanted to be a starter when with rangers, so they gave him a shot.
GeauxRangers
Elite?
darkstar61
From 2009-2014 there were 139 releivers to post at least 200 IP. He is one of the mere 12 to also sport a sub-2.50 ER – and he did it in Arlington.
It was all good for a 175 ERA+ over that 5 year stretch
The statement isn’t really out of line.
nmendoza44
What took so long.
white_sox9195
Being him to the white sox and let cooper fix him
Strauss
Cooper couldn’t fix nothing. They’re in last place again. Quit thinking he’s a savior. He and Williams can leave Chicago anytime.
padresfan
I find it funny that every team swears they have an elite pitching coach when their team is awful
The Ghost of Bobby Bonilla
Pirates absolutely need to grab him to clear the way for the inevitable Watson trade coming soon.
leefieux
No they don’t.
davidcoonce74
This has Nats all over it, right?
Solaris611
Omg NO!!!! Nats already have enough back end arms who get torched on a daily basis. WAS needs an EFFECTIVE closer.
darkstar61
As I mentioned a couple days ago, as bad as Neftali has been, BAbip shows he was actually on the lucky side of things this season – let that sink in!
So unfortunate how his career has taken this horrible turn, but hopefully he can catch on with a club who will stick him in AAA with a great coach and get him back on track.
BalcoBomber
A guy with his track record and age will certainly get another chance,especially if he is released. A change of scenery might just work out.
bleacherbum
Yeah. You have the Phillies, Giants and Padres at the top of the waiver wire order, got to figure he doesn’t get passed those 3 teams.
The Giants just grabbed a former Rangers closer in the hopes of re-discovering his form and with how bad their bullpen has been so far why not add another former Ranger closer.
The Phillies make sense on a pure stand point of, they are bad and if they can reclaim his value it gives them a trade chip to add to the rebuilding process.
The Padres because Preller and Feliz have ties to their Ranger days where Preller scouted and was influential in the drafting of him. So maybe he gives him another opportunity, this time in SD to work with Darren Balsley.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
I think he’s more likely to end up back with the Rangers than the Pirates.
His low groundball rate doesn’t fit their mold. They gave it a shot and thought better of it.
PlayedAAA
Hello Cardinal nation.
EndinStealth
Worth a shot. Couldn’t really hurt.
Joe W.
at league minimum i’d like to see him back in Pittsburgh if they got rid of watson or hudson to make room.
SixFlagsMagicPadres
Maybe the Padres can take a chance on this guy.
T_J
I guess this will be the next great Twins experiment…