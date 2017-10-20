The Mets are aiming to wrap up their managerial search this weekend with the hope of announcing a new hire before the World Series begins next Tuesday, and they’ve identified current Mets hitting coach Kevin Long and Mariners third base coach Manny Acta as the top two candidates, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports. Long has been perceived to be the favorite for much of the search, per Sherman, but Acta made a strong impression and is now viewed as a “legitimate possibility” as well.
New York has also interviewed the likes of Astros bench coach Alex Cora, White Sox third base coach Joe McEwing and Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway as part of the team’s ongoing search, though multiple reports have indicated that Cora is the heavy favorite to become the next manager of the Red Sox. Both McEwing and Callaway are still “under consideration,” per Sherman, but he characterizes both Long and Acta as more likely options.
Acta is the only party involved in this search with prior managerial experience at the Major League level. The 48-year-old spent two and a half seasons as the Nationals’ manager from 2007-09 before the team rose to prominence in the National League East and was named manager of the Indians the following offseason. Acta has never guided a club to the playoffs, although in fairness to him, the teams he’s managed were never exactly viewed as strong postseason contenders entering the season.
In addition to his six seasons as a big league manager, Acta has managed in the Dominican Winter League and managed the Dominican Republic’s team in the 2006 World Baseball Classic. Acta carries nearly a decade of Major League coaching experience as well — two years of which came as the Mets’ third base coach under Willie Randolph. A native of the Dominican Republic, Acta’s fluency in Spanish would be beneficial in communicating with Latin American players on the Mets’ roster.
Long, 50, has never managed in the Majors but has experience doing so at the minor league level. He also brings to the table 11 seasons as a Major League hitting coach (2007-14 with the Yankees, 2015-17 with the Mets). The New York Post’s Mike Puma has previously reported that Long “has earned the confidence of team officials for his communication skills and grasp of analytics,” though by all accounts that report came prior to Acta’s interview. Long’s contract expires on Oct. 31, though Sherman notes that he has been promised a job for the 2018 season, as has assistant hitting coach Pat Roessler.
Notably, Sherman adds that Dusty Baker, who will not return as the Nationals’ manager in 2018, “almost certainly will not become” part of the Mets’ search for a new manager after the Nats announced their decision to move on earlier this morning.
Comments
thegreatcerealfamine
And the hits just keep on comin…
cxcx
9’s got the Mets?
rememberthecoop
Manny Acta is a terrible manager.
xabial
This is the Mets we’re talking about.
How terrible can Manny Acta be?
sufferfortribe
Terribly terrible.
Signed,
an Indians fan
Jonathan Mayhew
Acta is the worst possible candidate. It’s a disgrace that he was even considered for an interview.
Peterd
Cora would have been a good fit but given a choice I’m sure he take Boston over The drama and karma in Queens.
At this point the Long over Acta. Not sure Acta can handle the pressure of NY. And then grab Chili for Hitting Coach
Peterd
Sorry bad spell check there Not sure what’s up with the double posts
NL_East_Rivalry
It’s been doing that for me for a while but it doesn’t actually double post
lucienbel
Kevin Long has been a good hitting coach for a while now. No promises that translates, but it’s worth trying him over Acta IMO.
Phillies2017
How has Ron Washington not been given much consideration. He’s a great manager. His time in Texas was outstanding.
Brixton
The desire for new school managing
johnmillerjones
Manny Acta? Was Cookie Rojas not available or something?
dylan1111g
This hurts
Solaris601
Acta is very charismatic and engaging when speaking to the media. When managing WAS and CLE he did the best he could with what he had to work with – manufacturing runs with small ball and a TON of pitching changes in most games. I always wondered what he could do with a team with legit talent in the roster.
sampsonite168
For the love of god anyone but Manny Acta.
Jonathan Mayhew
So agree. I’m not even that thrilled with the prospects of Kevin Long, but compared to Acta, I’d be thrilled with Long at this point
stretch123
Hiring Manny Acta would be counterproductive… This IS the mets though.