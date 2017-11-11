Baseball Blogs Weigh In: Doc, Altuve, Stanton, Jays, Tribe, Mets, Bucs, Brewers

This week in baseball blogs:
- Jays From the Couch, Sports Talk Philly, Jays Journal, BP Toronto and Chris Zantow remember Roy Halladay.
- BASEBALLDOCS wonders what it would cost the Astros to lock up Jose Altuve.
- Everything Bluebirds doesn’t want the Blue Jays to trade for Giancarlo Stanton.
- Home of the Ryan makes a case that Indians center fielder Bradley Zimmer is the game’s premier base-stealing talent.
- Keith’s Mustache hopes the Mets reunite with free agent outfielder Jay Bruce.
- The Point of Pittsburgh estimates the Pirates’ 2018 payroll and where they can improve the roster.
- Bronx To Bushville doesn’t expect the Brewers to splurge on pitching help.
- Camden Depot argues that the Orioles must improve their outfield defense.
- NatsGM (podcast) speaks with Nationals shortstop prospect Carter Kieboom.
- Pinstriped Prospects interviews young Yankees righty Chance Adams.
- A’s Farm talks to Athletics prospects Logan Shore and Jaycob Brugman from the Arizona Fall League.
- Angelswin.com (links: 1, 2) shares the next two parts of its offseason primer.
- MetsMind doesn’t see many appealing free agent or trade options for the club.
- Pirates Breakdown examines a potential fit between the Bucs and free agent shortstop Zack Cozart.
- District On Deck predicts what will become of the Nationals’ 12 free agents.
- DiNardo’s Dugout (podcast) discusses which free agents will end up as the most overpaid and underpaid this winter.
- 216Stitches offers a comprehensive guide to the offseason.
- Think Blue Planning Committee lists the Dodgers’ best prospect at each position.
- Mets Daddy hands out MLB awards.
- The Runner Sports (links: 1, 2, 3) looks at two Yankees stars’ chances of taking home awards, addresses the Astros’ bullpen, and looks back on its preseason wish list for the A’s.
- The Loop Sports projects the Opening Day roster for next year’s White Sox.
- Call to the Pen highlights some unexpected possibilities for the 2018 Phillies.
- Underthought revisits its preseason predictions.
- Clubhouse Corner’s Bernie Pleskoff gives his scouting reports on Bobbie Bradley, Sheldon Neuse, Michael Chavis, Lucas Erceg, Matt Thaiss and Thairo Estrada.
- Notes From The Sally previews the 2018 Hickory Crawdads, the Rangers’ South Atlantic League affiliate.
- Pop Culture Abstract shares a top 100 prospects tracker.
- Hardball Via Hardcore looks at what’s ahead for Dr. Lorena Martin, the Mariners’ new director of high performance.
Please send submissions to ZachBBWI @gmail.com.
Comments
xabial
Rename the Rogers Centre to Halladay’s Field.
DL0806
If Babe Ruth doesn’t have a stadium named, I’m pretty sure Halladay won’t. And the Rogers Centre is owned by the telecom company, they’re going to keep their name on it for advertising alone
Astros_fan_84
Name a section after him
Astros_fan_84
The Altuve article is a disappointment in brevity.
I would love the Astros to lock him up, but I’m not sure it’s doable. If they’re gonna have to pay market FA value, I say pass and take your chances in two years. The tigers did that with Miggy, and it looks foolish now. If a terrible contract is the only option, I say no.